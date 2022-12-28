ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox 32 Chicago

New Year's Eve party preps underway at Navy Pier

CHICAGO - New Year's Eve party preps are underway at Navy Pier. There were sound checks Friday along with decorations going into place. They will be hosting the New Year on the Pier celebration in the Aon Ballroom. A number of performances are planned by a variety of musical artists.
CBS Chicago

Two towers at Hyde Park's The Algonquin have been in the dark for days

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Residents of two towers in The Algonquin apartment complex will find an orange sign from the Chicago Department of Buildings reading "Notice: off limits – do not enter" posted on the front door.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported Tuesday night, the residents were all forced out because of electrical problems – and they still have no clue when they might be able to go back home.Hundreds of residents altogether have been left in the dark – quite literally – with their power out and their questions unanswered. The city said power went out at the complex on...
Woman, 57, shot while walking in South Shore

CHICAGO - A woman was shot and wounded early Friday in the South Shore neighborhood. The 57-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 3 a.m. in the 1900 block of East 72nd Street when gunfire broke out, according to police. She was shot in the leg and transported by paramedics...
2 shot in Englewood home

CHICAGO - Two men were shot and hospitalized Tuesday night in the Englewood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The men, 27 and 29, were inside a residence around 9 p.m. in the 6100 block of South Morgan Street when gunfire broke out, according to Chicago police. The 27-year-old was grazed...
Man, 44, shot in head while driving in Brainerd

CHICAGO - A man was shot in the head and seriously wounded early Friday in the Brainerd neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 44-year-old was driving around 1 a.m. in the 9100 block of South Ashland Avenue when someone in black Jeep started shooting, police said. He suffered a gunshot...
East Coast Traveler

Where to Find the Best Pizza in Chicago

CHICAGO, IL - When it comes to Chicago pizza, there are many places to choose from. Whether you're looking for an authentic Italian pizza or want to try the newest gourmet creation, there is something for everyone in the city. Sources used in this article are the following: Wikipedia and suggestions from our readers and editors at The East Coast Traveler.
4 offenders wanted for robbing businesses on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating after at least eight businesses were robbed in less than 48 hours on Chicago's Southwest Side. In each incident, the offenders forced entry into a business by breaking the glass doors or windows, and removed property from within, Chicago police said. The incidents occurred...
CBS News

MISSING: Doris Mahone, 60, last seen in Morgan Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are seeking to find a missing Morgan Park woman last seen leaving her home Monday. Doris Mahone, 60, was last seen leaving her home without a coat, in the 10800 block of South Morgan Avenue. She is described as 5 feet 1 inch tall,...
Boy, 17, shot on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot while walking on the sidewalk Tuesday night in the North Mayfair neighborhood. The 17-year-old was on the sidewalk around 11 p.m. in the 4900 block of North Kilbourn Avenue when gunfire broke out and he was shot in the thigh, according to police.
Man shot multiple times inside Chicago residence

CHICAGO - A man was shot multiple times inside a residence in South Shore Thursday night. At about 6:38 p.m., a 36-year-old man was inside a residence in the 2000 block of East 75th Street when he was struck multiple times to the body, police said. The man was found...
