Jacksonville, FL

Residents at Jacksonville motel shocked after owner sells property without giving them notice

By Nick Gibson, Action News Jax
 2 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Residents at a Days Inn on Dix Ellis Trail in Jacksonville are on edge after they say they paid the owner of the property their rent money last week. Shortly after that they were told the property was sold to new ownership.

Everyone we spoke to says the owner never gave them any notice that they were doing this. Since then, a fence has been put up around the property by new ownership, and residents say they are afraid of what could happen next.

“I’m just betrayed,” said a resident who didn’t want to be identified on camera.

That same resident said she had already paid her rent for the month.

“We all had paid our rent up to the third or the first of the month. Last Wednesday I guess the old owner sold this place to a new guy,” said the resident.

That resident had paid $350. She even said she knew the former owner on a personal level and never thought he would do this.

“The man was really nice, and you wouldn’t think he would be doing something like this. He was a family man, I knew his little kids,” said the resident.

She also tells Action News Jax she has been living here for three years and said she doesn’t have anywhere to move.

She, along with other residents who still live on the property, even say their key cards don’t work to get inside of their units.

Mercedes Rowe, who also lives on this property and has five kids, said she has to leave her door propped open. If it closes, she will not be able to get back in.

“I have to leave my kids sometimes. I have a 14-year-old, so we can leave and get back into our room to our belongings because there is no way to get a key anymore,” Rowe said.

Rowe said she also had a good relationship with the former owner.

“He would look at me with my kids when we would be outside playing, so it’s very hurtful,” Rowe said.

Rowe adds she is very nervous about the new owners and what they might say or do about her current living situation.

Comments / 23

Tia V......
2d ago

If it's all one can afford.... It's a roof over their heads. So what if it's called a hotel or motel. It's a room with a bathroom and beds. And sometimes one is lucky enough to have a small kitchen. ANYWAYS... it saves Moms and dads who can't afford the outrageous rent for a "normal house". Better a hotel/motel than a cardboard box!!! So yeah one mom and 5 kids in a hotel....not a box. A home is family! You can make anywhere "home" as long as you have you're loved one around!! I thank these parents for doing their best. For making it possible for their babies to have a hot shower, a warm bed, and a roof over these little heads. It may not seem like much to some who are doing better. But to these families it's a haven. We all do the best we can. Remember we ALL live in glass houses. Don't be so quick to judge. Walk in their shoes for a few hours.

Bretware 7
2d ago

Holy cow what an easy case for an attorney to hammer the new owners, you have to file evictions on those renters you just can't lock them out.

2d ago

From the owners viewpoint - I once owned rental properties - what a nightmare. People forget that you have bills to pay too. Renters destroy your property and you have to go in and spend lots of money clean up your place. Renters are not always innocent - i had a renter who stopped paying rent and I had to evict them - it took over 6 months to get them out of the house - in the meantime they destroyed the place. I payed to put the house back together and paid the property tax that year. So before we demonize the owner of this property - there is another side of the coin.

