ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Duane Washington Jr. helps Suns spoil Grizzlies’ home winning streak

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14zAws_0jwANxqg00

Duane Washington Jr. scored a career-high 26 points as the visiting Phoenix Suns rolled to a 125-108 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night.

The victory snapped the Grizzlies’ seven-game home winning streak and exacted a little revenge from a 25-point blowout loss to Memphis on Friday.

Washington came off the bench and sunk 10 of 21 shots to go along with eight assists. Chris Paul, who was 4-for-5 from beyond the 3-point line, had 14 points and six assists and was one of eight Phoenix players to score in double figures.

Jock Landale (16 points), Deandre Ayton (15 points, 10 rebounds), Mikal Bridges (10 points) and Torrey Craig (10 points) joined Paul as the other starters to score in double digits. Reserves Josh Okogie and Damion Lee were also productive, scoring 12 points apiece.

Phoenix shot 50 percent (43 of 86) from the floor for the game, including 54.8 percent (17 of 31) from behind the arc. The Suns were 22-for-25 from the free-throw line.

Ja Morant led Memphis with 34 points and six assists. Desmond Bane added 14 points for the Grizzlies, who shot 39.6 percent (36 of 91) from the floor for the game.

Steven Adams added six points and 10 boards. Brandon Clark had eight points, eight rebounds and three assists off the bench.

Memphis pulled to within six points, 80-74, with 3:58 left in the third quarter, but Phoenix closed the quarter on a 17-6 run. The Grizzlies never seriously challenged the Suns in the final frame.

Phoenix jumped out to a 23-22 first quarter lead behind seven points from Bridges and five from Landale.

Two free throws by Morant — due to a flagrant foul — and a floating Dillon Brooks jump shot trimmed Phoenix’s lead to 35-33 with 6:32 to go in the second quarter. But a 16-5 run put the Suns up 51-38 with less than four minutes to go until halftime.

Two Landale free throws closed the first-half scoring and put Phoenix up 65-49.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBA

Stoudamire Steps in as Head Coach, C’s Soar Past Rockets

Damon Stoudamire was 10 minutes from taking his seat on Boston’s bench Tuesday night when he was notified that he wouldn’t be needing to take a seat at all. Shortly before tip-off against the visiting Houston Rockets, the second-year Celtics assistant coach learned that he’d been bumped up the depth chart and would be manning the sideline in his first game as an acting NBA head coach.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Trae Young defends ‘misunderstood’ Kyrie Irving after heartfelt moment in Nets vs. Hawks

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young came to the defense of Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, whom he believes is greatly misunderstood. Young and Irving shared a moment together after the Nets came from behind to beat the Hawks on Wednesday. Ice Trae didn’t play in the contest due to the left calf contusion he suffered on Tuesday against the Indiana Pacers, but he was on the bench to cheer for his team.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Sun hire Abi Olajuwon as assistant coach

The Connecticut Sun added Abi Olajuwon as an assistant coach on Stephanie White's staff for the 2023 season. "Abi has a wealth of college coaching experience, and we are thrilled she will be back in the WNBA," White said in a news release on Tuesday. "She is an incredibly hard worker, has great energy and will be a terrific addition to our franchise. She was a player in the W, so she understands the demands of our players and will be a great asset to our post group."
CONNECTICUT STATE
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

94K+
Followers
70K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy