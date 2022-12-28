Penn State and Utah are two teams heading to the Rose Bowl with some similar storylines and traits. Utah will enter the game as the Pac-12 champion while Penn State finished in third place in its division. But both teams have accumulated 10 wins this season, some certainly more noteworthy than others. And both teams will be missing some key players on both sides of the football for the Rose Bowl. Who has the edge? Utah is considered a slight favorite in Pasadena, but most would tell you this is a fairly balanced matchup. Here is a look at how the...

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO