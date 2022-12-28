Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
There Are 4 College Football Bowl Games Today - Here's The Schedule
The college football bowl season rolls on today with four more games on the docket. While only one ranked team is in action today, there's plenty for football fans to look forward to. A surprising Kansas team looks to finish on a high note against an SEC foe. Meanwhile, Lane...
College Football Announcer 'Indefinitely Suspended' After Insensitive Comment
During the Duke's Mayo Bowl this Friday afternoon, NC State play-by-play announcer Gary Hahn apparently made a reference to "illegal aliens." Several people reportedly heard Hahn say "down among all the illegal aliens in El Paso it’s UCLA leading Pitt" while providing the score of the Sun Bowl. Hahn's...
Bills Fans Are Angry Over The NFL Game They Have to Watch Sunday
The 1 pm game on CBS in the Buffalo market has now switched to Miami at New England, instead of Indianapolis at the New York Giants. The Buffalo Bills are preparing for the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football this week. It's the first game the Bills have played against the Bengals since 2019 and their first game in Cincinnati since 2017.
Notable QB favored to join Raiders for 2023 season
The Las Vegas Raiders will be going in a different direction at quarterback for 2023, and a notable player is favored to be their QB. The Raiders on Wednesday effectively parted ways with Derek Carr, who will likely be traded over the offseason. Though they are giving Jarrett Stidham a look in Week 17, he... The post Notable QB favored to join Raiders for 2023 season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Wide Receiver George Pickens Has Chance To Do Something No Rookie Has Done Since 2016
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Steeler Nation are hoping that the future of the franchise’s offense lies in the hands of their 2022 first and second round draft picks. Quarterback, Kenny Pickett, and wide receiver, George Pickens, have shown flashes of being the dynamic duo for the future. It was on full display on Saturday night after the signal-caller found the pass-catcher in the end zone with less than a minute left, putting Pittsburgh ahead of the Las Vegas Raiders. There should be tons of excitement as the two continue to improve and have the potential to be a lethal combination in the coming years.
Terrell Owens Says He’s Been in Contact With the Dallas Cowboys About a Possible Return
Is it possible? At 49 years old Terrell Owens claims that he’s been in contact with the Dallas Cowboys about a potential return. Imagine T.O. in the NFL Playoffs in the year 2023 – kinda hard to believe, right? What is even harder to believe is that the receiver might be able to do it.
Yardbarker
All eyes on Lamar Jackson as Ravens welcome Steelers
That's the question concerning Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson ahead of the Ravens' Sunday night home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jackson missed his 10th straight practice Wednesday due to a knee injury that has kept him out of the past three games. Without elaborating further, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said...
Rose Bowl Tale of the Tape: Comparing Penn State and Utah
Penn State and Utah are two teams heading to the Rose Bowl with some similar storylines and traits. Utah will enter the game as the Pac-12 champion while Penn State finished in third place in its division. But both teams have accumulated 10 wins this season, some certainly more noteworthy than others. And both teams will be missing some key players on both sides of the football for the Rose Bowl. Who has the edge? Utah is considered a slight favorite in Pasadena, but most would tell you this is a fairly balanced matchup. Here is a look at how the...
Shannon Sharpe Has Honest Reaction To Cowboys Win Over Titans
The Cowboys improved to 12-4 on Thursday night, defeating the Titans on the road. However, "America's Team" didn't look that impressive against an opponent that was resting Derrick Henry for Week 18. During this Friday's episode of "Undisputed" on FS1, Shannon Sharpe offered his thoughts on the Cowboys' win over...
FOX Sports
Why Joel Klatt is picking Penn State over Utah in Rose Bowl
The 2022 college football bowl season is alive and well, and one of the hallmark games of the season is on the horizon. That, of course, is the Rose Bowl, which will be played between No. 11 Penn State and No. 8 Utah on Monday. Penn State went 10-2 in...
State College
Penn State Cornerback Kalen King Embracing Newfound Leadership Role Ahead of Rose Bowl
Penn State football cornerback Kalen King grew up watching Charles Woodson highlights. Woodson, a four-time first-team All-Pro and nine-time Pro Bowler, was a dominant defensive back for the Packers and Raiders during his 18-year NFL career. It wasn’t just Woodson’s on-field play that made him a defensive standout and one...
Ticket Demand Remains High for the Rose Bowl
The weather forecast for the 109th Rose Bowl between Penn State and Utah is fluctuating as much as the tickets. After a few weeks of falling prices, tickets are trending higher as the Jan. 2 game approaches. According to SI Tickets, prices started at $141 as of Dec. 30, about...
Penn State continues Rose Bowl preparations, practice in rainy Southern California
Whoever said it never rains in Southern California? Certainly not Penn State head coach James Franklin. Franklin and his team continued preparations for the Rose Bowl matchup with Utah Friday afternoon in a steady rain at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif., just outside of Los Angeles. Defensive...
Penn State lands All-ACC cornerback transfer from North Carolina
Penn State is back on the board with its second commitment of the offseason through the NCAA transfer portal. The Lions picked up a pledge from North Carolina cornerback Storm Duck, who announced his commitment on his Twitter page. Duck was a second-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference pick after recording three interceptions, 46 tackles, 12 passes defended and a forced fumble in 12 games.
PHOTOS: Penn State's Dec. 29 Rose Bowl activities
LOS ANGELES — Penn State media availability for Rose Bowl week kicked into high gear here Thursday. There were two separate events, and we were on hand to shoot both of them. You can see the combined photo gallery below. In the morning, offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich and several...
Penn State has official Rose Bowl welcome; Lions make transfer portal splash: Newsstand
Penn State news, notes, and updates for Dec. 29 include the Lions’ official arrival at the Rose Bowl, plus a portal gain and more. It’s time to dive into Thursday’s top tweets and headlines about the Nittany Lions and college football. Penn State tweets of the day.
WATCH: Behind the scenes at the Penn State defense's Rose Bowl media event
LOS ANGELES — If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to cover a New Year’s Six Bowl, we’re here to give you a taste of the action. At the link below, you will find a whip-around video of the Penn State defense’s pre-Rose Bowl media session at the Sheraton Grand in downtown LA Friday.
USC vs Tulane: The 1932 Rose Bowl
The Orange, Sugar and Sun Bowls all came into existence in the 1934 college football season. Those three bowl games — all tied for the second-oldest bowl games in the United States, a few years ahead of the Cotton Bowl — were first played on January 1, 1935. (The first Sun Bowl, however, was not played between two college teams. The first all-college version of the Sun Bowl came one year later in 1936.)
Alabama assistant coach Bill O’Brien says he’s had no recent contact with Patriots
Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, whose two-year contract with the school expires after this season, said Wednesday he has not spoken to anyone with the New England Patriots since he visited their facility in April. “I wish them well in their last, however many games they have left,” O’Brien...
The Remarkable Story of Penn State's First Rose Bowl
Penn State helped inaugurate Rose Bowl Stadium in 1923. The game kicked off after a near-brawl between coaches.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
198K+
Followers
85K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0