Blue Devils, Vikings fall on Day 1 of Arby's; late 3 by Dabbs lifts Greene Devils to win

Kingsport Times-News
Norcross downs MRA in thrilling OT game on Day 3 at Arby’s
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Down 18 points in the third quarter?. No problem for the Norcross (Ga.) boys basketball team as the Blue Devils rallied to win a thrilling overtime game 71-70 on Thursday inside Viking Hall and advance to Friday’s semifinals of the 39th Arby’s Classic.
Kingsport Times-News
Westminster Academy turns back previously unbeaten Christ School
BRISTOL, Tenn. — The trip from Fort Lauderdale, including a flight to Charlotte and then a drive into Bristol, is no hop, skip and a jump. But so far, it looks like the journey may be a good thing for the Westminster Academy basketball team. Westminster relied on its...
Kingsport Times-News
Virginia High holds off Central rally for semifinal win
WISE — Virginia High established an early lead Thursday before having to make key free throws down the stretch to hold off Wise Central for a semifinal win in the Powell Valley National Bank Holiday Classic boys basketball tournament. The Bearcats hit six of eight free throws in the...
Greeneville shocks Shamrocks; Vikings and Blue Devils fall in Day 1 of Arby’s Classic
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The 39th annual Arby’s Classic tipped-off in Viking Hall on Tuesday afternoon, with one of the three local teams scoring a victory. The tournament opened with Gate City matching up with Christ School (NC). The Blue Devils met their match, falling 60-26. Five Greenies scored in double figures, led by Wake […]
Kingsport Times-News
King reaches 1,000 as Bucs hold off Wofford in final seconds for SoCon win
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The final seconds were finally kind to the East Tennessee State basketball team. Justice Smith scored 20 points and Jordan King reached 1,000 for his career as ETSU opened Southern Conference play with a 73-71 victory over Wofford on Thursday night at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium.
Kingsport Times-News
Dobyns-Bennett state championship leads Northeast Tennessee sports stories
Dobyns-Bennett is the winningest high school basketball program in America. But it had been 77 years since the Indians had won a state championship. That all changed in March as Dobyns-Bennett won two thrilling overtime games in the TSSAA Class 4A state tournament to walk away with the big gold ball.
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Burton knocks off Marion in PVNB's opening round
WISE — J.I. Burton started fast and finished strong Tuesday to advance to the quarterfinals of the Powell Valley National Bank Holiday Classic. The Raiders opened with a 10-4 run and held off a determined Marion squad the rest of the way for 68-63 victory in the boys basketball tournament at Virginia-Wise’s David J. Prior Convocation Center.
Kingsport Times-News
Locals enjoy warmer weather at Warriors Path State Park
KINGSPORT— Residents enjoy the warmer weather at Warriors Parth State Park on Thursday Dec. 29. As the holiday weekend approaches, residents in Kingsport can expect warm temperatures.
2022 in Review: Tri-Cities Best Winners
This story is part of Tri-Cities Best, a viewer-vote-driven section of News Channel 11’s community coverage. (WJHL) – Tri-Cities small business owners and staff have been hard at work over the last year, and News Channel 11’s Tri-Cities Best has spotlighted several after our viewers voted them as their favorites. BEST BEER: TENNESSEE HILLS BREWSTILLERY […]
wcyb.com
Upper East Tennessee energy assistance outreach announced for January
(WCYB) — Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency utility assistance outreach RV will be making numerous stops in January. Representatives will be on hand to assist families who qualify for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program commonly called LIHEAP. Last year, the program dispersed $5.7 million to 11,730 households...
Kingsport Times-News
Update: Frigid temperatures, power blackouts trigger sprinkler line breaks at Hawkins schools
CHURCH HILL — Volunteer High School and three other Hawkins County schools had frozen sprinkler issues during single-digit temperatures over the holiday weekend. And the director of the school system said rolling electrical blackouts during the bitter cold contributed to the problem.
Kingsport Times-News
"They never left"; Fairmont principal shares how the school has handled the return of fifth grade
With the first semester of the 2022-23 school year under their belt, Fairmont Elementary’s principal, Ms. Carol McGill, shares how the school has adjusted to the recent transition in Johnson City Schools and bringing fifth grade back to Fairmont. In the spring of 2021, Johnson City Schools announced their...
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Aftermath of a frigid weekend
The aftermath of a huge winter storm that passed through Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia left hardware stores short of heaters and resulted in nearly record-breaking service calls from first responders. Barry Brickey, spokesman for the Kingsport Fire Department, said the agency received more than 50 weather-related calls from Friday,...
Kingsport Times-News
Indian Trail's transition was "a major change" says principal
With the first semester of the 2022-23 school year coming to an end, Dr. James Jacobs, principal at Indian Trail Middle School, shares how the school has adjusted to the recent transition that resulted in the school losing 5th grade but gaining 7th and 8th. In the spring of 2021,...
wjhl.com
Bristol, Va. vice mayor talks plans for landfill, casino in 2023
Bristol, Va. vice mayor talks plans for landfill, casino in 2023. Bristol, Va. vice mayor talks plans for landfill, …. Bristol, Va. vice mayor talks plans for landfill, casino in 2023. Woman faces charges for ‘serious bodily injury’ to …. Woman faces charges for ‘serious bodily injury’ to...
Kingsport Times-News
New sensory friendly gym is a 'place for all children'
BRISTOL, Tenn. — We Rock the Spectrum may appear as a typical gym for kids. But for Sarah Phillips, who owns the gym with her husband, John, this establishment is more than just a business. It’s a calling. The couple was inspired to bring the gym to Bristol,...
Kingsport Times-News
City plans corridor study of Lynn Garden Drive
A corridor study will soon be conducted in order to find the short- and long-term potential of Lynn Garden Drive. “This corridor is a gateway into Kingsport and is well-situated for redevelopment,” said Jessica Harmon, assistant city manager for Kingsport.
LIST: New Year’s Eve events in the Tri-Cities
TRI-CITIES (WJHL) — 2023 is right around the corner and News Channel 11 has compiled a list of celebrations everyone can enjoy in the Tri-Cities. Johnson City Kingsport Bristol Elizabethton Greeneville Erwin Abingdon
wcyb.com
Daniel Boone High School gym floor sustains 'irreparable' water damage
(WCYB) — School officials in Washington County, Tennessee say sections of Daniel Boone High School sustained damage caused by a burst sprinkler pipe. According to school superintendent Jerry Boyd, the pipe, located in the front hall gym lobby, burst around 4 p.m. on Christmas Day. He says about 90 percent of the gym floor, much of the cafeteria floor, and a section of the front offices were flooded before maintenance workers were able to shut the water supply off. Despite efforts to clean up the mess, " the current condition of the gym flooring indicates damage is irreparable" and unsafe for use.
Kingsport Times-News
WETS-FM back on the air after winter weather complications
WETS-FM, the public radio station housed on ETSU’s campus, has been able to restore some operations after experiencing weather and power issues at their transmission site since Saturday. Following the area’s severe winter weather over the weekend, WETS-FM has been experiencing technical difficulties at their transmission site and was...
