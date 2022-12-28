Stillwater Police arrest 6 people in traffic stop

STILLWATER, Okla. — Stillwater Police Department (SPD) arrested six people and charged two with possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute after a traffic stop on Tuesday.

On Dec. 27 at around 2:30 a.m., a Stillwater Police Officer pulled an SUV over due to an apparent equipment violation. Seven people were in the SUV. One of them was sitting in the rear hatch area of the car.

SPD officers began to investigate the SUV which led to six arrests, two of the six being charged with possession of controlled dangerous substances with intent to distribute and trafficking illegal drugs (Fentanyl).

All six people arrested are residents of Stillwater. One of the people arrested attempted to swallow several bags of pills, which resulted in officers and jailers administering Narcan to save him. The arrestee was taken to Stillwater Medical Center for further care.

