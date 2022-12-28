Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge General Store in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPigeon Forge, TN
The Gigantic General Store In Tennessee You’ll Want To Visit Over And Over AgainLIFE_HACKSSevierville, TN
A Vietnam Veteran Missed His 1968 Graduation at the University of Tennessee Because of Draft & Walks 54 Years LaterZack LoveKnoxville, TN
Related
atozsports.com
Vols senior who played for Jeremy Pruitt and Butch Jones gives thoughts on Josh Heupel as a head coach
Tennessee Vols redshirt senior tight end Princeton Fant has seen a lot during his time at UT. Fant originally signed with the Vols when Butch Jones was the program’s head coach. The Nashville native didn’t see any action in 2017, but he was on the roster for one season under Jones.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Joey Halzle shares incredible story of Hendon Hooker being involved in bowl prep
Hendon Hooker might not be able to lead the huddle when Tennessee takes on Clemson in the Orange Bowl on Friday night in Miami. But the quarterback who led the Volunteers to heights this fall not seen in Knoxville in recent memory is still very much involved in Tennessee’s preparation.
Knoxville restaurants and bars prepare for Orange Bowl watch parties
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Dec. 30, the Vols will take on Clemson at the Orange Bowl in Miami, Florida. For people who will not be watching the game locally, bars across Knoxville are throwing watch parties. Knox Brew Hub is throwing a watch party for the first time. "We're...
Golf.com
The 10 best golf courses in Tennessee (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Tennessee. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Tennessee. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
Princeton Fant and his daughter Aaliyah share a special bond
KNOVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There’s a few players on the Tennessee football team that are dads. Defensive back Brandon Turnage has a little girl, and so does tight end Princeton Fant. After Tennessee wins, Fant’s daughter Aaliyah steals the spotlight from her dad, smiling for the camera and emulating what Princeton does on the field. […]
wcyb.com
Tennessee Lady Vols wrap up non-conference schedule with blowout win against Wofford
(WCYB) — The Tennessee Lady Vols defeated Wofford 92-53 on Tuesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena in the non-conference finale. Three Lady Vols scored in double-figures, led by Rickea Jackson and Jordan Horston wtih 16 and 11 points respectively. Tennessee shot 43% from 3-point range. The Lady Vols open SEC...
Where all Buc-ee’s Travel Centers are in Tennessee
Tennesseans will soon have multiple chances to pick up brisket and beaver nuggets as Buc-ee's continues to expand across the Volunteer State.
Multi-agency operation locates 12 at-risk or missing children in Tennessee
An operation aimed at finding at-risk children. A look inside how it works and how many kids it helped find.
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Hot Dog Joints in Tennessee
I Dream of Weenie has served hot dogs and other tasty treats in the East Nashville area for many years. Their signature charcoal-grilled weenies are a mainstay on the menu, and they also serve several inventive toppings for the classic all-beef dog. This popular local eatery was recently featured on the cover of Scene magazine. You can find I Dream of Weenie at 113 South 11th Street, adjacent to Fanny's House of Music. They also offer takeout, as well as a vast menu. You can't go wrong with their famous charcoal-grilled weenies for a quick lunch or picnic.
thesmokies.com
What is the closest airport to Gatlinburg TN? Your best option
What makes the Great Smoky Mountains National Park such a popular tourist location?. Well, there’s the natural beauty, of course. There’s the tradition. People return year after year, sharing the experience with their kids and grandkids. More recently, the growth of Dollywood has bolstered the region’s tourism.
Party animals play in the snow at Zoo Knoxville and Little Ponderosa
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Monday night, snow fell across East Tennessee and blanketed the area in white. The weather led to hazardous road conditions reported in the area, and several organizations said they would close or delay opening on Tuesday. Among them was Zoo Knoxville. Without visitors around and...
WATE
No clean water in Cocke County
The Del Rio community in Cocke County has a water shortage and is currently under a boil water advisory, all stemming from the deep freeze the impacted most of the Eastern United States last weekend. No clean water in Cocke County. The Del Rio community in Cocke County has a...
This Huge General Store in Tennessee is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
wvlt.tv
Passengers frustrated from incident at BNA
The public can now see Stevie, the baby chimp, in action at Zoo Knoxville. 18-year-old Larry McBee has been accused of fatally shooting a Rural King employee.
See the snowfall totals in East TN, Dec. 26
Some areas had light snow covering and sticking to the ground in East Tennessee, including at the WATE 6 station Monday, Dec. 26.
This Tennessee City Is One Of The Loneliest Cities In The U.S.
Chamber of Commerce found the 30 loneliest cities in America, including this town in Tennessee.
wvlt.tv
Suspect named in Jefferson County shooting
STRAWBERRY PLAINS, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office officials identified the suspect in a Jefferson County shooting that sent one person to the hospital on Dec. 20. Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Coffey confirmed Demarco Derez Williams was still at large. Williams is wanted by JCSO on...
WATE
Lawyer says after near-death experience it inspired his career path
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Lucas Abbot is a lawyer out of Maryville and has his own firm known as Shield Wall Legal. This wasn’t what he expected to become of his life, but after having a health episode from ice diving that sent him into cardiac arrest, he began to look at life differently.
Overturned vehicle on I-40 near Dandridge leads to hazmat situation
Jefferson County authorities ask drivers to avoid downtown Dandridge Friday morning due to a hazmat situation following a crash on Interstate 40.
thediwire.com
Passco and Greystone Acquire Tennessee Independent Living Community
Passco Companies LLC, a sponsor of Delaware statutory trust offerings and other alternative investments, in conjunction with Greystone, has acquired an independent living community in Knoxville, Tennessee. Greystone provided the funding while Passco Companies LLC will be the owner and asset manager. Trustwell Living LLC, a senior living operating company,...
Comments / 0