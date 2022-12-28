Read full article on original website
So your Southwest flight got canceled? Here’s what we know on refunds, re-bookings and baggage
As of Tuesday morning 71% of Southwest flights across the U.S. had been canceled, according to Flight Aware.
Unclaimed luggage is piling up at airports across the US after Southwest and other airlines canceled flights due to the winter storm: PHOTOS
Airports in California, New York, and Illinois were flooded with unclaimed luggage after Southwest and other airlines canceled flights.
Southwest Airlines cancels at least 70% of flights leaving travelers stranded, call centers swamped
Southwest has canceled more than half of its flights -- more than 2,300 total flights -- as 2:30 p.m. ET Monday, according to FlightAware.
US Department of Transportation says it plans to look into Southwest Airlines following the airline's 'unacceptable' holiday flight cancellations
The U.S. Department of Transportation said it will examine whether Southwest is following its customer service plan after holiday travel meltdown.
These Are the Airports You Don't Want to Travel Through During the Holidays
While inflation has caused some people to nix their holiday travel plans and celebrate at home, the holidays are still an extremely busy time for passing through airports, and even though Christmas is just under two weeks away, there have already been reports of snaking lines and missed flights simply because people couldn't get through security fast enough.
People Are Describing Chaotic Scenes Inside Airports After Southwest Canceled More Than 2,700 Flights
After extreme winter weather hit much of the US over the weekend, Southwest Airlines canceled most of its flights Monday, leaving holiday travelers frustrated and struggling to navigate chaos at multiple airports. The airline had canceled 68% of its 3,900 scheduled flights, and 731 were delayed, as of Monday evening,...
Southwest warns of more flight cancellations
Southwest Airline's CEO is apologizing for the travel mess and the Transportation Department vows to hold the airline accountable. More than 90% of Wednesday’s US flight cancellations were Southwest flights, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. Southwest canceled more than 2,500 flights. The next highest: SkyWest, with 77. Southwest Airline's CEO Bob Jordan says more delays are likely The post Southwest warns of more flight cancellations appeared first on KVIA.
Airline passengers face extraordinarily high ticket prices amid flight cancellations
As this week's flight cancellation wave led by Southwest Airlines drags on, other major carriers have announced they will institute price caps — particularly in cities where Southwest operates — to limit the financial burden on stranded flyers trying to reach their destinations. Among them are American, United...
Southwest Airlines continues to cancel flights by the thousands
As Southwest Airlines continues to cancel flights by the thousands, slashing nearly two-thirds of its schedule, more airline executives are apologizing and offering relief to frustrated travelers. NBC’s Blayne Alexander reports for TODAY.Dec. 29, 2022.
Southwest flight cancellations meltdown may not be the last for any airline, experts say
Southwest has taken heat for canceling thousands of flights this week, but other airlines know "our time in the headlines is just one event away."
US flight cancellations on Christmas Day top 3,100
With much of the United States still reeling from a nearly weeklong winter storm, flight cancellations and delays and other transportation challenges continued to pile up on Christmas Day.
You'll save hundreds if you book air travel in January instead of December. I found 12 deals for flexible travelers to Hawaii, Europe, and the Caribbean.
Experts told Insider if you wait to travel in January, February, or March over December, domestic and international flights are up to 75% cheaper.
Southwest flights mostly back on track
Southwest Airlines returned to a relatively normal flight schedule Friday in Colorado and across the country as the carrier sought to make amends with thousands of passengers whose holiday travel plans were upended after a winter storm last weekend.The Dallas carrier, which had canceled thousands of flights every day this week, reported less than 50 cancellations at midday Friday, according to tracking service FlightAware. While that was still more than United, American and Delta combined, it marked significant progress following one of the most chaotic weeks in aviation history for a single airline.At Denver International Airport there were 14 Southwest...
Travel Alert December 2022: 10,000 Flights Canceled and Counting…
Winter weather has been causing chaos and wreaking havoc on travel since winter officially began with a vengeance on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, as at least 24 people have died and greater than 10,000 flights have been canceled — with thousands more flights delayed — and a minimum of 200 airports in at least 45 states of the United States and eight provinces in Canada which have been affected or impacted as a result.
Holiday travelers stranded by airline chaos
The travel nightmares continue for Southwest Airlines passengers who remain stranded as the airline continues to cancel thousands of flights daily. Amid the chaos, frustrated travelers have been unable to reach customer service. Tanya Rivero has the latest.
Stranded travelers turning to rental cars after Southwest Airlines meltdown
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Passengers across the United States are still stranded after massive delays and cancellations by Southwest Airlines. According to the FlightAware tracking service, more than 91% of all canceled flights in the U.S. early Wednesday were from the airline. After multiple delays, canceled flights, and hours of waiting on the phone, […]
Iowa Airports Included in 2,600+ Southwest Airline Cancellations
Southwest Airlines is currently under fire all across the country. With over 2,600 flights canceled all over the United States (more than 62 percent of all domestic flights on Tuesday and Wednesday according to NBC News), the major airline has left thousands of travelers without a way home for the holidays and without a way to their New Year's Eve destination.
Travel Alert December 2022: Civil Unrest in Peru
If Peru is in your travel plans over the next few days, you may want to consider delaying your travel — or, at least, keep yourself updated as to the latest information pertaining to civil unrest in that country, as thousands of tourists and travelers are stranded across the country due to a network of road blocks, cancellations of flights, demonstrations, and protests by supporters of the president of that country as a result of his arrest and impeachment earlier this month.
Southwest Cancels 5,400 Flights In Less Than 48 Hours In A 'Full-Blown Meltdown'
The disruptions add to chaos that has left people stranded at airports across the country, many of them with little idea of when they can get home or where their bags are.
Southwest Airlines cancellation meltdown shows no sign of letup at South Florida airports
The tsunami of Southwest Airlines holiday flight cancellations, accounting for more than half of flights scrubbed in the United States, showed no signs of receding on Wednesday.
