State College, PA

Power 93.7 WBLK

Bills Fans Are Angry Over The NFL Game They Have to Watch Sunday

The 1 pm game on CBS in the Buffalo market has now switched to Miami at New England, instead of Indianapolis at the New York Giants. The Buffalo Bills are preparing for the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football this week. It's the first game the Bills have played against the Bengals since 2019 and their first game in Cincinnati since 2017.
BUFFALO, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Notable QB favored to join Raiders for 2023 season

The Las Vegas Raiders will be going in a different direction at quarterback for 2023, and a notable player is favored to be their QB. The Raiders on Wednesday effectively parted ways with Derek Carr, who will likely be traded over the offseason. Though they are giving Jarrett Stidham a look in Week 17, he... The post Notable QB favored to join Raiders for 2023 season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
Yardbarker

Steelers’ Wide Receiver George Pickens Has Chance To Do Something No Rookie Has Done Since 2016

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Steeler Nation are hoping that the future of the franchise’s offense lies in the hands of their 2022 first and second round draft picks. Quarterback, Kenny Pickett, and wide receiver, George Pickens, have shown flashes of being the dynamic duo for the future. It was on full display on Saturday night after the signal-caller found the pass-catcher in the end zone with less than a minute left, putting Pittsburgh ahead of the Las Vegas Raiders. There should be tons of excitement as the two continue to improve and have the potential to be a lethal combination in the coming years.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

All eyes on Lamar Jackson as Ravens welcome Steelers

That's the question concerning Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson ahead of the Ravens' Sunday night home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jackson missed his 10th straight practice Wednesday due to a knee injury that has kept him out of the past three games. Without elaborating further, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said...
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rose Bowl Tale of the Tape: Comparing Penn State and Utah

Penn State and Utah are two teams heading to the Rose Bowl with some similar storylines and traits. Utah will enter the game as the Pac-12 champion while Penn State finished in third place in its division. But both teams have accumulated 10 wins this season, some certainly more noteworthy than others. And both teams will be missing some key players on both sides of the football for the Rose Bowl. Who has the edge? Utah is considered a slight favorite in Pasadena, but most would tell you this is a fairly balanced matchup. Here is a look at how the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Has Honest Reaction To Cowboys Win Over Titans

The Cowboys improved to 12-4 on Thursday night, defeating the Titans on the road. However, "America's Team" didn't look that impressive against an opponent that was resting Derrick Henry for Week 18. During this Friday's episode of "Undisputed" on FS1, Shannon Sharpe offered his thoughts on the Cowboys' win over...
NASHVILLE, TN
AllPennState

Ticket Demand Remains High for the Rose Bowl

The weather forecast for the 109th Rose Bowl between Penn State and Utah is fluctuating as much as the tickets. After a few weeks of falling prices, tickets are trending higher as the Jan. 2 game approaches. According to SI Tickets, prices started at $141 as of Dec. 30, about...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Penn State lands All-ACC cornerback transfer from North Carolina

Penn State is back on the board with its second commitment of the offseason through the NCAA transfer portal. The Lions picked up a pledge from North Carolina cornerback Storm Duck, who announced his commitment on his Twitter page. Duck was a second-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference pick after recording three interceptions, 46 tackles, 12 passes defended and a forced fumble in 12 games.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

PHOTOS: Penn State's Dec. 29 Rose Bowl activities

LOS ANGELES — Penn State media availability for Rose Bowl week kicked into high gear here Thursday. There were two separate events, and we were on hand to shoot both of them. You can see the combined photo gallery below. In the morning, offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich and several...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USC vs Tulane: The 1932 Rose Bowl

The Orange, Sugar and Sun Bowls all came into existence in the 1934 college football season. Those three bowl games — all tied for the second-oldest bowl games in the United States, a few years ahead of the Cotton Bowl — were first played on January 1, 1935. (The first Sun Bowl, however, was not played between two college teams. The first all-college version of the Sun Bowl came one year later in 1936.)
LOS ANGELES, CA
