FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two people arrested for animal cruelty
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Two people are facing animal cruelty charges after officials say dogs were left out in the cold causing one to die. Mark Miller, Jr, 42, and Nyssa Richards 39, are charged with Animal Cruelty and Neglect. Macon County Sheriff’s Deputies were sent to an address...
Milwaukee man arrested after police chase in Vermillion County
VERMILION COUNTY, Ind. (WICS) — A Milwaukee man was arrested on Tuesday after a police chase in Vermillion County, Indiana. The Indiana State Police (ISP) say a trooper saw a silver Toyota SUV traveling southbound on State Road 63 near State Road 32 driving 75 mph in a 60 mph zone.
Champaign Driver Services Facility reopening Wednesday
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign Driver Services Facility is Reopening Wednesday. The facility was closed for one day on Tuesday, Dec. 27, due to a frozen pipe that burst and left standing water in parts of the facility. The facility has been cleaned and the carpet is being...
Champaign Costco reopens after temporary closure due to gas leak
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign Fire Department responded to a report of a gas leak at Costco in Champaign on Thursday. Randy Smith with Champaign fire says a refrigerator was leaking carbon dioxide. Officials say most of the people inside had evacuated by the time the fire department...
DeWitt County opposes Protect Illinois Communities Act
CLINTON, Ill. (WCCU) — On Thursday night, the Dewitt County Board passed a motion to adopt a resolution to oppose the Illinois General House Assembly's ‘Protect Illinois Communities Act,’ with a unanimous vote. The act, also known as House Bill 5855, is supported by state Democrats to...
Illinois football gets commitment from Ole Miss transfer quarterback Luke Altmyer
Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - Illinois football has found their next quarterback. Just like how head coach Bret Bielema snagged Tommy Devito, the future probable Illini QB1 is coming from the transfer portal. Ole Miss' Luke Altmyer has committed to the Fighting Illini. Altmyer has three years of eligibility left so...
Illinois football making final preparations for ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 2
Tampa, Fla. (WICS/WRSP) - January 2nd. is vastly approaching for Illinois football's season finale bowl game against Mississippi State. The Fighting Illini took their official team portrait at Raymond James Stadium Wednesday afternoon. It's the Illini's first bowl game after New Year's Day since 2007. Tuesday the team was hard...
