Apollo Crews vs. Carmelo Hayes set for next week's WWE NXT

Additionally, Isla Dawn will meet Alba Fyre in an anything goes match.

Apollo Crews will take on Carmelo Hayes next week on NXT.

Other matches announced for next Tuesday include Alba Fyre vs. Isla Dawn in an anything goes match, Trick Williams vs. Axiom, Hank Walker vs. Charlie Dempsey, and Grayson Waller will host the latest episode of The Waller Effect with Bron Breakker as a guest.

Apollo Crews returned on last week’s NXT after losing to Bron Breakker at Deadline earlier this month. Hayes interrupted his promo and the two exchanged words. Williams will face Axiom after Axiom laid out Williams following a loss to Hayes.

Fyre and Dawn have continued their feud following Deadline, where Dawn scored the win over Fyre. On last week's show, Dawn attacked Fyre prior to a match against Sol Rouca, first attacking Fyre backstage then later attacking her hand as she made her way to the ring. Both exchanged words against one another on Tuesday's show.

Dempsey interrupted a training session hosted by Drew Gulak during Tuesday's show, looking for a match for next week. Walker, who joined Gulak for the training session, accepted the match saying it would be an exhibition bout.

Later in the show, Bron Breakker watched a video of Grayson Waller saying he wasn’t at NXT this week because he was back home in Australia. After the video was over, Breakker destroyed the TV set, still angry after being knocked out by a metal plate in Waller’s chest after going for a spear on last week’s NXT.

Here is the lineup for next week’s show: