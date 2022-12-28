ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atwood, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxillinois.com

Two people arrested for animal cruelty

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Two people are facing animal cruelty charges after officials say dogs were left out in the cold causing one to die. Mark Miller, Jr, 42, and Nyssa Richards 39, are charged with Animal Cruelty and Neglect. Macon County Sheriff’s Deputies were sent to an address...
DECATUR, IL
foxillinois.com

Champaign Driver Services Facility reopening Wednesday

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign Driver Services Facility is Reopening Wednesday. The facility was closed for one day on Tuesday, Dec. 27, due to a frozen pipe that burst and left standing water in parts of the facility. The facility has been cleaned and the carpet is being...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
foxillinois.com

Champaign Costco reopens after temporary closure due to gas leak

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign Fire Department responded to a report of a gas leak at Costco in Champaign on Thursday. Randy Smith with Champaign fire says a refrigerator was leaking carbon dioxide. Officials say most of the people inside had evacuated by the time the fire department...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
foxillinois.com

DeWitt County opposes Protect Illinois Communities Act

CLINTON, Ill. (WCCU) — On Thursday night, the Dewitt County Board passed a motion to adopt a resolution to oppose the Illinois General House Assembly's ‘Protect Illinois Communities Act,’ with a unanimous vote. The act, also known as House Bill 5855, is supported by state Democrats to...
CLINTON, IL
foxillinois.com

Illinois football making final preparations for ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 2

Tampa, Fla. (WICS/WRSP) - January 2nd. is vastly approaching for Illinois football's season finale bowl game against Mississippi State. The Fighting Illini took their official team portrait at Raymond James Stadium Wednesday afternoon. It's the Illini's first bowl game after New Year's Day since 2007. Tuesday the team was hard...
CHAMPAIGN, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy