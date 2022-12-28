ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeneville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvlt.tv

How to avoid major traffic delays

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - All over Sevier County, there’s plenty of traffic year-round, but around the holidays, it’s even more packed. On Thursday, Dollywood remained open until 10 p.m. to accommodate the bigger-than-usual crowd. In the surrounding areas, the traffic reflected that excitement as a Sevierville Police Department sergeant gave advice on how to avoid sitting in traffic.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Police: Man fled police, barricades himself in Bluff City home

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man was arrested and charged after he barricaded himself in a Bluff City residence on Thursday, police say. According to a release from the Bluff City Police Department, officers with Bluff City, Sullivan County and THP were dispatched to the 100 Block of Lakeview Drive in Bluff City in […]
BLUFF CITY, TN
wvlt.tv

Suspect named in Jefferson County shooting

STRAWBERRY PLAINS, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office officials identified the suspect in a Jefferson County shooting that sent one person to the hospital on Dec. 20. Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Coffey confirmed Demarco Derez Williams was still at large. Williams is wanted by JCSO on...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Suspected explosion at Greeneville propane business

(WCYB) — First responders are on the scene of a suspected explosion at a Greeneville, Tennessee propane business. According to the Greeneville Fire Dept., the call came in around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday of a reported a gas tank explosion at Admiral Propane. The incident caused the partial collapse of...
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

THP: 1 injured in Roan Mountain UTV crash

ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — One person was injured Thursday when a UTV collided with a car near Roan Mountain, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. State troopers say a Kawasaki Mule was traveling alongside U.S. Highway 19E when it entered the highway, made a left turn, and crashed into a BMW car at Buck […]
ROAN MOUNTAIN, TN
WJHL

Police: Johnson City woman charged after ‘suspicious’ fire

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn (WJHL) — A Johnson City woman has been charged with aggravated arson and resisting arrest following a ‘suspicious’ fire at Student Quarters Apartments. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers were dispatched to the 1300 Block of Seminole Drive, Student Quarters Apartments, to assist the Johnson City […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wvlt.tv

Dozens of cars abandoned in the snow in Sevier County

SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - As ice lingered on some roadways in East Tennessee, crews in Sevier County worked to help those who made split second decisions in the midst of snowfall this week. According to Jeff Patton at Everything Auto, he’s been called more than a thousand times to...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
supertalk929.com

Explosion at Greeneville propane facility sparks massive response

Greeneville emergency officials confirmed an incident at Admiral Propane, downtown Tuesday evening. A heavy first responder presence and numerous roads closed happened at the intersection of W. Main Street/Newport Highway and Forest Street. Greeneville EMA staff said the water department, bomb squad, EMS, and police were among the agencies that...
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

Man arrested after allegedly shooting sibling in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man is facing an assault charge after police found his sibling with a gunshot wound Tuesday night. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), police responded to reports of a shooting around 10:45 p.m. in the area of Freemond Drive. Police report that […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Boil water advisory still in place for multiple Chuckey customers

CHUCKEY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Chuckey Utility District announced Thursday that crews are continuing to work around the clock to rectify water outages for customers. An exact timeline was not provided in the utility district’s latest update, but officials said affected areas “should be getting water back soon.” The Chuckey Utility District asked that customers […]
CHUCKEY, TN
supertalk929.com

Johnson City Woman Sets Fire To Apartment, Arrested On Aggravated Arson Charge

A Johnson City woman is charged with Aggravated Arson and Resisting Arrest after she allegedly set fire to an apartment on Seminole Drive. Thi Huyen Chang Nguyen was arrested after the Johnson City Fire Department responded to an alarm at Student Quarters Apartments and discovered the remains of a kitchen fire where the cause of the blaze appeared suspicious. The department then found unburned material leading to Ms. Nguyen’s room. Material matching the same material burned in the kitchen, burned clothes and multiple lighters were also discovered. Nguyen was scheduled for arraignment in Washington County, Tennessee’s General Sessions Court.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WBIR

'He was loved by so many' || Family remembers 3-year-old killed after accidental shooting in Claiborne Co.

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — Claiborne County Sheriff Bob Brooks said a three-year-old child died due to an accidental shooting on Wednesday. He said that Drake Adams was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. He also said that the father of the child, Anthony Adams, 42, was arrested the same day at around 12 p.m.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

More Washington County residents to have water Friday

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Jonesborough utility district will restore service to more areas Friday. Mayor Chuck Vest says the district will move on to the Washington College, Telford and Limestone zones tomorrow before moving north to Bowmantown. Vest told News Channel 11 that he can’t give a precise estimate as to when all 13,000 […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy