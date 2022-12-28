ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forestville, MD

Comments / 4

Celo
2d ago

File a complaint with Landlord and Tenant Court.. This is ridiculous 😒 But they quick to start eviction if you don't pay your rent.

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Flying Truck Lodges Itself Into Side Of Lanham Home

A Lanham home is left with a massive hole after a large vehicle slammed into it earlier today, authorities say. Around 1:45pm, Friday, Dec. 30, the Prince George's County Fire Department responded to the 7600 block of Finns Lane after reports of a vehicle in a house. Upon arrival, first...
LANHAM, MD
Wbaltv.com

Resident whose apartment was damaged by burst pipe receives help online

What sounded like a heavy rainstorm was actually a pipe that froze and burst open, affecting some tenants in a northwest Baltimore apartment building. Markeis Gilliard, a resident of the building on Liberty Heights Avenue, told the 11 News I-Team he had no idea where to turn for help, so he put his plight on social media and received plenty of assistance, including some that surprised him.
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

SUV crashes into Lanham home

LANHAM, Md. — Officials in Prince George's County are working to figure out how an SUV crashed into an empty house Friday afternoon. According to a tweet from Prince George's County Fire Department (PGCFD), the crash happened around 1:45 p.m. in the 7600 block of Finns Lane. When officials arrived they found an SUV lodged at an angle into the side of the house.
LANHAM, MD
Daily Voice

Fast-Moving Fire Quickly Corralled In Howard County

No injuries were reported on Tuesday afternoon when a massive house fire broke out and quickly spread to nearby vehicles parked in Howard County, officials say. Shortly after 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27, first responders from the Howard County Fire and Rescue Services were called to the 8600 block of Rose Lane to investigate a reported fire in Jessup.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

More speed cameras coming to DC in 2023

WASHINGTON - In 2023, the District is adding new traffic cameras as it works to cut down on pedestrian deaths and illegal driving. FOX 5 spoke with some residents at one of the most notoriously dangerous intersections in D.C. "I have a love-hate relationship with them," said Mark Bauer. D.C....
WASHINGTON, DC
truecrimedaily

16-year-old positively identified as victim found fatally shot in burning car near D.C.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (TCD) – Officials have positively identified a victim three months after human remains were discovered in the backseat of a burning car. On Sept. 27, Anne Arundel County Police officers and firefighters responded to a car fire call near Brock Bridge Road and Tribeca Trail. Officials located a vehicle "engulfed in flames" in a field about 100 yards off the roadway.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

DC police still searching for four murder suspects

WASHINGTON - D.C. police are asking for the public’s help in finding four of their most wanted murder suspects. The most recent case happened in August in Chinatown on 7th Street NW. Police said Dwayne Brooks of Southeast shot and killed 21-year-old Juwaan Henry of Silver Spring. In the...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

DC mayoral swearing-in ceremony to close streets, restrict parking

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Drivers traveling in the District next week should look out for road closures and parking restrictions as the swearing-in ceremony for D.C.'s mayor and attorney general takes place. The ceremony is happening on Monday and parking restrictions start at 5 a.m. READ MORE: Mayor Bowser...
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Hundreds of calls for burst pipes in MoCo

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — First responders in Montgomery County reported that they have received calls about hundreds of burst pipes amid the cold temperatures and winter weather over the Christmas weekend. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue (MCFRS) Public Information Officer Pete Piringer said that most of the pipes they responded to were […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Compromised Montgomery County Man Not Seen in Months

Police investigators in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance in tracking down a missing 27-year-old man who has not been seen since leaving his home in late October. The Rockville City Police Department in Montgomery County issued an alert late in the afternoon on Thursday, Dec. 29 regarding Yerayel Ben Yehuda, of Piccard Drive, who was last seen leaving his home on Sunday, Oct. 23 and is still missing.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
47K+
Followers
13K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Washington, D.C. local news

 https://www.wusa9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy