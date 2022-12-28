Read full article on original website
Celo
2d ago
File a complaint with Landlord and Tenant Court.. This is ridiculous 😒 But they quick to start eviction if you don't pay your rent.
A Mother Of Five Vanished, Her Son Caught A Convicted Murderer Driving Her Car And The Police Lost All Her Case EvidenceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWashington, DC
Congressman Announces Cancer DiagnosisNews Breaking LIVE
3 Delicious Pizza Places in ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, MD
D.C Council Unanimously Approved Measure to Make Changes to District’s Medical Cannabis ProgramWilliam DavisWashington, DC
Gov. Abbott Sends Busloads of Immigrants to Vice President Harris’ Residence on Christmas EveKendra M.Texas State
Roadway closed due to sinkhole, water main break in Rockville, Maryland
ROCKVILLE, Md. — A Rockville roadway was closed after a water main break and sinkhole appeared Friday afternoon. According to a tweet from Rockville City Police Department, the sinkhole and water main break is near E. Jefferson Street and Maryland Avenue. Crews became first aware of the damage just before 1:30 p.m.
WUSA
Apartment complex suffering without heat for a week in PG County
A miserable reality for residents at an apartment complex in Prince George's County. They say they've had "no heat" -- for nearly a week.
Flying Truck Lodges Itself Into Side Of Lanham Home
A Lanham home is left with a massive hole after a large vehicle slammed into it earlier today, authorities say. Around 1:45pm, Friday, Dec. 30, the Prince George's County Fire Department responded to the 7600 block of Finns Lane after reports of a vehicle in a house. Upon arrival, first...
Wbaltv.com
Resident whose apartment was damaged by burst pipe receives help online
What sounded like a heavy rainstorm was actually a pipe that froze and burst open, affecting some tenants in a northwest Baltimore apartment building. Markeis Gilliard, a resident of the building on Liberty Heights Avenue, told the 11 News I-Team he had no idea where to turn for help, so he put his plight on social media and received plenty of assistance, including some that surprised him.
Three boats damaged following Thursday fire in Annapolis
Three boats were damaged after catching fire at Hillsmere Marina in Annapolis on Friday. It took Anne Arundel County Fire crews about 30 minutes to get the flames under control.
15 left homeless after Prince George's County apartment fire
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Fifteen people were left homeless after a fire tore through an apartment complex in Prince George's County, Maryland on Wednesday morning. At 8:03 a.m., fire crews responded to the 6400 block of Landover Road for the report of an apartment fire. Prince George’s County...
2 pedestrians struck by vehicle in Northwest DC in critical condition
WASHINGTON — Two pedestrians were sent to the hospital with critical injuries after a crash in Northwest D.C. on Friday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). The crash reportedly happened near 14th Street and New York Avenue, Northwest. Few details are known, including the status of the driver...
15 displaced by apartment fire in Prince George’s County
CHEVERLY, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County Office of Emergency Management is attempting to aid 15 people displaced by an apartment fire in Cheverly. At 8:05 a.m., December 28, Prince George’s County Fire and EMS responded to reports of a fire in the 6400 block of Landover Road. They discovered a fire in […]
SUV crashes into Lanham home
LANHAM, Md. — Officials in Prince George's County are working to figure out how an SUV crashed into an empty house Friday afternoon. According to a tweet from Prince George's County Fire Department (PGCFD), the crash happened around 1:45 p.m. in the 7600 block of Finns Lane. When officials arrived they found an SUV lodged at an angle into the side of the house.
fox5dc.com
Family displaced, 1 pet dead after fallen tree sparks house fire in Silver Spring
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A Silver Spring family was forced from their home Tuesday after a fallen tree sparked a fire in their basement. Authorities now believe the homeowner's pet cat has died as well. According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, the incident took place at a single-family house located on Haw Lane.
fox5dc.com
Questions remain after child shoots self with gun in Temple Hills
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - How does a child grab hold of a gun and shoot themselves?. That's what police in Prince George's County are investigating after a kid was sent to the hospital Wednesday shortly after they discharged a firearm inside a Temple Hills apartment. Prince George's County police said...
Fast-Moving Fire Quickly Corralled In Howard County
No injuries were reported on Tuesday afternoon when a massive house fire broke out and quickly spread to nearby vehicles parked in Howard County, officials say. Shortly after 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27, first responders from the Howard County Fire and Rescue Services were called to the 8600 block of Rose Lane to investigate a reported fire in Jessup.
fox5dc.com
More speed cameras coming to DC in 2023
WASHINGTON - In 2023, the District is adding new traffic cameras as it works to cut down on pedestrian deaths and illegal driving. FOX 5 spoke with some residents at one of the most notoriously dangerous intersections in D.C. "I have a love-hate relationship with them," said Mark Bauer. D.C....
16-year-old positively identified as victim found fatally shot in burning car near D.C.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (TCD) – Officials have positively identified a victim three months after human remains were discovered in the backseat of a burning car. On Sept. 27, Anne Arundel County Police officers and firefighters responded to a car fire call near Brock Bridge Road and Tribeca Trail. Officials located a vehicle "engulfed in flames" in a field about 100 yards off the roadway.
fox5dc.com
DC police still searching for four murder suspects
WASHINGTON - D.C. police are asking for the public’s help in finding four of their most wanted murder suspects. The most recent case happened in August in Chinatown on 7th Street NW. Police said Dwayne Brooks of Southeast shot and killed 21-year-old Juwaan Henry of Silver Spring. In the...
fox5dc.com
DC mayoral swearing-in ceremony to close streets, restrict parking
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Drivers traveling in the District next week should look out for road closures and parking restrictions as the swearing-in ceremony for D.C.'s mayor and attorney general takes place. The ceremony is happening on Monday and parking restrictions start at 5 a.m. READ MORE: Mayor Bowser...
WJLA
7 people displaced, 2 cats saved after charging hoverboard triggers DC apartment fire
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Seven people were displaced and a pair of cats were saved after a charging hoverboard sparked a fire in side a Southeast apartment building, D.C. Fire & EMS said. The fire took place in the first floor of a unit in the 700 block of...
Hundreds of calls for burst pipes in MoCo
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — First responders in Montgomery County reported that they have received calls about hundreds of burst pipes amid the cold temperatures and winter weather over the Christmas weekend. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue (MCFRS) Public Information Officer Pete Piringer said that most of the pipes they responded to were […]
Alert Issued For Compromised Montgomery County Man Not Seen in Months
Police investigators in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance in tracking down a missing 27-year-old man who has not been seen since leaving his home in late October. The Rockville City Police Department in Montgomery County issued an alert late in the afternoon on Thursday, Dec. 29 regarding Yerayel Ben Yehuda, of Piccard Drive, who was last seen leaving his home on Sunday, Oct. 23 and is still missing.
Hundreds of Illegally Dumped Tires Found in Ward 8 Park
A large number of tires illegally dumped in Anacostia Park in D.C.'s Ward 8 has gotten the attention of city residents and officials. The post Hundreds of Illegally Dumped Tires Found in Ward 8 Park appeared first on The Washington Informer.
