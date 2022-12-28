ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HS scoreboard (12-27-22)

By Andy Olson
WCIA
WCIA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34oeqS_0jwANDgc00

BISMARCK (WCIA) — Scores from around Central Illinois, including highlights of wins by Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Cissna Park.

BOYS BASKETBALL:

Unity 62, Illini Central 26

St. Joseph-Ogden 78, Annawan 28

Monticello 65, Clinton 43

Salt Fork 73, Armstrong 28

Arcola 39, Sullivan 36

Cumberland 49, Vandalia 44

Heritage 72, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 63

Dieterich 56, Arcola 35

Okaw Valley 50, Shelbyville 47

Rochester 70, Rantoul 58

Williamsville 70, Havana 30

GIRLS BASKETBALL:

Mahomet-Seymour 49, Altamont 26

Mahomet-Seymour 59, Richland County 26

Unity 46, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 29

Unity 36, North Vermillion 16

Clinton 53, Monticello 21

Tuscola 47, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 22

Dieterich 38, Arcola 36

Meridian 54, Murphysboro 23

Sacred Heart-Griffin 49, Riverdale 21

Lincoln 81, Jefferson 21

Lincoln 71, Guilford 29

Nokomis 45, Williamsville 14

Clifton Central 43, Milford 28

Pana 73, Heyworth 39

Teutopolis 42, Effingham 36

