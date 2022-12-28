Read full article on original website
WA employers must disclose ‘genuinely expected’ pay next year
Washington state employers will soon be required to disclose in job listings the expected salary range for applicants. A new pay transparency law gets enacted in January. Washington’s Pay Transparency Law (SB 5761) will require employers with 15 or more employees to include the wage scale or a salary range in their job postings, along with “a general description of the benefits and other compensation offered.”
nwnewsradio.com
Pay transparency starts in Washington Jan 1
The new year starts with some clarity on what you can expect to be paid BEFORE you apply for a job. January 1st is when Washington’s new pay transparency law takes effect, but according to job site, “Indeed”, we already see pay ranges in 48% of their job postings here compared to 44% for California.
New laws going into effect in Washington state could mean paying more in 2023
(The Center Square) – Several new laws that go into effect in the new year look to impact Washingtonians’ wallets in one way or another. Either directly or indirectly, Evergreen State residents in 2023 could end up paying more on a variety of fronts. MINIMUM WAGE Washington will start off the new year with the highest minimum wage among U.S. states. ...
kpug1170.com
Minimum wage set to increase in Washington state
OLYMPIA, Wash – Several new labor laws are set to take effect in the new year here in Washington state. The state minimum wage will increase to $15.74 an hour in 2023, up from $14.49. Job posting requirements will also go into effect. Businesses with more than 15 employees...
Washington imposes harsh new rules for autonomous test cars – self-driving firms will have to fork out big bucks
WASHINGTON has enacted new legislation requiring self-driving companies to have a minimum of $5million in liability insurance to test within the state. The Northwestern region’s average minimum driver liability insurance for everyday motorists is $25,000. This difference amounts to self-driving companies paying 200 times more for insurance. The state’s...
Why is State Collecting Cap Gains Tax ‘Early?’ See Their Reasons
The Washington State Supreme Court is not going to render a decision on the controversial capital gains tax until sometime after January 26th, 2023. So why is the state going to start collecting it on January 1st?. Department offers excuses as to why they are collecting. By way of information...
KOMO News
These new laws are taking effect in Washington state in 2023
WASHINGTON — Numerous laws go into effect in Washington state on Jan. 1, 2023 and throughout the new year. KOMO News highlighted some of the key laws to know as 2022 concludes. Minimum wage increase. The minimum wage in Washington state will increase to $15.74 an hour on Jan....
KUOW
Economic downturn anxieties lead Washington lawmakers to ask: To tax or not to tax?
A debate is brewing in Olympia over how to prepare for a potential economic downturn. Republican lawmakers want to pass more tax breaks for businesses and cancel the state’s payroll tax. But Gov. Inslee says Washington can afford new programs to pay for homeless services and mental health facilities.
newjerseylocalnews.com
Schedule for January 2023 SNAP Benefits in Washington State
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in Washington, which is also called Basic Food in Washington, helps low-income families buy groceries by giving them money for food. The Washington State Department of Social and Health Services pays out basic food benefits over the first 20 days of the month. The exact...
Capital gains tax now ‘in effect' unless Washington Supreme Court strikes it down
(The Center Square) – It’s official: the Washington State Department of Revenue plans to collect the new capital gains income tax that was ruled unconstitutional earlier this year by a lower court judge. That’s according a Dec. 27 letter from DOR Acting Director John Ryser to state Rep....
Proposed Washington law would hold carriers responsible for knowingly transmitting robocalls
(The Center Square) — Washington state elected officials have proposed changes to state law that would make it a criminal offense for voice service providers to knowingly facilitate illegal robocalls. The proposal, HB 1051, was introduced in the Legislature by state Rep. Mari Leavitt, D-28th Dist., at the request...
Chronicle
Housing One of Biggest Predictors of Getting Kicked Out of Washington Schools
Shambrika Crawford caught her daughter trying to board a Seattle city bus to avoid the school bus outside the homeless shelter they moved into this summer. Kids pick on her, her daughter said, and call her a "little dirty shelter kid." Crawford has advised her three school-age children to keep...
48 hours left to apply for two inflation relief payments up to $600 – see who qualifies for the money
IDAHO residents have just two days left to apply for multiple rebates up to $600. The state is offering two rebates to eligible taxpayers: the 2022 rebate and the 2022 Special Session rebate. While the amount of each rebate is different, the qualifications and process to get them are the...
Proposed Bill Would Greatly Enhance Robocall Penalties in WA
If legislators approve this proposed bill, it will get a lot harder to utilize robocalls and spoofing of phone numbers in WA state. WA seeks to pass legislation already done in Florida and Oklahoma. House bill 1051, the Robocall Scam Protection Act, is being proposed by WA State Attorney General...
koze.com
Legislation Proposed to Hold Telecommunications Providers Accountable For Allowing Illegal Robocalls
OLYMPIA, WA – Legislation has been proposed that would modernize Washington State’s current anti-robocalling law. In 2021, an estimated 835,000 residents lost money to scam calls, which Attorney General Bob Ferguson says needs to be stopped. Ferguson is partnering with Representative Mari Leavitt (D-University Place) on legislation which would make the calls a violation of the Consumer Protection Act.
KUOW
Despite rise in emissions, Gov. Inslee says Washington can still meet carbon pollution goals
Washington state is not meeting its own greenhouse gas reduction goals. But in an interview, Gov. Jay Inslee said he thinks the state can still meet its reduction goals by 2050. Still, in recent years, emissions have increased in Washington. "I think it is very likely Washington state will meet...
Chronicle
Inslee’s Office Worried About ‘Increased Threats to Our Utilities’
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is one of many people concerned about what appears to be the intentional sabotage of several electric substations in his state, cutting off thousands of people from electricity during extreme winter weather events. “We are aware of increased threats to our utilities and are monitoring threat...
Here is The Age where you Can Legally Work in Washington State
People everywhere are getting back to work or looking for work while trying to find the new normal that fits them. Whether people are looking to work online from home or out and about with people. Some are even to start working for the first time, especially younger people. Teens everywhere are talking about getting jobs or looking for some kind of work, but at what age can they legally work in Washington state?
marketplace.org
Next year, 1 in 5 Americans will live in a state that requires pay transparency
In the coming year, about 1 in 5 Americans will live in a state that requires employers to disclose salaries in job postings. Last week, New York’s governor, Kathy Hochul, signed a pay transparency law that will take effect in the state in September. Similar laws in California and Washington state take effect on the first of the year and are already on the books in New York City and Colorado.
WA State Gas Prices 4th Highest, Due to Jump in January, 2023
According to new data from The Center Square, Washington state's gas prices sit at the 4th highest rate in the U.S. We trail only Nevada, CA, and Hawaii for the most expensive fuel. A lot of the cost is due to our high gas taxes, but the price per gallon...
