wtaj.com
Scattered flurries tonight, cold & breezy for Sunday
Light snow showers and flurries will continue to be scattered this evening and into the overnight hours. Temperatures will be chilly in the lower 20s with winds out of the west at 5-10 mph. Sunday will be brisk. A mostly cloudy sky with high temperatures in the upper 20s to...
Brace for arctic blast: Maps show how cold it will get in Mississippi
If you think it's cold now, it's about to get a whole lot worse.
WLBT
First Alert Forecast: few showers, warm & breezy Thursday; stormy periods Friday
THURSDAY: Expect variably to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 60s and 70s. Occasional showers will push northward along the south winds. Highest chance will tend to be west of I-55. We’ll trend mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the 50s to near 60 with a relative lull in activity. We’ll watch toward the west nearing sunrise as our next system approaches.
WLBT
First Alert Forecast: polar air mass on final approach
THURSDAY: A big transition day across central and southwest Mississippi as a sharp Arctic cold front will drop into the region Thursday evening, pushing temperatures into the 10s for lows, with sub-zero degree wind chills by early Friday after topping out in the upper 50s to lower and middle 60s. Finish up any cold weather preps before sunset. Expect clouds to hang out through much of the day ahead of a burst of rain late afternoon and early evening that could briefly mix with sleet or snow north of I-20 as the cold air invades the area. We’ll watch for any roadway impacts in these areas. Winds will pick up with the passage of the front too – gusting 30-40 mph overnight, pushing wind chills between –10 and +5 by early Friday morning. Finish up any cold weather preps before sunset.
WLBT
First Alert Forecast: warming trend through last days of 2022
TUESDAY: Sunshine turns dominant again – though, a few clouds may sneak past at times. We’ll still manage 40s to lower 50s - leaving behind the 20s. Skies remain clear overnight, but the wind turns more southerly, this will help to buoy temperatures a bit, in the upper 20s and lower 30s by early Wednesday morning.
Storm to ring in the new year with severe weather, snow in central US
Mother Nature will not be wasting any time brewing up another potent storm as 2022 comes to a close and the calendars turn to 2023. After heavy snow caused a travel nightmare around Denver on Wednesday and the eastern United States continues to thaw after a massive outbreak of Arctic air, a multifaceted storm system is expected in the southern and central U.S. early next week.
Feet of snow for the West this weekend
Two storm systems will bring snow to the western US, while the eastern half will see scattered showers. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the latest forecast.
First Alert Weather: Temperatures finally start to moderate
Alert(s): NoneForecast: Early morning clouds will gradually give way to mostly sunny skies Tuesday. For the first time since Friday, temps will climb above freezing this afternoon with highs in the mid 30s.With light winds, wind chills stay in check, mainly in the upper 20s and low 30s. Tonight will see mostly to partly clear skies with lows in the upper 20s around the city and teens in the NW 'burbs. As for tomorrow, expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs back into the low 40s.Looking Ahead: The warming trend continues through the week with temps in the mid to upper 40s by Thursday and low 50s for Friday. The next several days remain dry and quiet with our next rain chance moving in on New Year's Eve. Temps stay in the 50s to close out the year.
WLBT
First Alert Forecast: 60s & 70s return to round out 2022, start 2023
WEDNESDAY: Not as cold of a start as warmer air begins to file in off the Gulf of Mexico. Morning 30s will warm into the 60s by afternoon amid a mix of sun and clouds. Expect breezes to kick out - gusting 20-25 mph through the afternoon hours. There is an outside chance of shower, most will stay dry during the day. Lows will fall back only to the 50s by early Thursday with a few passing showers overnight.
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Much colder air on the way
RADAR CHECK: Showers are over the northern third of Alabama this morning, otherwise the sky is mostly cloudy with temperatures generally in the 60s at sunrise. Look for more clouds than sun today with a few showers around, especially over the northern half of the state. Nothing too heavy or widespread and the high will be in the low 70s for most locations. The average high for December 9 at Birmingham is 58.
Wind and rain return to start off the weekend, but dries out for Sunday
It should end by 2 p.m., but a few more gusty showers are possible as the front crosses later in the evening.
MyWabashValley.com
Snow Flurries/Warming Trend
Today brings cold temps to start the week and a few flurries today, at times. Highs will rise to near 30 this afternoon with an afternoon breeze adding a chill to the air. Any snow accumulations will only be around an inch. Tonight, cloudy and cold with lows in the teens. Tomorrow brings some breaks in the clouds and temps nearing the freezing mark. It’s the start of the warming trend that will come the remainder of the week and year. It will be a mild end with temps in the 40’s by midweek and in the mid to upper 50’s to end the week. There will be rain by Thursday night and Friday. Also, showers likely for New Year’s Eve. It will be a drier start to 2023.
WTOP
Arctic cold front brings wind, cold, ‘dangerous wind chills’ to DC area
Temperatures are dropping Friday in the D.C. area, setting the stage for an Arctic Christmas holiday. Expect wind, cold and dangerous wind chills on Friday, Storm Team4 meteorologist Steve Prinzivalli said. The culprit is a powerful low-pressure center over the Midwest. The cold front started moving into the region in...
ABC6.com
Hats off (but not jackets) to slightly warmer weather each day!
We will have seasonal weather through tomorrow, then we’ll enjoy a warm-up for the last few days of 2022. High pressure is dominating our weather this week and is anchoring itself along the eastern seaboard. We’ll see dry weather with sunny days. This surface high pressure system will give us a light southerly wind flow through Thursday before that breeze picks up on Friday and Saturday with an approaching storm system and cold front.
natureworldnews.com
Wintry Weather to Expect in Upper Midwest Bringing Rain and Snow to First Week of December
As December begins bringing colder air for the coming winter season, the latest weather forecast showed that residents in the Upper Midwest could expect wintry weather. It could bring rain and snow. People living in the said areas should prepare for colder weather and always keep an umbrella and raincoat...
wtaj.com
Clouds slowly decrease tonight, sunshine for Wednesday
Clouds are with us into the overnight hours but will slowly decrease into Wednesday morning. Temperatures tonight will hold steady in the low to mid 20s. Winds will be light and variable out of the south and west. Wednesday will bring back some milder temperatures. A good mix of clouds...
Soggy end to 2022 on tap across the southern US
AccuWeather meteorologists say a flip in the weather pattern will bring frequent downpours and more travel delays to the South this week, and the wet conditions may reach the Northeast during the final countdown of 2022. The southern United States, like most of the eastern two-thirds of the nation, endured...
wtaj.com
Light snow showers Monday, temps slowly rise through the week
Clouds and flurries will continue to linger for the western highlands this evening and overnight. A bit more clearing to our east with low temperatures falling into the single digits. Winds will be light out of the west. A weak system will move in for Monday afternoon and will bring...
WLBT
First Alert Forecast: rain tapers Friday; quiet weekend ahead
FRIDAY: Rain chances will tend to taper off through the remainder of the day as our system begins to exit toward the east. We’ll still keep amongst clouds with occasional showers as afternoon temperatures hang in the lower 60s. Expect clouds, patchy fog and patchy rain chances overnight as lows dip into the upper 50s by daybreak Saturday.
