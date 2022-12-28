ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, TN

Blue Devils, Vikings fall on Day 1 of Arby's; late 3 by Dabbs lifts Greene Devils to win

By Tanner Cook tcook@timesnews.net
Kingsport Times-News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kingsport Times-News

Norcross downs MRA in thrilling OT game on Day 3 at Arby’s

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Down 18 points in the third quarter?. No problem for the Norcross (Ga.) boys basketball team as the Blue Devils rallied to win a thrilling overtime game 71-70 on Thursday inside Viking Hall and advance to Friday’s semifinals of the 39th Arby’s Classic.
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Virginia High holds off Central rally for semifinal win

WISE — Virginia High established an early lead Thursday before having to make key free throws down the stretch to hold off Wise Central for a semifinal win in the Powell Valley National Bank Holiday Classic boys basketball tournament. The Bearcats hit six of eight free throws in the...
WISE, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Dobyns-Bennett state championship leads Northeast Tennessee sports stories

Dobyns-Bennett is the winningest high school basketball program in America. But it had been 77 years since the Indians had won a state championship. That all changed in March as Dobyns-Bennett won two thrilling overtime games in the TSSAA Class 4A state tournament to walk away with the big gold ball.
Kingsport Times-News

Watch now: Burton knocks off Marion in PVNB's opening round

WISE — J.I. Burton started fast and finished strong Tuesday to advance to the quarterfinals of the Powell Valley National Bank Holiday Classic. The Raiders opened with a 10-4 run and held off a determined Marion squad the rest of the way for 68-63 victory in the boys basketball tournament at Virginia-Wise’s David J. Prior Convocation Center.
MARION, VA
WJHL

2022 in Review: Tri-Cities Best Winners

This story is part of Tri-Cities Best, a viewer-vote-driven section of News Channel 11’s community coverage. (WJHL) – Tri-Cities small business owners and staff have been hard at work over the last year, and News Channel 11’s Tri-Cities Best has spotlighted several after our viewers voted them as their favorites. BEST BEER: TENNESSEE HILLS BREWSTILLERY […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Upper East Tennessee energy assistance outreach announced for January

(WCYB) — Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency utility assistance outreach RV will be making numerous stops in January. Representatives will be on hand to assist families who qualify for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program commonly called LIHEAP. Last year, the program dispersed $5.7 million to 11,730 households...
TENNESSEE STATE
Kingsport Times-News

Watch now: Aftermath of a frigid weekend

The aftermath of a huge winter storm that passed through Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia left hardware stores short of heaters and resulted in nearly record-breaking service calls from first responders. Barry Brickey, spokesman for the Kingsport Fire Department, said the agency received more than 50 weather-related calls from Friday,...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Indian Trail's transition was "a major change" says principal

With the first semester of the 2022-23 school year coming to an end, Dr. James Jacobs, principal at Indian Trail Middle School, shares how the school has adjusted to the recent transition that resulted in the school losing 5th grade but gaining 7th and 8th. In the spring of 2021,...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Bristol, Va. vice mayor talks plans for landfill, casino in 2023

Bristol, Va. vice mayor talks plans for landfill, casino in 2023. Bristol, Va. vice mayor talks plans for landfill, …. Bristol, Va. vice mayor talks plans for landfill, casino in 2023. Woman faces charges for ‘serious bodily injury’ to …. Woman faces charges for ‘serious bodily injury’ to...
BRISTOL, VA
Kingsport Times-News

New sensory friendly gym is a 'place for all children'

BRISTOL, Tenn. — We Rock the Spectrum may appear as a typical gym for kids. But for Sarah Phillips, who owns the gym with her husband, John, this establishment is more than just a business. It’s a calling. The couple was inspired to bring the gym to Bristol,...
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

City plans corridor study of Lynn Garden Drive

A corridor study will soon be conducted in order to find the short- and long-term potential of Lynn Garden Drive. “This corridor is a gateway into Kingsport and is well-situated for redevelopment,” said Jessica Harmon, assistant city manager for Kingsport.
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Daniel Boone High School gym floor sustains 'irreparable' water damage

(WCYB) — School officials in Washington County, Tennessee say sections of Daniel Boone High School sustained damage caused by a burst sprinkler pipe. According to school superintendent Jerry Boyd, the pipe, located in the front hall gym lobby, burst around 4 p.m. on Christmas Day. He says about 90 percent of the gym floor, much of the cafeteria floor, and a section of the front offices were flooded before maintenance workers were able to shut the water supply off. Despite efforts to clean up the mess, " the current condition of the gym flooring indicates damage is irreparable" and unsafe for use.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

WETS-FM back on the air after winter weather complications

WETS-FM, the public radio station housed on ETSU’s campus, has been able to restore some operations after experiencing weather and power issues at their transmission site since Saturday. Following the area’s severe winter weather over the weekend, WETS-FM has been experiencing technical difficulties at their transmission site and was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy