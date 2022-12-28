Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Garibaldi’s in Hoffman Estates restaurant reviewChicago Food KingHoffman Estates, IL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Cook County State Attorney's Office Secretary Reported Missing From Richton Park, IllinoisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichton Park, IL
Social Security payment increases starting soonR.A. Heim
The Nutella® Chicago Cafe. A warm and adorable experience for chocolate loversNarda MarenChicago, IL
Related
New Year's Eve party preps underway at Navy Pier
CHICAGO - New Year's Eve party preps are underway at Navy Pier. There were sound checks Friday along with decorations going into place. They will be hosting the New Year on the Pier celebration in the Aon Ballroom. A number of performances are planned by a variety of musical artists.
A Chicago Spot Is the Best Restaurant in Illinois, According to Guy Fieri
Guy Fieri has traversed borders, scouting out some of the best eateries the country has to offer. In fact, the restaurateur has explored over 1,250 spots spanning 42 seasons of the Food Network show, "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." Out of all the hot spots that have garnered buzz on the...
Fire in downtown Mendota, IL rips through pet shop, killing hundreds of animals
Hundreds of animals died in the fire, including the shop's bird mascots Lucy and Mango along with a tortoise named Lil' Foot.
blockclubchicago.org
Twisted Eggroll, A Black-Woman-Owned Business, Is Coming To Greater Grand Crossing Next Year
GREATER GRAND CROSSING — A Black-woman-owned business with a twisted menu will soon make its way to the 75th Street corridor with help from a city grant. Twisted Eggroll, which infuses the deep-fried dish with cheesesteaks, buffalo chicken and apple cheesecake, will open at 657 E. 75th St., owner Nikkita Randle said.
Two towers at Hyde Park's The Algonquin have been in the dark for days
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Residents of two towers in The Algonquin apartment complex will find an orange sign from the Chicago Department of Buildings reading "Notice: off limits – do not enter" posted on the front door.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported Tuesday night, the residents were all forced out because of electrical problems – and they still have no clue when they might be able to go back home.Hundreds of residents altogether have been left in the dark – quite literally – with their power out and their questions unanswered. The city said power went out at the complex on...
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 57, shot while walking in South Shore
CHICAGO - A woman was shot and wounded early Friday in the South Shore neighborhood. The 57-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 3 a.m. in the 1900 block of East 72nd Street when gunfire broke out, according to police. She was shot in the leg and transported by paramedics...
Shuttered Woodlawn elementary school to house newly arrived asylum seekers
CHICAGO - Chicago officials plan to repurpose a former elementary school on the city’s South Side into a temporary shelter for newly arrived immigrants. But the move could be met with protests in Woodlawn if city officials don’t hold more community forums about the shelter, said Ald. Jeanette Taylor, whose 20th Ward includes the property.
wgnradio.com
Buying a condo in Chicago’s South Loop told from the perspective of parents of a Columbia College student
Brian McCutcheon and Donna Sink, parents of a Columbia College Student, join John Williams to share their experience buying a small condo in Chicago’s South Loop to avoid paying dorm costs or rent for their son. Listen in while Donna and Brian share their experience and whether or not they were successful finding everything they wanted.
fox32chicago.com
2 shot in Englewood home
CHICAGO - Two men were shot and hospitalized Tuesday night in the Englewood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The men, 27 and 29, were inside a residence around 9 p.m. in the 6100 block of South Morgan Street when gunfire broke out, according to Chicago police. The 27-year-old was grazed...
Dog stabbed multiple times by Chicago woman has vet bills covered thanks to donations
CHICAGO - A dog is recovering at home with his family after he was stabbed multiple times by a woman on Chicago's Northwest Side earlier this week. After the dog was injured, the Garrido Stray Foundation posted on Facebook asking the community to help cover the cost of the Chihuahua's vet bills.
More than one dozen paychecks stolen from workers at Rivers Casino
More than a dozen checks were stolen between December 12 and the 23 after being mailed to employees. They were worth between $300 and $1600 each. The names and amounts on the checks were changed and then the checks were cashed at currency exchanges.
Residents of senior apartment say they have not had heat for days; CHA disputes claims
CHICAGO — Residents at a senior apartment building on Chicago’s South Side have gone without heat for over three days. The building located on West 21st Place in the South Lawndale neighborhood. Residents WGN News spoke with said the building has not had heat since Christmas Day and multiple problems have gone months without being […]
fox32chicago.com
Gunman opens fire on group of people standing in gas station parking lot on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - Three people were wounded after a gunman opened fire in a gas station parking lot Wednesday night. At about 9:51 p.m., several people were standing in the parking lot of a gas station in the 5100 block of West Madison when an occupant in a dark-colored SUV fired shots, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 44, shot in head while driving in Brainerd
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the head and seriously wounded early Friday in the Brainerd neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 44-year-old was driving around 1 a.m. in the 9100 block of South Ashland Avenue when someone in black Jeep started shooting, police said. He suffered a gunshot...
Terrifying moments for a Chicago woman when four men appear out of nowhere with guns.
Keturah Johnson says she hasn't been out of the house in three days. She has no physical injuries, but she’s emotionally scarred and wants others- especially women who are alone- to watch out!. On Monday about 2pm, Keturah dropped her 18 month old off at her daughter's father’s on...
Where to Find the Best Pizza in Chicago
CHICAGO, IL - When it comes to Chicago pizza, there are many places to choose from. Whether you're looking for an authentic Italian pizza or want to try the newest gourmet creation, there is something for everyone in the city. Sources used in this article are the following: Wikipedia and suggestions from our readers and editors at The East Coast Traveler.
fox32chicago.com
4 offenders wanted for robbing businesses on Chicago's Southwest Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating after at least eight businesses were robbed in less than 48 hours on Chicago's Southwest Side. In each incident, the offenders forced entry into a business by breaking the glass doors or windows, and removed property from within, Chicago police said. The incidents occurred...
CBS News
MISSING: Doris Mahone, 60, last seen in Morgan Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are seeking to find a missing Morgan Park woman last seen leaving her home Monday. Doris Mahone, 60, was last seen leaving her home without a coat, in the 10800 block of South Morgan Avenue. She is described as 5 feet 1 inch tall,...
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 17, shot on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot while walking on the sidewalk Tuesday night in the North Mayfair neighborhood. The 17-year-old was on the sidewalk around 11 p.m. in the 4900 block of North Kilbourn Avenue when gunfire broke out and he was shot in the thigh, according to police.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot multiple times inside Chicago residence
CHICAGO - A man was shot multiple times inside a residence in South Shore Thursday night. At about 6:38 p.m., a 36-year-old man was inside a residence in the 2000 block of East 75th Street when he was struck multiple times to the body, police said. The man was found...
Fox 32 Chicago
Chicago, IL
54K+
Followers
25K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2