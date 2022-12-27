Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Police pursuit at Jones County checkpoint ends in one arrest
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A driver led Jones County deputies on a short car and foot chase after failing to stop at a safety checkpoint. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department reported that deputies Matt Bailey, Jarron Guy and Lou Lower were manning a checkpoint at the intersection of McLemore Road and Monroe Road on Thursday, Dec. 29.
WDAM-TV
Waynesboro police asking for public’s help in Dec. 21 shootings
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Waynesboro police are still searching for those responsible for last week’s shooting deaths of 24-year-old Cam Carter and 16-year-old Tiera Harris. Lt. Don Hopkins is the lead investigator, and he said the department has heard rumors, but is yet to hear directly form witnesses. “As...
WDAM-TV
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect in vandalism spree
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Some people in Lamar County are working on repairing their vehicles after falling victim to an unknown vandal. The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office has reported eight different incidents between Christmas Eve and Dec. 28 off of Oak Grove Road where windows were shattered by a pellet or BB gun.
WDAM-TV
Poplarville K9 company assists in finding more remains in Forrest Co., sheriff’s office says
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Poplarville K9 company assisted the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office in locating more remains near Camp Shelby Thursday. According to a Facebook post made by the sheriff’s office, DNA K9, along with students and faculty with the University of Southern Mississippi’s Anthropology Department, helped them find the remains.
WDAM-TV
ATV theft ring ramps up in Laurel, Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A string of ATV thefts in Laurel and Jones County have law enforcement officers concerned for residents. Both the Laurel Police Department and Jones County Sheriff’s Department are working together on investigations. Although some people have been arrested in connection to the case because...
WDAM-TV
Man arrested after assault in Jones County
MHP is going all hands on deck during the holiday season to try to make sure drivers are staying safe. Multiple Jones County fire departments are on the scene of a structure fire at an Ellisville home. DUI and seatbelt grants. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. The grants will allow...
Sheriff: Man wanted after wrecking car into Mississippi house, fleeing scene
Deputies are looking for a man who reportedly fled after he wrecked his car into a Mississippi house. WTOK in Meridian reports that officials in Clarke County are looking for Tyler Mashburn, 30. The Clarke County Sheriff’s Office reports that Mashburn wrecked his car into a house on County Road...
WDAM-TV
HPD seeking 2 suspects caught on video
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help identifying two suspects in an ongoing commercial burglary investigation. According to HPD, the individuals in the video clips below have reportedly broken into multiple storage units on Sims Road during the month of December. If you have any information...
WLBT
Mississippi inmate’s artwork wins sheriff’s deputies first place in ‘Hometown Christmas’ parade contest
SIMPSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A painting of Simpson County’s century-old courthouse has won first place in a holiday contest themed, Hometown Christmas. The artist, Brian Dolan, is a county inmate. Dolan is serving 43 years for mostly drug charges, the Mississippi Department of Corrections says. He created an...
darkhorsepressnow.com
MHP Responds To Deadly Wreck In Pearl River County
On Monday, December 26, at approximately 9:04 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 11 in Pearl River County. A 2008 Toyota Tundra driven by 37-year-old William T. Jones, of Picayune, MS, was traveling north on Highway 11. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Picayune man dies in wreck on Highway 11
A Picayune man has died after a Monday night wreck. On Monday around 9:04 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 11 in Pearl River County. A 2008 Toyota Tundra driven by William T. Jones, 37, of Picayune, MS, was traveling north on Highway 11. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned.
Family escapes Ellisville house fire
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – An Ellisville family managed to escape a house fire on Tuesday, December 27. The fire happened at a home on East Pine Street just before 9:00 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they said the fire was in the attic of the home. The homeowner said his family was inside at the time […]
WDAM-TV
Lamar County awaiting the drawing back of the alcohol curtain
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Thanks to a recently-passed referendum, Lamar County residents will no longer have to cross the line into Forrest or Marion counties to obtain their beer and wine. Businesses like Piggly Wiggly in Lumberton are optimistic about the future, now that the county is no longer...
WDAM-TV
99,000 lbs. crane crashes on Hwy 15 causing traffic delays
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A very large crane, reportedly weighing 99,000 pounds, caused traffic delays after crashing into a Jones County highway. The accident occurred on Highway 15 north near the Highway 537 intersection around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28. According to the Jones County Fire Council, the...
WDAM-TV
Hub City’s newest Christmas tree ends season after car crash
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Christmas tree at the downtown Hattiesburg roundabout has been removed due to an accident on Friday morning. City officials said a driver struck the tree after losing control of his car. The tree was put into place just over a week ago and was dedicated...
WDAM-TV
Jones County judges sworn in
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The installation of judiciary and county officials in Jones County took place Thursday. Circuit Court Judge Dal Williamson, Chancery Court Judge Billie Graham and County and Youth Court Judge Wayne Thompson took the oath of office alongside District Attorney Brad Thompson and County Attorney Risher Caves.
WDAM-TV
Columbia man dies after single-vehicle crash on Hwy 586
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash along Highway 586 in Marion County on Monday. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, 63-year-old Charles Bass of Columbia was traveling westbound on the highway around 3:15 pm when his 2019 Chevrolet Colorado left the road, struck a pole and overturned.
One killed in fiery crash on Highway 11 in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – One person was killed in a fiery crash on Highway 11 in Jones County on Friday, December 23. Officials with the North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) said fire crews from Jones and Forrest counties responded to the scene around 3:45 p.m. in the 2200 block of Highway 11 just […]
WLBT
Funeral set for Clarke Co. man who died Christmas Day
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Funeral arrangements have been finalized for a Clarke County man who died in a collision Christmas Day. 42-year-old Wilt Alford was walking on Highway 11 when he was struck by a car and died of his injuries. Alford’s funeral will be Wednesday, Jan. 4, starting...
WDAM-TV
Police investigating mysterious shooting in Laurel, Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that happened earlier this week. While there are few details available at this time, it was reported that a man was discovered with a gunshot wound and sent to the South Central Reginal Medical Center for treatment on Monday night. His condition is not known at this time.
