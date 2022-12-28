ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comal County, TX

Comments / 2

Related
mycanyonlake.com

Site Work for New Startzville Fire Station Begins January

Canyon Lake Fire/EMS Fire Chief Robert Mikel said site work for a new fire station at 160 Oblate Dr. will begin in January. The department, also known as Emergency Services District 3 (ESD), is working with an architect to complete a feasibility study to determine whether a new fire station could be built without having to relocate apparatus and personnel during construction.
CANYON LAKE, TX
drippingspringsnews.com

Series of fires blaze across Hays County

Dry summer months led to a series of fires throughout Dripping Springs and beyond this year, burning over 1,500 acres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. The series began with the Gatlin Creek Fire, commonly referred to as the Storm Ranch wildfire. The fire began on the Storm Ranch property near Gatlin Creek Road and Mt. Olive School Road, eight miles southeast of Dripping Springs, around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6. The fire burned approximately 357 acres, according to an estimate from the Texas A&M Forest Service.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
mycanyonlake.com

County Seeks New Home for Startzville Recycling Center

Comal County’s Startzville Recycling Center will close Jan. 17, 2023 to make way for a new fire station at 160 Oblate Dr., Canyon Lake location. Comal County ESD 3, also known as Canyon Lake Fire/EMS, plans to build a new facility there. “Our Startzville recycling site has been very...
COMAL COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Guadalupe County Fire Rescue is now a full-time department

Citizens in Guadalupe County now have full-time fire protection and emergency services from the county’s fire department. As of Thursday at midnight, Guadalupe County Fire Rescue has three full-time firemen per shift providing 24/7 coverage, 365 days a year, according to Guadalupe County Fire Marshal and Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Pinder.
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX
seguintoday.com

City’s storm water utility fee starts in 2023

(Seguin) — The new year will bring with it a major change for how the city of Seguin goes about funding drainage projects. In January, the city will begin collecting a drainage utility fee from all properties within the city limits.The fee will allow the city to create a new storm water utility. Those projects have been funding primarily by property taxes in the past, but the new fee is expected to be a more equitable and better way to address some the drainage needs throughout the city.
SEGUIN, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

BREAKING: Police Identify Body Found in Guadalupe River in Kerrville

KERRVILLE, – The Kerrville Police Department has confirmed the identity of a person who was found deceased in the Guadalupe River. The deceased has been identified as Joshua Michael Tally, 25 years of age, a resident of Kerrville. On Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at about 2:40 p.m., a Texas...
KERRVILLE, TX
KTSA

Police investigating body found at Kerrville park

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Kerrville Police Department is investigating after a body was found in Guadalupe Park. The park is closed as the investigation continues, but few other details are available. Guadalupe Park is located off Guadalupe Street near Nimitz Lake and the Guadalupe River. This is...
KERRVILLE, TX
KSAT 12

Kerrville police identify man found dead in Nimitz Lake

KERRVILLE, Texas – Update (9:50 a.m. Thursday): Police have identified a man whose body was found in Nimitz Lake at the Guadalupe River dam in Kerrville. He has been identified as Joshua Michael Tally, 25, of Kerrville. Police said that Tally was reported missing from his home in the...
KERRVILLE, TX
fox7austin.com

Strong storms possible for parts of Central Texas today, but other areas will remain dry

AUSTIN, Texas - Mostly cloudy skies with warm temperatures will dominate the weather today. There is an isolated chance for showers this afternoon though the majority of the rain will be held to the southeastern counties, well southeast of I-35. In those areas, near La Grange and Fayette County, some areas could see over 1 inch of rain. All the other counties will be lucky to get a tenth of an inch.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy