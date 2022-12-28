Read full article on original website
Related
mycanyonlake.com
Site Work for New Startzville Fire Station Begins January
Canyon Lake Fire/EMS Fire Chief Robert Mikel said site work for a new fire station at 160 Oblate Dr. will begin in January. The department, also known as Emergency Services District 3 (ESD), is working with an architect to complete a feasibility study to determine whether a new fire station could be built without having to relocate apparatus and personnel during construction.
drippingspringsnews.com
Series of fires blaze across Hays County
Dry summer months led to a series of fires throughout Dripping Springs and beyond this year, burning over 1,500 acres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. The series began with the Gatlin Creek Fire, commonly referred to as the Storm Ranch wildfire. The fire began on the Storm Ranch property near Gatlin Creek Road and Mt. Olive School Road, eight miles southeast of Dripping Springs, around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6. The fire burned approximately 357 acres, according to an estimate from the Texas A&M Forest Service.
mycanyonlake.com
County Seeks New Home for Startzville Recycling Center
Comal County’s Startzville Recycling Center will close Jan. 17, 2023 to make way for a new fire station at 160 Oblate Dr., Canyon Lake location. Comal County ESD 3, also known as Canyon Lake Fire/EMS, plans to build a new facility there. “Our Startzville recycling site has been very...
KSAT 12
Frustrations flaring over continued boil water notices, lack of service
BANDERA COUNTY, Texas – Numerous people in Kerr, Bandera, and Bexar counties are struggling with little to no water, and those who still have service to their homes have been under a boil water notice for nearly a week. Cassandra Proctor said she lives in the Lake Medina Shores...
KSAT 12
Guadalupe County Fire Rescue is now a full-time department
Citizens in Guadalupe County now have full-time fire protection and emergency services from the county’s fire department. As of Thursday at midnight, Guadalupe County Fire Rescue has three full-time firemen per shift providing 24/7 coverage, 365 days a year, according to Guadalupe County Fire Marshal and Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Pinder.
seguintoday.com
City’s storm water utility fee starts in 2023
(Seguin) — The new year will bring with it a major change for how the city of Seguin goes about funding drainage projects. In January, the city will begin collecting a drainage utility fee from all properties within the city limits.The fee will allow the city to create a new storm water utility. Those projects have been funding primarily by property taxes in the past, but the new fee is expected to be a more equitable and better way to address some the drainage needs throughout the city.
Popular waterfall near Lake Georgetown partially collapses after freeze
GEORGETOWN, Texas — A popular spring-fed waterfall near Lake Georgetown took a big hit during the Arctic cold front that swept through Central Texas over the holiday weekend. According to KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman, part of the rock wall overhang of Crockett Garden Falls collapsed. Scott...
KSAT 12
Main lanes of North Loop 1604 near Gold Canyon Drive reopen after crash
SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE 12/29/22: San Antonio police say the main lanes of North Loop 1604 East have reopened after a crash near the overpass bridge on Gold Canyon Drive led to closures of the eastbound lanes. (Original Story) Drivers on the north central side of San Antonio are...
mycanyonlake.com
Retired U.S. Army General Raises American Flag as His Canyon Lake Home Burns
As his home in the 1700 block of Casa Sierra in Canyon Lake burned to the ground this morning, a retired U.S. Army general raised the American flag to let his neighbors know he and his wife, also a retired military officer, were unharmed. “It was a good sign for...
‘Slap in the face’: Austin homeless camp swept same day cold weather shelters closed
The same day the City of Austin closed its cold weather shelters, some people experiencing homelessness watched their belongings get bulldozed into piles and sent off in dumpsters.
Here are 6 stunning 'First Day Hikes' to take in the San Antonio area
Start your year off right.
San Angelo LIVE!
BREAKING: Police Identify Body Found in Guadalupe River in Kerrville
KERRVILLE, – The Kerrville Police Department has confirmed the identity of a person who was found deceased in the Guadalupe River. The deceased has been identified as Joshua Michael Tally, 25 years of age, a resident of Kerrville. On Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at about 2:40 p.m., a Texas...
KSAT 12
14 drinks in 4 hours: New details emerge in San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry’s DWI charge
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry consumed 14 alcoholic beverages in a four-hour time span before his November head-on crash, according to an affidavit obtained by KSAT on Thursday. The affidavit reveals new details about the Sunday, Nov. 6 incident, including that there is surveillance footage showing...
KTSA
Police investigating body found at Kerrville park
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Kerrville Police Department is investigating after a body was found in Guadalupe Park. The park is closed as the investigation continues, but few other details are available. Guadalupe Park is located off Guadalupe Street near Nimitz Lake and the Guadalupe River. This is...
19-year-old political newcomer days away from becoming the new Hays County district clerk
After his successful candidacy, Avrey Anderson faced some backlash for his age and lack of experience. His predecessor, Beverly Crumley, served as the Hays County district clerk for 12 years. She has been working in the district clerk's office for a total of three decades.
ATCEMS: Second body recovered from Lady Bird Lake within a week
Austin-Travis County EMS said a body was found in Lady Bird Lake near the Congress Avenue bridge Wednesday afternoon.
KSAT 12
Kerrville police identify man found dead in Nimitz Lake
KERRVILLE, Texas – Update (9:50 a.m. Thursday): Police have identified a man whose body was found in Nimitz Lake at the Guadalupe River dam in Kerrville. He has been identified as Joshua Michael Tally, 25, of Kerrville. Police said that Tally was reported missing from his home in the...
fox4news.com
Gov. Abbott calls for investigation into Atmos Energy for failing to prepare for arctic blast
AUSTIN, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott is calling for an investigation into Atmos Energy's failure to prepare for last week's arctic blast. He continued to say Atmos Energy failed to deliver critical natural gas service to Texans in North and Central Texas. "Leading up to, and during the winter event,...
fox7austin.com
Strong storms possible for parts of Central Texas today, but other areas will remain dry
AUSTIN, Texas - Mostly cloudy skies with warm temperatures will dominate the weather today. There is an isolated chance for showers this afternoon though the majority of the rain will be held to the southeastern counties, well southeast of I-35. In those areas, near La Grange and Fayette County, some areas could see over 1 inch of rain. All the other counties will be lucky to get a tenth of an inch.
KSAT 12
Free expungement program offers people opportunity to wipe records clean, deadline Feb. 1
SAN ANTONIO – Hundreds of people in Bexar County and surrounding areas may be eligible to have their criminal records wiped clean as the Texas Legal Services Center of Austin and the San Antonio NAACP Branch offer free expungement services. “[It’s] Like being born again. What more can you...
Comments / 2