Rye, NY

myrye.com

Girls Varsity Basketball Boxed by Mahopac

Rye Girls Varsity Basketball was boxed by Mahopac on Thursday, falling on the short end of the 52-27 score. “Tough loss to Mahopac in the championship game of the Mahopac Tournament by a score of 52-27,” said Rye Girls Varsity Basketball Coach Margo Hackett. “Paige Tepedino scored 8 points, Maddy Walsh had 6 points, and Jess Bourne had 5 points. Phoebe Greto and Maddy Walsh were awarded All-Tournament team honors.”
RYE, NY
myrye.com

Girls Varsity Basketball Delivers Justice to John Jay Cross River

Rye Girls Varsity Basketball delivered justice to John Jay Cross River on Wednesday, winning the away game 52-45. “A huge team win vs a talented John Jay Cross River team in the first round of the Mahopac tournament by a score of 52-45,” said Rye Girls Varsity Basketball Coach Margo Hackett.
RYE, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo TV News Anchor Making Big Move

Another big change to local tv news is set to take place this weekend. WIVB's Kelsey Anderson is leaving her role as a morning news anchor and will make the shift to an evening anchor at the station. Anderson is an Orchard Park native and has been with WIVB since...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Erie County Did Not Give the Bills Permission to Drive Home

The City of Buffalo continues its driving ban, as crews try to clear roadways after the monster blizzard that ripped through the region on Christmas weekend. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced that work will be done to clear roads and that the driving ban will not be lifted in the City of Buffalo today. That ban will be reassessed in the morning, but Poloncarz says the goal is to clear every city and country street by Thursday morning at 9 am.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
insideradio.com

NYC Sports Radio Battle: ‘The Fan’ Bests ‘ESPN New York’ In The Fall Book.

The final report card is in for “ESPN New York 98.7” WEPN New York ahead of its move to a mostly local daytime lineup in 2023. As previously reported by Inside Radio, the Good Karma Brands-operated station is expanding “DiPietro & Rothenberg” from 5-8am to 6-10am, effective Jan. 3, bumping the national ESPN Radio morning show hosted by Keyshawn Johnson, Jay Williams, and Max Kellerman to sister station WEPN-AM (1050).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nyspnews.com

Rochester man arrested for Theft of Services

On December 27, 2022 at 8:44 pm, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Andrew J. Setter, 61 of Rochester, NY for Theft of Services. On December 27, 2022, Troopers responded to Aguacates Mexican Restaurant on South Transit Road in the town of Lockport for a reported theft of services complaint. Further investigation revealed that Setter refused and/or couldn’t pay his restaurant bill totaling $174.42. Subsequently, Setter was arrested and transported to SP Lockport for processing.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Driver killed in I-490 rollover crash Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A driver who was hospitalized after a rollover crash on I-490 Tuesday has since died. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a pick-up truck was on the ramp to 531 westbound from I-490 east when it left the road around 4:00 Tuesday afternoon. The driver was ejected and sustained “serious […]
MONROE COUNTY, NY
New York Post

Large Yonkers campus sells for $52.6M to iPark for studios and school

Yonkers is continuing its path towards becoming “Hollywood on the Hudson,” as Connecticut-based iPark has closed on its purchase of the 28-acre Leake & Watts campus from the nonprofit Rising Ground for $52.6 million — with the site soon to become film studios and a performing arts school. iPark is an entity of National Resources, which invests in and focuses on the redevelopment of corporate and industrial sites, mostly under the iPark brand. Together with Great Point Studios, it has already developed the nearby 14.4-acre Lionsgate Warburton studio at the iPark Hudson Film & Television Center by the Yonkers Metro-North station. This...
YONKERS, NY
nyspnews.com

Lockport man arrested for DWI

On December 26, 2022 at 07:04 pm, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested John T. Madden III, 66 of Lockport, NY for Driving while Intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On December 26, 2022, Troopers responded to Robinson Road in the town of Lockport for a reported erratic operation...
LOCKPORT, NY

