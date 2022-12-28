Read full article on original website
Overturned vehicle on I-40 near Dandridge leads to hazmat situation
Jefferson County authorities ask drivers to avoid downtown Dandridge Friday morning due to a hazmat situation following a crash on Interstate 40.
wvlt.tv
THP: Two lanes on I-40 E reopen in Jefferson County after leaking 18-wheeler
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Highway Patrol reported Friday morning that an 18-wheeler was leaking hydrochloric acid in Jefferson county. As a result, troopers shut down I-40 east at mile marker 418, near the exit for TN-92 at 4:30 a.m. Two lanes reopened just before 8:00 a.m., according to the...
wvlt.tv
How to avoid major traffic delays
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - All over Sevier County, there’s plenty of traffic year-round, but around the holidays, it’s even more packed. On Thursday, Dollywood remained open until 10 p.m. to accommodate the bigger-than-usual crowd. In the surrounding areas, the traffic reflected that excitement as a Sevierville Police Department sergeant gave advice on how to avoid sitting in traffic.
Police: Man fled police, barricades himself in Bluff City home
BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man was arrested and charged after he barricaded himself in a Bluff City residence on Thursday, police say. According to a release from the Bluff City Police Department, officers with Bluff City, Sullivan County and THP were dispatched to the 100 Block of Lakeview Drive in Bluff City in […]
wvlt.tv
Suspect named in Jefferson County shooting
STRAWBERRY PLAINS, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office officials identified the suspect in a Jefferson County shooting that sent one person to the hospital on Dec. 20. Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Coffey confirmed Demarco Derez Williams was still at large. Williams is wanted by JCSO on...
wcyb.com
Suspected explosion at Greeneville propane business
(WCYB) — First responders are on the scene of a suspected explosion at a Greeneville, Tennessee propane business. According to the Greeneville Fire Dept., the call came in around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday of a reported a gas tank explosion at Admiral Propane. The incident caused the partial collapse of...
THP: 1 injured in Roan Mountain UTV crash
ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — One person was injured Thursday when a UTV collided with a car near Roan Mountain, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. State troopers say a Kawasaki Mule was traveling alongside U.S. Highway 19E when it entered the highway, made a left turn, and crashed into a BMW car at Buck […]
THP: One dead, one injured after crash near Goose Creek Road in Jefferson Co.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — One person died and another was injured after a crash on State Route 25/70 in Jefferson County on Dec. 23, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Around 11:14 a.m., a tanker truck was driving west on State Route 25/70 near Goose Creek...
Police: Johnson City woman charged after ‘suspicious’ fire
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn (WJHL) — A Johnson City woman has been charged with aggravated arson and resisting arrest following a ‘suspicious’ fire at Student Quarters Apartments. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers were dispatched to the 1300 Block of Seminole Drive, Student Quarters Apartments, to assist the Johnson City […]
wvlt.tv
‘He was the heart of the family’ | Claiborne Co. toddler dies in shooting
CLAIBORNE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday night, the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a home shooting along Doe Court around 8:30 p.m. and found a three-year-old shot had been shot in the chest. According to an incident report, Anthony Adams told deputies the toddler grabbed the...
wvlt.tv
Dozens of cars abandoned in the snow in Sevier County
SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - As ice lingered on some roadways in East Tennessee, crews in Sevier County worked to help those who made split second decisions in the midst of snowfall this week. According to Jeff Patton at Everything Auto, he’s been called more than a thousand times to...
Woman faces charges for ‘serious bodily injury’ to child under 9 in Washington Co.
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A 26-year-old Washington County woman is jailed on charges alleging she caused serious bodily injury to a child 8 years old or younger and could face at least 15 years in jail if convicted. Kirsten Jenkins was jailed Dec. 22, weeks after a Washington County Grand Jury returned presentment charging her […]
q95fm.net
An Eastern Kentucky Woman Was Arrested Early This Morning After Stealing A Truck And Fleeing From Police
An Eastern Kentucky woman was arrested early Thursday morning after stealing a truck and fleeing from police. At 3AM this morning Deputy Sheriff Shane Wilson with the Leslie County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a stolen vehicle from the Leslie County Dispatch. It was reported that a male...
supertalk929.com
Explosion at Greeneville propane facility sparks massive response
Greeneville emergency officials confirmed an incident at Admiral Propane, downtown Tuesday evening. A heavy first responder presence and numerous roads closed happened at the intersection of W. Main Street/Newport Highway and Forest Street. Greeneville EMA staff said the water department, bomb squad, EMS, and police were among the agencies that...
Man arrested after allegedly shooting sibling in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man is facing an assault charge after police found his sibling with a gunshot wound Tuesday night. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), police responded to reports of a shooting around 10:45 p.m. in the area of Freemond Drive. Police report that […]
Boil water advisory still in place for multiple Chuckey customers
CHUCKEY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Chuckey Utility District announced Thursday that crews are continuing to work around the clock to rectify water outages for customers. An exact timeline was not provided in the utility district’s latest update, but officials said affected areas “should be getting water back soon.” The Chuckey Utility District asked that customers […]
supertalk929.com
Johnson City Woman Sets Fire To Apartment, Arrested On Aggravated Arson Charge
A Johnson City woman is charged with Aggravated Arson and Resisting Arrest after she allegedly set fire to an apartment on Seminole Drive. Thi Huyen Chang Nguyen was arrested after the Johnson City Fire Department responded to an alarm at Student Quarters Apartments and discovered the remains of a kitchen fire where the cause of the blaze appeared suspicious. The department then found unburned material leading to Ms. Nguyen’s room. Material matching the same material burned in the kitchen, burned clothes and multiple lighters were also discovered. Nguyen was scheduled for arraignment in Washington County, Tennessee’s General Sessions Court.
wvlt.tv
CCSO: 6 people believed to have died in Cumberland County house fire
Some Verizon customers are having audio issues when 911 in Hawkins County, according to officials in the Emergency Communications District. Rural Metro responds to overnight Knox County house fire, stresses importance of smoke alarms. Updated: 5 hours ago. Rural Metro fire crews responded to a house fire on Perry Road...
'He was loved by so many' || Family remembers 3-year-old killed after accidental shooting in Claiborne Co.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — Claiborne County Sheriff Bob Brooks said a three-year-old child died due to an accidental shooting on Wednesday. He said that Drake Adams was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. He also said that the father of the child, Anthony Adams, 42, was arrested the same day at around 12 p.m.
More Washington County residents to have water Friday
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Jonesborough utility district will restore service to more areas Friday. Mayor Chuck Vest says the district will move on to the Washington College, Telford and Limestone zones tomorrow before moving north to Bowmantown. Vest told News Channel 11 that he can’t give a precise estimate as to when all 13,000 […]
