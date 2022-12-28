Read full article on original website
darkhorsepressnow.com
MHP Responds To Deadly Wreck In Pearl River County
On Monday, December 26, at approximately 9:04 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 11 in Pearl River County. A 2008 Toyota Tundra driven by 37-year-old William T. Jones, of Picayune, MS, was traveling north on Highway 11. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned.
One critical after wreck on Stateline Road
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after a two-vehicle accident on Stateline Road. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating a wreck on Stateline Road near Ross Road in southeast Shelby County. Stateline Road is temporarily closed in both directions between Ross Road and Ross Manor Drive while deputies investigate. […]
UPDATE: Identity released of Georgia deputy from Mississippi who was found shot to death in wrecked vehicle
The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia has released the identity of the deputy that was found shot to death in a wrecked car on Thursday. The sheriff’s office posted the name and photo of Deputy James Thomas, 24, on Facebook, Friday morning. In a news conference on Thursday, Sheriff Patrick “Pat” Labat said that the deputy was originally from Mississippi.
WDAM-TV
Police pursuit at Jones County checkpoint ends in one arrest
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A driver led Jones County deputies on a short car and foot chase after failing to stop at a safety checkpoint. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department reported that deputies Matt Bailey, Jarron Guy and Lou Lower were manning a checkpoint at the intersection of McLemore Road and Monroe Road on Thursday, Dec. 29.
hottytoddy.com
MHP Responds to Seven Fatal Wrecks on MS Highways Over Christmas Weekend
Seven people died on Mississippi highways during the Christmas weekend, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol. The Christmas Holiday Travel Enforcement Period began Friday at 6 a.m. and ended at midnight on Monday. Troopers issued 5,294 citations, made 80 arrests for impaired driving, and investigated 160 crashes resulting in 36...
WLOX
Patrol car flipped in crash off I-10 in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A wreck in Gulfport Thursday afternoon left a Harrison County Deputy car flipped and another badly damaged. The wreck happened just around noon on the westbound Canal Road Exit 31 off I-10. The deputy and driver of the other car did make it out okay, and...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Picayune man dies in wreck on Highway 11
A Picayune man has died after a Monday night wreck. On Monday around 9:04 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 11 in Pearl River County. A 2008 Toyota Tundra driven by William T. Jones, 37, of Picayune, MS, was traveling north on Highway 11. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned.
wtva.com
Local girls subject of Endangered/Missing Child Alert found; parents face charges
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - The parents of three children who were the subject of a statewide alert face kidnapping charges. Austin and Chelsey Payne are accused of kidnapping their children Hazelie, Eden and Willow Payne. The state of Mississippi issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert on Wednesday. Pontotoc County Chief Investigator...
WDAM-TV
99,000 lbs. crane crashes on Hwy 15 causing traffic delays
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A very large crane, reportedly weighing 99,000 pounds, caused traffic delays after crashing into a Jones County highway. The accident occurred on Highway 15 north near the Highway 537 intersection around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28. According to the Jones County Fire Council, the...
wcbi.com
Mississippi Department of Transportation highlights statewide projects
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation is highlighting projects across the state, as the year comes to a close. “Corridor V” in Itawamba County is one of those highlighted projects. The $81 million project will build a four-lane highway known as State Route 76. Completion of...
WLBT
7 killed in crashes across Mississippi over Christmas holidays
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Seven people were killed in crashes during the Mississippi Highway Patrol’s Christmas Holiday Travel Enforcement Period, which ran from Friday, December 23, through Monday, December 26. The deadly crashes occurred in Jones, Sunflower, Jefferson, Attala, Clarke, Marion and Pearl River Counties. The fatal crash in...
deltanews.tv
The City in Mississippi Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
actionnews5.com
Woman drives to fire station in Raleigh after being shot
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman drove to a fire station with a gunshot wound Friday morning in Raleigh. Memphis Police Department responded to a call at 4:49 a.m. at the fire station on Millington Road. It is unclear where the woman was shot. She was taken to Regional One...
wtva.com
No injuries in Union County crash
NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities reported no injuries in an overnight crash in Union County. The crash happened Wednesday evening at approximately 8:30 on Interstate 22. A semi-truck overturned and a car veered off the road into a wooded area.
actionnews5.com
2 killed in crash on Airways
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people were killed in a crash on Airways Boulevard near I-240 on Tuesday evening. Memphis police were called to the scene around 11 p.m. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, and police say both drivers died at the scene. MPD is asking for the...
Louisiana residents want justice for neighborhood pet deer that was shot
SATSUMA, La. (BRPROUD) – Residents in one Livingston Parish neighborhood are outraged after a deer who they considered a pet was shot. A beloved member of the community, now gone. “It’s heartbreaking knowing that, that she ain’t here no more,” cried Patt Leblanc, a neighbor who witnessed the doe’s shooting. For the past three years, a […]
Missing Mississippi children found safe
UPDATE, DEC. 29 – 9 P.M.: The children have been found safe. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for two missing one-year-olds and a seven year old from Belden, MS. The MBI is searching for 7-year-old Hazelie G. Payne as well as one-year-olds Eden A. Payne and […]
WBBJ
Law enforcement still searching for missing Mississippi woman
JACKSON, Tenn. — The search is still on for missing 31-year-old Jolynne Redfearn. Redfearn is from northern Mississippi, and was on her way to work on December 13 in Jackson. No one has seen or heard from her since. The day before on December 12, she worked in Jackson...
Mississippi man charged with felony drunk driving
A Mississippi man was charged with felony Driving Under the Influence charges after officers determined he had already been convicted in three other DUI incidents. Police in Oxford arrested Bruce Cannon Jr., 40, of Lafayette County, and charged him with his fourth DUI after officers stopped Cannon for speeding on Pat Patterson Parkway on Dec. 19.
Texas officers believe they have spotted inmates who escaped Mississippi prison on Christmas Eve. Men believed to be headed west.
Two inmates who escaped from a Mississippi prison and then stole a church van before dumping the van in a Texas lake are believed to have been spotted in Central Texas headed west. The Wood County, Texas, Sheriff’s Office reports that officers with the Cisco Police Department attempted to make...
