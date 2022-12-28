Read full article on original website
Related
KVAL
Benton County Sheriff's Office responds to shooting on Porter Road
BLODGETT, Ore. — On Thursday, the Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) responded to reports of a shooting on Porter Road in Blodgett, Oregon. According to a press release from BCSO, the caller had stated to officials that he had been shot on his property by a woman who was living there.
KVAL
PeaceHealth opens 30-year-old time capsule from the Eugene Clinic
EUGENE, Ore. — After 30 years, the Eugene Clinic time capsule has been opened. PeaceHealth invited several retired doctors who worked at the Eugene Clinic, PeaceHealth's predecessor in Oregon, to open the capsule last Wednesday, December 21. Staff at the former clinic created the capsule back in 1992 to...
KVAL
No fireworks New Years Eve, $500 fine for violations in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — With New Years Eve just days away, a reminder that personal fireworks are completely banned in the City of Eugene, even on New Years. The city council passed the ban back in September, the ban covers all fireworks including:. Sparklers. Spinners. Smoke devices. If violators are...
KVAL
Central Lane Communication Center supervisor graduates national program
EUGENE, Ore. — A member of the Central Lane Communication Center has graduated from a national emergency center certification program, the Eugene Police Department said. When Center Supervisor Marcia Pendleton was promoted, she signed up for and completed some extracurricular national training. She has now graduated from the National...
KVAL
Once again, Mapleton residents don't have water
MAPLETON, Ore. — More than 200 homes and businesses in Mapleton endured their fourth day without water Thursday. Vanessa West, Mapleton Water and Sewage Board Secretary, says the recent power outage and ice/snow storm has created more leaks in the pipes, which have now completely dried up, leaving residents without water.
KVAL
Salem police seize nearly $700K in drugs, make arrests
SALEM, Ore. — Salem police say they have seized close to $700,000-worth of narcotics in a drug bust. On Tuesday, two suspects in the investigation were arrested during a traffic stop. A search of their car revealed two guns and fentanyl pills. Another warrant at their home led to the discovery of more drugs and guns.
KVAL
Weather events you forgot happened in 2022
EUGENE, Ore. — It’s been a busy year of news for us here in Western Oregon. However, it was the weather that impacted Oregonians the most. Just a week ago, nearly half inch layer of ice coated the Willamette Valley. Causing travel headaches across the region. That wasn’t...
KVAL
Family stranded at Eugene airport until New Years Day amid Southwest chaos
EUGENE, Ore. — According to flight tracking website FlightAware, Southwest Airlines canceled more than 4,800 flights between Wednesday and Thursday. As of 10:30 Wednesday morning, all Southwest flights leaving out of the Eugene airport had been canceled. The Rios family are a few of the many people who have...
KVAL
Eugene-Springfield Fire respond to house fire on Laurelwood Lane
On Wednesday at 2:22 a.m., Eugene-Springfield fire responded to a fully involved house fire at 2730 Laurelwood Lane. Fire officials don't yet know what started the fire, but when they arrived they saw the fire burning inside the homes garage and attic. Our live shot buddy who was on the...
KVAL
Wind damage cancels Pastega Christmas Light Display
BENTON COUNTY, Ore. — According to a press release from the Benton County, the Pastega Christmas Light Display is cancelled due to significant wind damage to the display. Initially the event was scheduled for Saturday, December 31, at the Benton County Fairgrounds. “Big thanks to the community for supporting...
KVAL
3 taken to hospital after semi blows over on bridge along Oregon coast, Newport PD says
Strong crosswind flipped a semi and trailer over on the Yaquina Bay Bridge Tuesday morning, sending three people in other vehicles to the hospital, Newport Police said. Just before 7 a.m. Tuesday, reports came in of a semi truck blowing onto its side on the bridge. Investigators learned that the...
KVAL
Southwest eyes "return to normal" after a week of mass flight cancelations
EUGENE, Ore. — Following a week where Southwest Airlines canceled upwards of 15,000 flights, things look to be returning to normal for the airline giant. As of Friday morning, roughly 1 percent of Southwest's flights had been canceled, or delayed. According to FlightAware, only 41 flights in total had...
KVAL
Hazard warning for Yaquina Bay due to leak in treated wastewater pipeline
YAQUINA BAY, Ore. — In a press release, the City of Newport warned its residents of a leak in a treated wastewater pipeline. The leak is in a treated wastewater effluent pipeline necessitated the diversion of treated Wastewater Treatment Plant effluent to Yaquina Bay at 2001 SE Marine Science Drive in South Beach.
KVAL
Heavy winds knock down trees in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — Intense winds have affected all of western Oregon, with Eugene seeing several trees, and tree limbs being knocked down throughout the day Tuesday. “Our crews started early this morning, we started receiving calls around 4:45, we had crews here by about 5:30 in the morning, and they'll go out and inspect them first and try and prioritized them,” said Eric Debord, Urban Forestry’s management analyst.
KVAL
Round two of leaf collection starts January 3
Eugene Public Works announced in a press release that the second and final round of leaf collection and delivery season starts Tuesday, January 3. Eugene residents with remaining leaves can leave them curbside starting Friday, December 30. Over the coming weeks crews will work to reach all public streets for leaf pickup.
KVAL
Nix leads Oregon comeback as Ducks win dramatic Holiday Bowl vs. North Carolina
SAN DIEGO, Calif. — The Oregon football team ended Dan Lanning’s first season as head coach of the Ducks in dramatic fashion, with a 4th quarter comeback vs. North Carolina to win the Holiday Bowl in San Diego, 28-27. Ducks running back Bucky Irving was named offensive MVP of the game.
