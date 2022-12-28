Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
alaskasnewssource.com
Mat-Su resident says borough contractors buried his property while clearing snow
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - A Wasilla resident is taking the phrase “digging out” to the next level, as a personal friend slowly made his way down North Engstrom Road operating an excavator to remove drifted snow from driveways. Unable to get his vehicle out of his driveway since...
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage prepares to greet 2023 with fireworks and festivities
After what some may consider a too-white Christmas, Anchorage is set to ring in 2023 with an annual New Year’s Eve fireworks show and a downtown carnival of events for kids and adults alike. The event on Saturday is free, with activities starting at 7 p.m.. The main fireworks...
Mayor Dave Bronson: Year-end report to Anchorage
As we round out 2022, I want to reflect on the progress we have made over the last year to make Anchorage a more vibrant city to live, work, and play in. Before touching on those accomplishments, allow me to recognize our incredible Municipal employees. Without the dedication and determination...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage police searching for woman accused of stealing mail from more than 90 people
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a woman who Anchorage police say stole mail from more than 90 people. Jacqueline Brewer, 41, was charged with scheme to defraud and second-degree theft on Dec. 29, and Anchorage police are unaware of where Brewer is currently, according to a news release.
alaskasnewssource.com
Deceased man found at Benson Boulevard bus stop
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An adult male was found dead near the intersection of Benson Boulevard and A Street on Thursday afternoon. According to the Anchorage Police Department, police received several calls at approximately 12:30 p.m. about an unresponsive adult man along Benson Blvd. Multiple police officers and medics responded to the scene, where the man was pronounced dead.
kinyradio.com
Search and rescue at Mt. Baldy successful
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - An Alaska Wildlife Trooper responded up the mountain and located the hiker 3/4 of the ways up. At 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, Alaska Wildlife Troopers in Anchorage responded to Mt. Baldy in Eagle River for the report of an injured hiker. The hiker was identified as 33-year...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage moving to new emergency alert system
A Fairbanks man loses his chance at a heart transplant, after numerous flight delays. A Fairbanks man loses his chance at a heart transplant, after numerous flight cancellations to Seattle. Updated: 4 hours ago. Ten Indigenous women climbed to Mount Everest base camp in Nov. 2022 as part of a...
alaskasnewssource.com
City seeks plan to keep shelter at Sullivan running through 2023
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Municipality of Anchorage’s budget for homeless services is stretched thin following increases in the number of homeless residents staying at the Sullivan Arena. Last Tuesday, the Anchorage Assembly voted to increase the Sullivan Arena bed capacity by 160 beds for a total of 360...
alaskasnewssource.com
A large low set to arrive New Year’s Eve
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A large and expansive area of low pressure is brewing south of the western Aleutian Islands and will become the dominant weather system as we close out 2022 and welcome in 2023. Weather for much of Alaska Thursday was on the quiet side. The Aleutian chain...
aeroroutes.com
Alaska Airlines Expands Embraer E175 intra-Alaska Service in NS23
Alaska Airlines in Northern summer 2023 season plans to expand Horizon Air Embraer E175 operation within the State of Alaska, with the regional jet scheduled to operate service to Kodiak, Kotzebue and Nome. Anchorage – Kodiak 18APR23 – 14JUN23 1 of 3 daily operated by Horizon Air Embraer E175 (2nd...
alaskapublic.org
Man killed in Parks Highway car-semi crash near Willow
A Fairbanks man was killed in a collision that closed the Parks Highway near Willow for hours Wednesday afternoon. Alaska State Troopers said in an online dispatch that 36-year-old Kyle Moody was driving a Honda Civic that crossed the center line and hit a semi-truck with a trailer near Mile 77.5 of the Parks shortly before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
alaskasnewssource.com
Overturned aircraft remains unrecovered on Wasilla Lake
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - The winds that whipped through the Matanuska-Susitna Borough have long since died down, but remnants of the mess it left in its wake can still be seen on Wasilla Lake. While housesitting for a friend on the lake, Rick Long saw something rather unusual — an...
alaskasnewssource.com
Fairbanks man killed in crash on Parks Highway north of Willow
WILLOW, Alaska (KTUU) - The Parks Highway was shut in both directions Wednesday as authorities tended to a fatal crash near Willow, according to the Department of Public Safety. According to troopers, the crash took place at mile 77.5 at around 1:20 p.m. when the driver of a Honda Civic...
alaskasnewssource.com
Victim identified in August fire outside Fairbanks
Winds in Wasilla were strong enough to break the tie-downs of a Piper Cub, pushing it two houses down from where it was secured originally. Oath Keepers founder, Stewart Rhodes, may testify in the case against Rep. David Eastman. Upon conclusion of Eastman’s testimony, the defense offered its opening statement...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaskans may need to find a new pharmacy pick-up location
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Thousands of Alaskans are soon going to have to find a new place to pick up their pharmacy prescriptions. Kroger, Fred Meyer’s parent company, announced in a company press release at the end of September that they would be discontinuing their contract with Express Scripts, Inc., effective Jan. 1.
kinyradio.com
Fatal motor vehicle collision in Willow - driver identified
Willow, Alaska (KINY) - Investigation revealed a Honda Civic traveling south on the highway crossed over the center line and struck a semi-truck and trailer that was northbound. On Tuesday at approximately 1:20 p.m., Alaska State Troopers responded to mile 77.5 Parks Hwy in Willow for a report of a...
alaskasnewssource.com
December to end on a warmer and calmer note for much of Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Despite the bitter cold that plunged much of Alaska into a deep freeze in December, this year will still close out as one of the warmest on record. Only three months out of the entire year saw below-normal temperatures, with 82% of this year seeing temperatures remaining above average.
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage is switching to a new emergency messaging system. Here’s how to sign up.
The Municipality of Anchorage is changing how it sends alerts to the public about weather, traffic and other emergencies. City officials announced Thursday that they will begin using Rave Mobile Safety next week to send text message and email updates from state and local authorities, including Anchorage police and fire.
ktoo.org
Flight cancellations in Seattle and Anchorage leave Juneau’s airport parking lot packed
Juneau’s airport parking lots are packed as residents struggle to leave Seattle. Airport Manager Patty Wahto said both long-term and short-term parking lots, which fit about 250 cars total, are at capacity. She said Juneau residents should avoid parking at the airport for the next day or two. “It’s...
alaskasnewssource.com
Indigenous women climb to Everest base camp
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A group of 10 Indigenous women from North America travelled to Nepal in November for a special journey. The trip was part of a trek put together by the non-profit organization Native Womens Wilderness, which endeavors to inspire Indigenous women to enjoy the outdoors and provide education about ancestral lands. Another of their goals is to build empowerment using the outdoors.
Comments / 2