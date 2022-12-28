HS scoreboard (12-27-22)
BISMARCK (WCIA) — Scores from around Central Illinois, including highlights of wins by Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Cissna Park.
BOYS BASKETBALL:
Unity 62, Illini Central 26
St. Joseph-Ogden 78, Annawan 28
Monticello 65, Clinton 43
Salt Fork 73, Armstrong 28
Arcola 39, Sullivan 36
Cumberland 49, Vandalia 44
Heritage 72, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 63
Dieterich 56, Arcola 35
Okaw Valley 50, Shelbyville 47
Rochester 70, Rantoul 58
Williamsville 70, Havana 30
GIRLS BASKETBALL:
Mahomet-Seymour 49, Altamont 26
Mahomet-Seymour 59, Richland County 26
Unity 46, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 29
Unity 36, North Vermillion 16
Clinton 53, Monticello 21
Tuscola 47, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 22
Dieterich 38, Arcola 36
Meridian 54, Murphysboro 23
Sacred Heart-Griffin 49, Riverdale 21
Lincoln 81, Jefferson 21
Lincoln 71, Guilford 29
Nokomis 45, Williamsville 14
Clifton Central 43, Milford 28
Pana 73, Heyworth 39
Teutopolis 42, Effingham 36
