ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto County, MS

Comments / 1

Related
darkhorsepressnow.com

MHP Responds To Deadly Wreck In Pearl River County

On Monday, December 26, at approximately 9:04 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 11 in Pearl River County. A 2008 Toyota Tundra driven by 37-year-old William T. Jones, of Picayune, MS, was traveling north on Highway 11. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned.
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
WREG

One critical after wreck on Stateline Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after a two-vehicle accident on Stateline Road. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating a wreck on Stateline Road near Ross Road in southeast Shelby County. Stateline Road is temporarily closed in both directions between Ross Road and Ross Manor Drive while deputies investigate. […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Magnolia State Live

UPDATE: Identity released of Georgia deputy from Mississippi who was found shot to death in wrecked vehicle

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia has released the identity of the deputy that was found shot to death in a wrecked car on Thursday. The sheriff’s office posted the name and photo of Deputy James Thomas, 24, on Facebook, Friday morning. In a news conference on Thursday, Sheriff Patrick “Pat” Labat said that the deputy was originally from Mississippi.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
WDAM-TV

Police pursuit at Jones County checkpoint ends in one arrest

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A driver led Jones County deputies on a short car and foot chase after failing to stop at a safety checkpoint. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department reported that deputies Matt Bailey, Jarron Guy and Lou Lower were manning a checkpoint at the intersection of McLemore Road and Monroe Road on Thursday, Dec. 29.
JONES COUNTY, MS
hottytoddy.com

MHP Responds to Seven Fatal Wrecks on MS Highways Over Christmas Weekend

Seven people died on Mississippi highways during the Christmas weekend, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol. The Christmas Holiday Travel Enforcement Period began Friday at 6 a.m. and ended at midnight on Monday. Troopers issued 5,294 citations, made 80 arrests for impaired driving, and investigated 160 crashes resulting in 36...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Patrol car flipped in crash off I-10 in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A wreck in Gulfport Thursday afternoon left a Harrison County Deputy car flipped and another badly damaged. The wreck happened just around noon on the westbound Canal Road Exit 31 off I-10. The deputy and driver of the other car did make it out okay, and...
GULFPORT, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Picayune man dies in wreck on Highway 11

A Picayune man has died after a Monday night wreck. On Monday around 9:04 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 11 in Pearl River County. A 2008 Toyota Tundra driven by William T. Jones, 37, of Picayune, MS, was traveling north on Highway 11. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned.
PICAYUNE, MS
WDAM-TV

99,000 lbs. crane crashes on Hwy 15 causing traffic delays

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A very large crane, reportedly weighing 99,000 pounds, caused traffic delays after crashing into a Jones County highway. The accident occurred on Highway 15 north near the Highway 537 intersection around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28. According to the Jones County Fire Council, the...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WLBT

7 killed in crashes across Mississippi over Christmas holidays

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Seven people were killed in crashes during the Mississippi Highway Patrol’s Christmas Holiday Travel Enforcement Period, which ran from Friday, December 23, through Monday, December 26. The deadly crashes occurred in Jones, Sunflower, Jefferson, Attala, Clarke, Marion and Pearl River Counties. The fatal crash in...
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
deltanews.tv

The City in Mississippi Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime

The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
actionnews5.com

Woman drives to fire station in Raleigh after being shot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman drove to a fire station with a gunshot wound Friday morning in Raleigh. Memphis Police Department responded to a call at 4:49 a.m. at the fire station on Millington Road. It is unclear where the woman was shot. She was taken to Regional One...
MEMPHIS, TN
wtva.com

No injuries in Union County crash

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities reported no injuries in an overnight crash in Union County. The crash happened Wednesday evening at approximately 8:30 on Interstate 22. A semi-truck overturned and a car veered off the road into a wooded area.
UNION COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

2 killed in crash on Airways

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people were killed in a crash on Airways Boulevard near I-240 on Tuesday evening. Memphis police were called to the scene around 11 p.m. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, and police say both drivers died at the scene. MPD is asking for the...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Missing Mississippi children found safe

UPDATE, DEC. 29 – 9 P.M.: The children have been found safe. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for two missing one-year-olds and a seven year old from Belden, MS. The MBI is searching for 7-year-old Hazelie G. Payne as well as one-year-olds Eden A. Payne and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

Law enforcement still searching for missing Mississippi woman

JACKSON, Tenn. — The search is still on for missing 31-year-old Jolynne Redfearn. Redfearn is from northern Mississippi, and was on her way to work on December 13 in Jackson. No one has seen or heard from her since. The day before on December 12, she worked in Jackson...
JACKSON, TN
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man charged with felony drunk driving

A Mississippi man was charged with felony Driving Under the Influence charges after officers determined he had already been convicted in three other DUI incidents. Police in Oxford arrested Bruce Cannon Jr., 40, of Lafayette County, and charged him with his fourth DUI after officers stopped Cannon for speeding on Pat Patterson Parkway on Dec. 19.
OXFORD, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy