ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Isles earn most lopsided win over Penguins since ’11

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U0vC6_0jwANyjP00

Anders Lee and Mathew Barzal scored twice apiece Tuesday night for the New York Islanders, who rolled to a 5-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Elmont, N.Y.

The two-goal game was the second of the season for both Lee and Barzal.

Josh Bailey had a goal and an assist and Brock Nelson added two assists for the Islanders, who earned their most lopsided win over the Penguins since a 9-3 rout on Feb. 11, 2011.

Ilya Sorokin made 20 saves as the Islanders won their second straight — their first winning streak since a four-game run from Nov. 21-26.

Pierre-Olivier Joseph scored for the Penguins, who have lost three of four (1-2-1). Tristan Jarry recorded 37 saves.

A turnover by the Penguins led to Lee’s first goal just 63 seconds after the opening faceoff. Brian Dumoulin’s clearing pass was picked off by Nelson, who dished to Lee before the Islanders captain sent a shot beyond Jarry’s stick.

The Penguins tied the score a little more than 15 minutes later, when Joseph’s shot sailed beyond the stick of teammate Brock McGinn and Islanders defenseman Sebastian Aho and past Sorokin’s glove.

The Islanders took the lead for good with another early-period goal in the second. Barzal began the go-ahead sequence by winning a faceoff with Teddy Blueger deep in the New York zone. Barzal skated back in front of Jarry and was battling for position with Dumoulin when he got his stick on a shot by Hudson Fasching 50 seconds into the period.

A nifty pass by Noah Dobson set up Bailey’s goal shortly beyond the midway point of the second. Dobson, with McGinn in front of him, wound up as if he were going to shoot before dishing across the ice to a wide-open Bailey, who sent a shot beyond Jarry’s stick with 8:28 left in the period.

Barzal scored an unassisted goal with 3:18 left in the second following a lengthy battle for the puck between the teams near the Penguins’ net. Bailey lost the puck to Bryan Rust, but the puck then clipped off Pittsburgh’s Marcus Pettersson and to Barzal, whose shot bounced in off Jarry’s shoulder.

Lee added an insurance goal 3:33 into the third, when he put back a rebound of a shot by Nelson to end a sequence in which the Islanders had four shots.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Room: Malkin Says ‘Fans Hate Us,’ Sullivan Has Postgame Talk

4-2. Then they were hanging on after yielding a late third-period goal. Then they were tied after giving up a late third-period power-play goal. And then … they lost in OT. It was their sixth loss in eight OT games this season, but that wasn’t the focus. The focus was the Penguins’ disappearance after the first period, which allowed Detroit to rally for overtime. The focus was the mental mistakes, turnovers, and lax coverages.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Kyle Okposo's first hat trick since 2016 lifts Sabres over Wings

Kyle Okposo recorded his third-career hat trick, Casey Mittelstadt scored twice, and the Buffalo Sabres extended their season-high winning streak to five games with a 6-3 victory over the visiting Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night. Jeff Skinner scored for the fifth time in four games, while JJ Peterka, Owen...
BUFFALO, NY
Pro Hockey Rumors

Penguins recall former first-round pick

The Pittsburgh Penguins moved Josh Archibald and Ryan Poehling to injured reserve, recalling Ty Smith and Drake Caggiula to fill the roster spots. Both IR stints are retroactive, meaning Archibald and Poehling can be activated whenever healthy enough to return. Smith’s recall will excite some fans given the upside that...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Okposo scores 3 times as Sabres beat Red Wings 6-3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Kyle Okposo scored three times, Casey Mittelstadt had two goals and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-3 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory. Jeff Skinner also scored for Buffalo, and Owen Power, Zemgus Girgensons and JJ Peterka each had two...
BUFFALO, NY
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings look to extend winning streak against Buffalo Sabres

Tonight, the Detroit Red Wings will play the second half of a back-to-back when they travel to Buffalo to take on the Buffalo Sabres for a 7:00 PM puck drop. Detroit enters tonight’s game riding a two-game winning streak, especially after last night’s big comeback win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Red Wings went down 4-0 and came back to win 5-4 in OT. The Wings have 37 points good for fourth place in the Atlantic Division and 10th in the Eastern Conference Standings.
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

It’s Past Time for the Penguins To Sit Brian Dumoulin

PITTSBURGH - The 2022-23 season has not gone as planned for Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin. Coming off major knee surgery, Dumoulin was looking to return to the form he showed earlier in his career as the Penguins top shutdown defenseman. That hasn't happened. The Penguins moved Dumoulin down in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

94K+
Followers
70K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy