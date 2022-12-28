Read full article on original website
markerzone.com
LONG-TIME NHL COACH MARC CRAWFORD MAKING A RETURN BEHIND THE BENCH IN EUROPE
After parting ways with the Chicago Blackhawks in May, Marc Crawford was left without a coaching job and the 61-year-old wanted to be behind a bench for a 33rd consecutive season. Crawford was unable to land a job before the start of the 2022-23 season, but now he has and...
NBC Sports
WATCH: Frederic wins fight vs. Bahl, then scores opening goal for Bruins
Trent Frederic gave the Boston Bruins a boost of energy by dropping his gloves for an entertaining fight in Wednesday night's road game versus the New Jersey Devils. The Bruins forward got tangled up with Devils defenseman Kevin Bahl after a whistle in the first period. The wrestling match eventually turned into an actual fight. After struggling at first, Frederic closed strong and managed to land several right-handed punches.
Detroit Red Wings vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Goalie Matchup
Tonight, the Detroit Red Wings return from their Christmas break to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins for a 7:30 PM puck drop. The Red Wings come into this one with 35 points good for fourth place in the Atlantic Division and 10th in the Eastern Conference Standings. The Penguins currently...
Former No. 1 overall pick Alexis Lafreniere to be healthy scratch for Rangers
The New York Rangers have decided to drop Alexis Lafreniere even further down than the fourth line. He’ll spend Thursday evening in the press box as a healthy scratch while the Rangers take on the Tampa Bay Lightning. Sammy Blais will enter the lineup in his place, according to Colin Stephenson of Newsday.
Yardbarker
Canadiens Prospects Quiet After First Day at WJC
The Montreal Canadiens have six prospects playing in this year’s World Junior Championship (WJC), the most of any NHL team. These prospects are spread out between six different countries, and four play on teams that are expected to medal or come close to winning one. With each having already played their first game, here is a look at how well they have done so far in this year’s tournament.
Yardbarker
Capitals look to start new streak vs. Canadiens
The Washington Capitals will look for a bounce-back win against the visiting Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. The Capitals ended a five-game winning streak when they fell 4-3 in overtime to the visiting Ottawa Senators on Thursday. The Canadiens were hammered 7-2 by the host Florida Panthers on Thursday for their season-high fourth straight loss, with the past three coming in regulation.
Yardbarker
Streaking Coyotes take aim at another tough opponent in Tampa
The Arizona Coyotes are riding an unusual wave of momentum that, for a downtrodden franchise, is hard to fathom. After yet another victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday, the Coyotes will face a second Atlantic Division powerhouse when they put a three-game winning streak on the line against the host Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday afternoon in a New Year's Eve matchup.
FOX Sports
Sabres take on the Bruins after Okposo's hat trick
Buffalo Sabres (17-14-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Boston Bruins (28-4-3, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres visit the Boston Bruins after Kyle Okposo recorded a hat trick in the Sabres' 6-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings. Boston is 28-4-3 overall with a 6-3-1...
Yardbarker
Montreal Canadiens vs. Florida Panthers preview, prediction, pick for 12/29: Cats look to knock off rust
After five days off, the Florida Panthers return to the ice on Thursday night to play the visiting Montreal Canadiens -- and try to break a three-game losing streak. The Panthers haven't played since falling to the New York Islanders on Friday in Elmont, N.Y. That left the Panthers -- who were the NHL's best regular-season team last season -- at 15-16-4 on the season.
FOX Sports
Coyotes visit the Lightning after McBain's 2-goal game
Arizona Coyotes (12-16-5, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (22-11-1, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit the Tampa Bay Lightning after Jack McBain scored two goals in the Coyotes' 6-3 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Tampa Bay has a 14-4-1 record...
NBC Sports
Bruins Year in Review 2022: Eventful 12 months set stage for promising 2023
The Boston Bruins had a very eventful year in 2022. It included them getting bounced in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in a dramatic Game 7, hiring a new head coach, seeing the return of a franchise icon and beginning the new 2022-23 season in historic fashion. But that's just a sampling of the notable events from the past 12 months.
FOX Sports
Okposo scores 3 times as Sabres beat Red Wings 6-3
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Kyle Okposo scored three times, Casey Mittelstadt had two goals and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-3 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory. Jeff Skinner also scored for Buffalo, and Owen Power, Zemgus Girgensons and JJ Peterka each had two...
The Hockey Writers
Devils Gameday Preview: Pittsburgh Penguins – 12/30/22
Tonight marks the final game of 2022 for the New Jersey Devils, as they travel to the Steel City to take on their Metropolitan Division foes in the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:00 pm. The Devils are 22-11-2, good enough for 46 points and second in the division. They are six points behind the streaking Carolina Hurricanes. Pittsburgh has a record of 19-10-6, and their 44 points are eight behind the Hurricanes.
Yardbarker
What to Expect from Dryden Hunt in his Maple Leafs Debut Against Coyotes
TEMPE, Ariz. — When Dryden Hunt found out he had been moved to the Toronto Maple Leafs, he didn’t know whom he had been traded for. He began running down a list of guys who he knew on the team. There was Michael Bunting, he also knew Morgan...
Seven Great Moments From Bruins’ 2011 Stanley Cup Run
The Bruins’ 2011 run to their first Stanley Cup in nearly 40 years was memorable, to say the least. But Boston’s playoff path to get there was filled with moments that will live in fans’ minds forever between the Bruins rallying after Nathan Horton’s concussion, Tim Thomas being an absolute brick wall in net and the Black and Gold getting contributions from everyone throughout the lineup.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Strange Fines, Rielly & Giordano
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I will report that two fines were assessed to the team for travelling on their Christmas break rather than waiting to fly out a few hours later. Also, I will share the news that Morgan Rielly might return tonight against...
NHL
Game Preview: Islanders vs Blue Jackets
NEW YORK ISLANDERS (20-14-2) VS COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS (10-21-2) 7:30 PM ET | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS. The New York Islanders take on the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night at UBS Arena, marking the third meeting between the two teams this season. The Islanders lead the season series 2-0.
NHL
Gagner honored by Jets, teammates for 1,000th NHL game
Veteran forward sees players wearing special t-shirts, jerseys, gets tribute video. The celebration was on for Sam Gagner's 1,000th NHL game. The Winnipeg Jets forward was honored for reaching the career milestone on Thursday before a game against the Vancouver Canucks at Canada Life Centre. Teammates arrived wearing specially-made shirts...
Kuemper makes 32 saves as surging Capitals down Rangers 4-0
NEW YORK (AP) – Marcus Johansson, defenseman Erik Gustafsson and Lars Eller scored, and Darcy Kuemper made 32 saves as the surging Washington Capitals downed the New York Rangers 4-0 on Tuesday night for their sixth-straight road win. Conor Sheary added a short-handed empty-net goal for the Capitals, who have won 10 of their last […]
markerzone.com
LEAFS HEAD COACH SHELDON KEEFE FINED FOR ABUSE OF OFFICIALS
The NHL announced today that Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe was fined $25,000 for 'demeaning conduct directed at officials' in Tuesday night's game against the St. Louis Blues. Keefe tore into the officiating crew after a blatant high-stick was missed. Leafs forward Zach Aston-Reese was on the receiving...
