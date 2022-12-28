Read full article on original website
myrye.com
Girls Varsity Basketball Boxed by Mahopac
Rye Girls Varsity Basketball was boxed by Mahopac on Thursday, falling on the short end of the 52-27 score. “Tough loss to Mahopac in the championship game of the Mahopac Tournament by a score of 52-27,” said Rye Girls Varsity Basketball Coach Margo Hackett. “Paige Tepedino scored 8 points, Maddy Walsh had 6 points, and Jess Bourne had 5 points. Phoebe Greto and Maddy Walsh were awarded All-Tournament team honors.”
myrye.com
Girls Varsity Basketball Delivers Justice to John Jay Cross River
Rye Girls Varsity Basketball delivered justice to John Jay Cross River on Wednesday, winning the away game 52-45. “A huge team win vs a talented John Jay Cross River team in the first round of the Mahopac tournament by a score of 52-45,” said Rye Girls Varsity Basketball Coach Margo Hackett.
Buffalo TV News Anchor Making Big Move
Another big change to local tv news is set to take place this weekend. WIVB's Kelsey Anderson is leaving her role as a morning news anchor and will make the shift to an evening anchor at the station. Anderson is an Orchard Park native and has been with WIVB since...
Mount Vernon native found dead in car after severe winter storm in Buffalo
Authorities say 22-year-old Anndel Taylor, who was a nurse, was found dead after being trapped in her car.
Erie County Did Not Give the Bills Permission to Drive Home
The City of Buffalo continues its driving ban, as crews try to clear roadways after the monster blizzard that ripped through the region on Christmas weekend. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced that work will be done to clear roads and that the driving ban will not be lifted in the City of Buffalo today. That ban will be reassessed in the morning, but Poloncarz says the goal is to clear every city and country street by Thursday morning at 9 am.
insideradio.com
NYC Sports Radio Battle: ‘The Fan’ Bests ‘ESPN New York’ In The Fall Book.
The final report card is in for “ESPN New York 98.7” WEPN New York ahead of its move to a mostly local daytime lineup in 2023. As previously reported by Inside Radio, the Good Karma Brands-operated station is expanding “DiPietro & Rothenberg” from 5-8am to 6-10am, effective Jan. 3, bumping the national ESPN Radio morning show hosted by Keyshawn Johnson, Jay Williams, and Max Kellerman to sister station WEPN-AM (1050).
Poloncarz apologizes; 2 more storm deaths bring total to 40
Of those who died in Erie County, 17 were found outside, four were in cars and 11 were inside homes.
3 Great Pizza Places In Huntington That You Should Try
If you love pizza and happen to be in Huntington, then you are truly in luck! Whether it's a traditional Italian dish or something with a local twist, this coastal city has some of the best pizza places around.
New York State Police use ‘The Rook’ to help clear roads after Buffalo blizzard
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A video making the rounds on social media Tuesday shows New York State Police using a small armored vehicle to lift and drag cars, vans, and even a tractor trailer after Buffalo’s recent snow storm. The Rook is billed as an “armored critical incident vehicle,” featuring the vehicle extraction tool used […]
New dog park to be built in Webster Park
The dog park is the latest project in the county's "Go Outside Monroe Initiative," Bello said.
Eastchester father, owner of pizzerias suddenly dies at 52
Mike Provenzale, 52, ran several pizzerias and delis in Westchester, including the Pizza Shop in Eastchester and Villagio Ristorante and Pizzeria in Pelham.
ARTISANWorks co-founder diagnosed with cancer, GoFundMe launched
The goal of the GoFundMe is to show Louis Perticone community support.
Gruesome Injuries Suffered By Rockland Man Knocked Over Route 17 Median
A man from Rockland County who was struck trying to cross a stretch of Route 17 suffered a gruesome fate, responders revealed.Both his lower left leg and part of his right foot were amputated after he was knocked over the highway divider, they said.The 66-year-old Suffern resident was taken to Hack…
nyspnews.com
Rochester man arrested for Theft of Services
On December 27, 2022 at 8:44 pm, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Andrew J. Setter, 61 of Rochester, NY for Theft of Services. On December 27, 2022, Troopers responded to Aguacates Mexican Restaurant on South Transit Road in the town of Lockport for a reported theft of services complaint. Further investigation revealed that Setter refused and/or couldn’t pay his restaurant bill totaling $174.42. Subsequently, Setter was arrested and transported to SP Lockport for processing.
Driver killed in I-490 rollover crash Tuesday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A driver who was hospitalized after a rollover crash on I-490 Tuesday has since died. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a pick-up truck was on the ramp to 531 westbound from I-490 east when it left the road around 4:00 Tuesday afternoon. The driver was ejected and sustained “serious […]
September Rochester airport incident lands on year-end TSA top 10 list
In September, a Syracuse man was detained after he was found with a loaded gun in Rochester’s Frederick Douglass International Airport.
Buffalo Zoo Polar Bear’s Snow Day Will Warm Your Heart [VIDEO]
Even the hardest Buffalo natives have been challenged by the brutal cold and multiple feet of snow that have left the city constantly blanketed. Since the first big snowfall of the season in late November, at least two of the city’s inhabitants have never felt more at home. Granted, they’re not originally from New York. Or human.
Niagara Falls man arrested after police chase Wednesday night in Wheatfield
WHEATFIELD, N.Y. — A man from Niagara Falls faces a long list of charges following a police pursuit in Niagara County Wednesday night. Jevon I. Flynn, 28, of Niagara Falls, is charged with:. Unlawful Fleeing an Officer in a Motor Vehicle 3rd (A Misdemeanor) Reckless Endangerment 2nd (A Misdemeanor)
Large Yonkers campus sells for $52.6M to iPark for studios and school
Yonkers is continuing its path towards becoming “Hollywood on the Hudson,” as Connecticut-based iPark has closed on its purchase of the 28-acre Leake & Watts campus from the nonprofit Rising Ground for $52.6 million — with the site soon to become film studios and a performing arts school. iPark is an entity of National Resources, which invests in and focuses on the redevelopment of corporate and industrial sites, mostly under the iPark brand. Together with Great Point Studios, it has already developed the nearby 14.4-acre Lionsgate Warburton studio at the iPark Hudson Film & Television Center by the Yonkers Metro-North station. This...
nyspnews.com
Lockport man arrested for DWI
On December 26, 2022 at 07:04 pm, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested John T. Madden III, 66 of Lockport, NY for Driving while Intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On December 26, 2022, Troopers responded to Robinson Road in the town of Lockport for a reported erratic operation...
