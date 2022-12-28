Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
Driver hits 2 women near White House, killing 1
WASHINGTON - A driver fleeing a Secret Service traffic stop in D.C. struck two women Friday evening, killing one of them, and critically injuring the other. D.C. police said the incident occurred after a member of the Secret Service pulled the driver over on 14th Street and New York Avenue in Northwest around 4:30 p.m.
fox5dc.com
Food delivery biker says she was attacked on U Street
WASHINGTON - A food delivery driver was allegedly assaulted on Christmas Eve. D.C. police are now looking into the situation. Nicky VanDyke, 26, says as a biker here in the District, she’s had her run-ins with motorists — but this attack was by far the most extreme. "It...
Doctors warn residents about the dangers of radon gas
Health officials are urging people to get their homes tested for radon gas. The deadly fume is often found in homes during the winter months.
Secret Service, DC Police investigate crash that left one pedestrian dead and another injured
WASHINGTON — One person is dead and a second is in critical condition after the pair were hit by a car in Northwest D.C. on Friday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). The crash reportedly happened in the 1400 block of 14th Street in Northwest. According to a...
WJLA
7 people displaced, 2 cats saved after charging hoverboard triggers DC apartment fire
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Seven people were displaced and a pair of cats were saved after a charging hoverboard sparked a fire in side a Southeast apartment building, D.C. Fire & EMS said. The fire took place in the first floor of a unit in the 700 block of...
Montgomery County home for migrants dealing with water leak from busted pipe
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — On Christmas Eve, the respite center housing migrants bused to D.C. experienced a water leak, causing families to be moved to another facility. This happened right after busloads of migrants were dropped off outside of Vice President Kamala Harris’s D.C. home. Since June, Montgomery County has provided respite […]
fox5dc.com
3 shootings near car meet-ups in Bailey's Crossroads under investigation
BAILEY'S CROSSROADS, Va. - Fairfax County police are investigating three instances in which gunshots were fired in the Bailey’s Crossroads area over the last six months. "We do believe that these incidents are linked," Capt. Ryan Lazisky said during a press conference Friday afternoon. He added that each time, car meet-ups were occurring nearby.
Alert Issued For Compromised Montgomery County Man Not Seen in Months
Police investigators in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance in tracking down a missing 27-year-old man who has not been seen since leaving his home in late October. The Rockville City Police Department in Montgomery County issued an alert late in the afternoon on Thursday, Dec. 29 regarding Yerayel Ben Yehuda, of Piccard Drive, who was last seen leaving his home on Sunday, Oct. 23 and is still missing.
fox5dc.com
2022 ends on a mild, wet note but when will winter return?
BETHESDA, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Winter officially began on Dec. 21, and the new season certainly lived up to its namesake across much of the United States. A split in the Polar Vortex led to one of the strongest cold air outbreaks in years, coinciding with one of the biggest storms of the year with winds across the Midwest and Great Lakes that grounded flights and continue to impact travel to this day.
WTOP
Hundreds of tires found dumped in Anacostia Park
Police are investigating and environmentalists are crying foul after hundreds of tires were found dumped off D.C. Route 295 in a wooded section of Anacostia Park in Southeast. The tires were dumped along a stretch of the park that’s between East Capitol Street and where the CSX railroad tracks run under the highway. It’s not clear how long they’ve been there, or whether the tires were dumped all at once or over a period of time.
fox5dc.com
Calls for more cops arise as DC reaches 200 homicides
WASHINGTON - It's been another deadly year in the District as 200 people have been killed thus far, according to police records. The city reached the 200 mark Thursday night after D.C. police said a shooting in the 2700 block of 7th Street Northeast left one man dead. The D.C....
A Mother Of Five Vanished, Her Son Caught A Convicted Murderer Driving Her Car And The Police Lost All Her Case Evidence
Barbara Jean Dreher grew up with her sister and two brothers on Kenilworth Avenue in Northeast Washington, D.C. Their parents were separated, and the siblings were primarily raised by their grandparents.
16-year-old positively identified as victim found fatally shot in burning car near D.C.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (TCD) – Officials have positively identified a victim three months after human remains were discovered in the backseat of a burning car. On Sept. 27, Anne Arundel County Police officers and firefighters responded to a car fire call near Brock Bridge Road and Tribeca Trail. Officials located a vehicle "engulfed in flames" in a field about 100 yards off the roadway.
D.C. detectives seeking to identify Northeast shooting suspects
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Detectives with the D.C. Metro Police are attempting to identify multiple suspects wanted for a December 18th shooting in the northeast district. According to police, the shooting occurred in the 3700 block of Hayes Street, Northeast, last Sunday. Members of the Sixth District responded to the scene at approximately 1:20 a.m. for reports of gunshots at the listed location. Upon arrival, members discovered an adult male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds inside a residential building. A DC Fire Department ambulance responded to the scene and transported the victim to a hospital, where he received treatment for The post D.C. detectives seeking to identify Northeast shooting suspects appeared first on Shore News Network.
mocoshow.com
Approximately 50 Firefighters Respond to House Fire in Aspen Hill
Around 50 Montgomery County firefighters responded to a single-family house fire in the 13300blk of Georgia Ave, near Regina Dr, in Aspen Hill on Thursday. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, the fire originated in the basement of the home, which appeared to be abandoned (however power was still connected). The fire was reported by a passerby who reported smoke coming from home. There were no injuries reported.
WTOP
‘We don’t know what January will bring’ — Loudoun Co. health director urges caution against flu, colds, COVID
Declining numbers of new recorded flu cases might suggest the flu season has peaked, but the health director in Loudoun County, Virginia, wants people to remain vigilant and take precautions against all the viruses currently circulating. Seasonal influenza activity remains high but is declining in most areas, according to the...
Child injured during accidental gun discharge
TEMPLE HILLS, MD – Police are investigating after a child was shot while holding a gun inside a Temple Hills apartment. Detectives are trying to determine how the child obtained the gun. According to the the Prince George’s County Police Department, investigators are looking into how a child accessed a gun inside an apartment in Temple Hills today. “While playing with the gun, it accidentally fired, causing a slight graze wound. No one else was injured,” the department said. The child was transported from the scene to a hospital for treatment at approximately 2:00 pm. PGPD officers responded to the The post Child injured during accidental gun discharge appeared first on Shore News Network.
bethesdamagazine.com
Post-holiday surge of severe illness could be compounded by hospital staff shortages, county officials warn
As Montgomery County health data shows an uptick in the spread of illness, health officials said they were bracing for the impact of a trio of viruses—COVID, the flu and RSV—compounded by hospital staff shortages. Over the course of the coronavirus pandemic, hospitalizations have spiked each January, after...
Residents of Forestville apartment complex frustrated by lack of heat
FORESTVILLE, Md. — Residents of a Prince George's County apartment complex say they are frustrated by the lack of heat for days. Among the people who raised concerns is 73-year-old Ruth Scott, who claimed her unit lost heat since Friday when temperatures dropped. The winter storm also caused many...
WUSA
Falls Church man killed after falling through frozen was an Afghan refugee
19-year-old Shahzada Zadran died after he fell through an icy pond in Prince William County on Christmas Eve. His family said he just came to the U.S. in September.
