(Seguin) — The new year will bring with it a major change for how the city of Seguin goes about funding drainage projects. In January, the city will begin collecting a drainage utility fee from all properties within the city limits.The fee will allow the city to create a new storm water utility. Those projects have been funding primarily by property taxes in the past, but the new fee is expected to be a more equitable and better way to address some the drainage needs throughout the city.

SEGUIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO