Mountain West basketball preview: a whole lot of parity

San Diego State won the 2021 Mountain West title. Can the Aztecs do it again in competitive conference this season?

There are 32 Division I basketball conferences, spanning different states and time zones and academic philosophies.

None may be more confounding than the Mountain West.

The numbers tell us it’s good, really good. It is currently ranked fifth among conferences in the NCAA’s NET computer metric, trailing the Big 12, Big Ten, SEC and Big East, ahead of the Pac-12 and all the mid-majors.

Six teams are in the top 65 of the NET, three in the top 40.

Its nonconference winning percentage of .715 is its best in a decade.

The latest projected NCAA Tournament bracket from ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has three Mountain West teams in the field of 68 (San Diego State, New Mexico and Utah State) and another just out (UNLV).

“Everyone was thinking the Mountain West would be down,” Aztecs coach Brian Dutcher said, “but everyone is putting up really good records.”

But are they?

It was a similar situation last March , when the Selection Committee put four teams into the NCAA Tournament. They had decent metrics, but peel back the layers and there was more sizzle than steak. The conference had a combined 20 Quad 1 victories – the top quadrant of opponents that the committee values most – but 18 were against each other, creating a statistical echo chamber. Only two Quad 1 wins, both against Saint Mary’s, came during the nonconference.

Perhaps predictably, the Mountain West went 0-4 in the NCAA Tournament and is now 1-11 since 2016.

A similar statistical fog is forming this season. The Mountain West currently has five nonconference Quad 1 wins, but that’s because the computer sees Sam Houston State and Southern Miss as Q1 material right now; by the end of the season, both will likely slip out of that category.

The others: two at Saint Mary’s (by New Mexico and Colorado State) and SDSU’s 88-77 win against Ohio State at the Maui Invitational. None is against anybody ranked in either major poll.

Couple that with several “bad” losses that can sink resumes – Utah State against Weber State, Colorado State against Northern Colorado, Boise State against South Dakota State, Wyoming against Southeastern Louisiana – and the conference takes on a more pedestrian sheen.

What we might have, instead, are some good, not great, teams. A whole bunch of them.

The Kenpom metric is predictive, meaning it forecasts the result of every game. The projections for the Mountain West still have SDSU winning the regular-season title, as the preseason media poll prognosticated in October, but with a 13-5 record by a single game over Utah State at 12-6.

Look further down the projected standings, and you’ll find six teams within four games of the Aztecs (and that doesn’t include a Wyoming team that, once preseason player of the year Graham Ike returns from injury, should be in the mix as well). There’s only a seven-game spread between SDSU in first and San Jose State and Air Force tied for last at 6-12.

That would equal the smallest spread in the Mountain West’s 23-year history, in 2011-12, when the league had only eight teams and played a 14-game schedule. Since expanding to 11 teams and 18 games in 2013-14, the first-to-worst spread in the final conference standings has bounced between 10 and 15 games.

Another way of looking at it: The current range in Kenpom rankings is a high of 25 (SDSU) to a low of 171 (Air Force), or 146 spots. The average range since 2013-14 is 258. Twice, it has been as wide as 316.

In other words, parity.

That can make for close games and buzzer-beating finishes. That also can work the other way. Maybe everyone beats up on each other, and you have a glut of 11-7 teams with flawed NCAA resumes.

“ One thing I carry with me is, you can’t just expect to walk into a Div. I game and expect to be handed a W,” SDSU point guard Darrion Trammell said. “I know we have some good teams in the Mountain West, some great competition. Some teams went undefeated for a while. I mean, it’s going to be tough.”

Conference play begins Wednesday, with SDSU hosting Air Force and four other games. Here’s a team-by-team look, listed in order of predicted finish by the preseason media poll:

SDSU

Last season: 23-9 (13-4, third)

This season: 9-3

Metrics : 25 Kenpom, 38 NET

Coach: Brian Dutcher (sixth year)

Key players: G Darrion Trammell (13.2 ppg), G Matt Bradley (10.9 ppg), Nathan Mensah (7.0 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 1.6 bpg)

Outlook: They’re 9-3 and have no bad losses. Two are against members of the Associated Press top 10, and the other came against a Saint Mary’s team that’s eighth in one respected metric. The wins include Ohio State, BYU and at Stanford. ESPN rates the strength of schedule as 24 th nationally, higher than all but three teams in the AP top 25. The metrics are solid. Everyone is healthy. And yet … there’s a feeling of uncertainty surrounding the team that was a near-unanimous pick to win the Mountain West. The defense is as advertised, holding the last five opponents to 56.0 points. The offense, well, that’s been a different, perplexing story. It started off well and averaged nearly 80 points, only to score 60, 61 and 62 in three of the last four games. The Aztecs rank 304 th in 3-point accuracy against Div. I opposition (30.4 percent) and haven’t been able to get Bradley untracked. He’s averaging 6.0 points fewer than last season and shooting 26.7 percent behind the arc (vs. 40.1 percent). The conference season offers an opportunity for rebirth. It also presents a gauntlet of opponents good enough to beat them.

Wyoming

Last season : 25-9 (13-5, fourth)

This season : 5-7

Metrics : 124 Kenpom, 218 NET

Coach : Jeff Linder (third year)

Key players : F Graham Ike (preseason MW player of the year), G Hunter Maldonado (12.2 ppg, 3.6 apg), G Noah Reynolds (14.7 ppg, 54.5% FG)

Outlook : Disaster. The Cowboys received first-place votes in the Mountain West preseason poll and a few in the Associated Press preseason top 25, then learned that the 6-9 Ike would miss significant time with a leg injury. Then Maldonado, also on the five-man preseason all-conference team, got hurt, and the losses started to pile up. They are 2-6 in their last eight games, with the only wins coming against Texas A&M-Commerce and Louisiana Tech. Ike is known as an offensive force but his absence might be felt more on the other end. The Cowboys rank 215 th in defensive efficiency, unable to force turnovers or block shots. Another problem: The influx of Pac-12 talent has not reaped the expected dividends. Transfers Max Agbonkpolo (USC), Ethan Anderson (USC) and Jake Kyman (UCLA) are each averaging under 23 minutes and 9.0 points.

Boise State

Last season : 27-8 (15-3, first)

This season : 10-3

Metrics : 60 Kenpom, 61 NET

Coach : Leon Rice (13 th year)

Key players : G Marcus Shaver (14.8 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 4.1 apg), F Tyson Degenhart (13.2 ppg), G Chibuzo Agbo (11.0 ppg)

Outlook : The season began to take on the complexion of last year, when the Broncos opened 3-4 and then ran off 14 straight. This year: 1-2 before winning nine straight, including over Colorado, Texas A&M and a tough Saint Louis team – none of them at home. They crashed back to Earth last week, outscored 39-22 in the second half in a loss at Santa Clara. Rice needed to replace three starters (Abu Kigab, Emmanuel Akot and Mladen Armus) from the Mountain West regular-season and tournament champions. They added Texas Tech transfer Chibuzo Agbo (Saint Augustine), who struggled early but has played better recently with four straight double-figure games. Naje Smith and Max Rice, the coach’s son, have filled the other starting spots with Degenhart, the conference’s freshman of the year. The defense has been good (15 th nationally); the offense has not (168 th ).

Colorado State

Last season : 25-6 (14-4, second)

This season : 8-5

Metrics : 92 Kenpom, 84 NET

Coach : Niko Medved (fifth year)

Key players : G Isaiah Stevens (18.3 ppg, 5.8 apg), G John Tonje (14.2 ppg, 5.2 rpg), G Isaiah Rivera (10.9 ppg)

Outlook : Stevens, their all-conference guard, broke his foot in the preseason and was expected to be out possibly all of November and December, casting a pall over the season. Stevens returned ahead of schedule on Nov. 30 against Loyola Marymount, and the Rams won by 16 that night to improve to 6-2. And since? They are 1-3 against Div. I competition, including a devastating home loss against Northern Colorado (213 in Kenpom) and a 93-65 shellacking at Colorado. They did win at Saint Mary’s to right the ship, but they clearly miss conference player of the year David Roddy (who turned pro) and starting forward Dischon Thomas (who transferred to Montana). Telling stat: They rank 362 nd nationally in offensive rebounding percentage.

New Mexico

Last season : 13-19 (5-12, ninth)

This season : 12-0

Metrics : 66 Kenpom, 14 NET

Coach : Richard Pitino (second year)

Key players : G Jamal Mashburn Jr. (16.8 ppg), G Jaelen House (16.4 ppg, 5.3 apg, 2.7 spg), F Morris Udeze (17.5 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 61.7% FG)

Outlook : The Lobos needed a big man and they found him in Udeze, a Wichita State transfer who is a beast inside at 6-8, 240. They already had the backcourt in Mashburn and House. They’re second in the Mountain West in scoring at 84.5 points and first in margin of victory at 16.8. They’re No. 22 in the AP poll and already have climbed 72 spots in Kenpom. They’re one of three remaining undefeated teams in Div. I. But how good are they really? It’s hard to know with a strength of schedule ranked 275 th by Kenpom and 305 th by ESPN. The NET metric loves them, but it typically overvalues teams that haven’t yet lost. The bubble bursts once you do (Utah State plunged from 10 th to 34 th after a 9-0 start, UNLV from 36 th to 58 th after a 10-0 start). There are wins at Saint Mary’s, on a neutral floor against USF and home against Iona. The rest are against teams with an average Kenpom ranking of 221. We should get a more definitive answer Jan. 14, when New Mexico comes to Viejas Arena.

UNLV

Last season : 18-14 (10-8, fifth)

This season : 11-1

Metrics : 75 Kenpom, 51 NET

Coach : Kevin Kruger (second year)

Key players : G EJ Harkless (15.5 ppg), G Keshon Gilbert (14.0 ppg), Luis Rodriguez (12.8 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 2.6 spg)

Outlook : Kruger used the same formula he did last season, stocking a barren roster with transfers from power conferences. The most notable additions are Harkless from Oklahoma, Rodriguez from Ole Miss and Elijah Parquet from Colorado. Also contributing is Jackie Johnson III from Duquesne. The Rebels are a bit like New Mexico: gaudy numbers (third in the conference in scoring at 78.2 points, second in margin of victory at 15.5) but with a soft schedule (229 th in Kenpom). The one thing that gives them a chance is their defense, which is modeled after SDSU – long, athletic, versatile – and leads the nation in turnover margin at a staggering plus-8.3 per game. The best wins are against five-loss Dayton and eight-loss Washington State. The loss is at home against USF (86 in Kenpom). The moment of truth: New Year’s Eve at the Thomas & Mack Center against the Aztecs.

Fresno State

Last season : 23-12 (8-9, sixth)

This season : 4-7

Metrics : 139 Kenpom, 199 NET

Coach : Justin Hutson (fifth year)

Key players : F Isaih Moore (11.7 ppg, 7.7 rpg), G Jemarl Baker (10.1 ppg), G Anthony Holland (7.6 ppg, 41.3% 3FG)

Outlook : The question was how much they would miss 7-0 post Orlando Robinson with the bulk of the roster otherwise intact from a team that won The Basketball Classic, an 18-team postseason tournament of entrants from smaller conferences. The answer: a lot. The Bulldogs went the month of November without winning a Div. I game, finally breaking through at UC Irvine on Dec. 3. That was followed by a win against CSUN, but any momentum was halted by losses against Pacific and Sacramento State. The Bulldogs are last in the Mountain West in scoring at 61.5 points, with games played at a tedious tempo (311 th in Div. I). The timing isn’t good for Hutson, the former SDSU assistant and husband of Aztec women’s head coach Stacie Terry-Hutson. He has one year left on his contract after 2022-23.

Utah State

Last season : 18-16 (8-10, seventh)

This season : 11-2

Metrics : 39 Kenpom, 22 NET

Coach : Ryan Odom (second year)

Key players : G Steven Ashworth (17.4 ppg, 4.5 apg, 52.6% 3FG), F Taylor Funk (14.2 ppg, 6.7 rpg), G Max Shulga (12.7 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 4.7 apg)

Outlook : The media didn’t like them, picking them eighth in the Mountain West preseason poll. The metrics love them, with rankings that are generous given their pedestrian resume. The best win is against 5-8 Washington. The losses are to a pair of 5-8 teams: Weber State (226 in Kenpom) at home after leading by 18 and SMU (154) on a neutral floor. Their only true road game was a 91-89 overtime win at USD a couple weeks before UNLV blew out the Toreros on the same floor. But give Odom credit for generating offense and excitement in Logan after losing four of his top six scorers, including forwards Justin Bean and Brandon Horvath. The Aggies average 85.1 points, best in the Mountain West and seventh nationally, and are No. 1 in Div. I in 3-point accuracy at 43.5 percent (seven players shoot 38 percent or better from deep). So who’s right: the media or the metrics?

Nevada

Last season : 13-18 (6-12, eighth)

This season : 10-3

Metrics : 87 Kenpom, 59 NET

Coach : Steve Alford (fourth year)

Key players : G Jarod Lucas (16.8 ppg, 87.5% FT), G Kenan Blackshear (13.8 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 5.1 apg), C Will Baker (12.4 ppg, 87.8% FT)

Outlook : The best three players transferred out (Mission Hills High alum Warren Washington and Desmond Cambridge Jr. to Arizona State, Grant Sherfield to Oklahoma), but the Wolf Pack haven’t completely collapsed. Lucas, an Oregon State transfer who also considered SDSU, is playing a conference-leading 35.2 minutes per game and has shouldered the scoring burden, currently third in the Mountain West behind New Mexico’s Udeze and Utah State’s Ashworth. The Wolf Pack stay in games at the line, ranking 10 th nationally in free throw shooting at 78.5 percent. Depth may be an issue as they get into the grind of the conference schedule, but they also may be better than the ninth place they were picked in the preseason poll.

San Jose State

Last season : 8-23 (1-17, 11 th )

This season : 9-4

Metrics : 152 Kenpom, 127 NET

Coach : Tim Miles (second year)

Key players : G Omari Moore (13.9 ppg, 4.5 apg), Sage Tolbert III (9.9 ppg, 8.2 rpg), C Ibrahima Diallo (6.9 ppg, 2.2 bpg)

Outlook : Miles has the Spartans trending upward, although the 9-4 record is deceiving given how easy the schedule was. The wins have come against teams with an average Kenpom ranking of 241. But the Spartans lost those kind of games in previous seasons, and among their victims are Santa Clara (which beat Boise State) and Northern Colorado (which beat Colorado State), both on the road. They’re shooting a respectable 46.6 percent (better than SDSU), holding opponents under 40 percent and leading the conference (sixth nationally) with a plus-10.3 rebound margin. If they can solve their minus-4.8 turnover margin, they might be even more dangerous. In other words: Don’t expect them to go 1-17 again.

Air Force

Last season : 11-18 (4-13, 10 th )

This season : 9-4

Metrics : 171 Kenpom, 151 NET

Coach : Joe Scott (third year)

Key players : G Jake Heidbreder (15.7 ppg, 87.5% FT), G Corbin Green (10.8 ppg, 2.8 bpg), G Ethan Taylor (7.4 ppg, 3.7 apg)

Outlook : If you think the other nonconference schedules in the Mountain West are weak, wait till you see Air Force’s. Kenpom ranks it 362 nd out of 363 programs. The Falcons played only one team currently in the top half of Div. I, according to Kenpom, and that was a 64-51 loss at 120 Portland. Three of the wins are against teams in the 200s, four against teams in the 300s. In a departure from normal, it’s their switching man-to-man defense that is causing opponents headaches more than their vaunted Princeton offense. And why not? It’s not like there are going to be mismatches. The starting lineup goes 6-4, 6-4, 6-5, 6-5, 6-5. The Falcons are third nationally in 3-point defense at 24.8 percent; over the last nine games, it’s been 20.8 percent. They also, incredibly, rank 31 st in blocks at 5.1 per game. The seven straight home wins is the longest such streak since 2010.

