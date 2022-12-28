ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbridge, VA

Comments / 3

Mardi Gras
2d ago

That's so sad. When he said he had to go out, you have to wonder if he was meeting someone. No mention of a cellphone. I hope just because they found blood it was from an injury. Head wounds tend to bleed. My thoughts are with his family.

Reply
5
 

CBS Baltimore

Family heartbroken after hit-and-run kills father of four

BALTIMORE — The family of a man killed in a hit-and-run crash needs your help to find the driver responsible.The victim is Delroy Ben, 54, of Glen Burnie."My brother had the kindest heart," his sister Hope Ben said. "He would give you the shirt off of his back. He was a brother, son, uncle and father of four."You just don't know the devastation that this has touched our entire family," Hope Ben said. "Hearts are literally broken."State police say Ben died after he was hit by a car near the intersection of I-97 South and Route 648 in Glen Burnie just...
GLEN BURNIE, MD
DC News Now

Pedestrian seriously injured in Va. crash

ANNANDALE, Va. (DC News Now) — A pedestrian is facing life-threatening injuries after a crash in Annandale on Thursday. Police said that the crash happened at Little River Turnpike and Medford Drive. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital for treatment. Officials said that the driver of the car stayed on the scene after the […]
ANNANDALE, VA
Shore News Network

Do you know them? Baltimore police seeking to identify two in connection with train station murder

BALTIMORE, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore Police Department are asking the public to help them identify two suspects wanted in connection with a murder that occurred on Monday. At around 5 pm on Monday, the two men were seen at the Mondawmin train station shortly after 22-year-old Caleb Thompson was shot and killed. In order to identify two individuals who were at the scene during the shooting, the homicide detectives are asking the public for assistance. One of the men was wearing all black, whereas the other wore blue jeans, a black coat, eyeglasses, a tan hoodie, and a The post Do you know them? Baltimore police seeking to identify two in connection with train station murder appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

Deadly shooting outside of Bus Boys & Poets restaurant

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a deadly double shooting in Southeast D.C. that took place near the Bus Boys & Poets restaurant on Thursday evening. Police said the call came in at 9:38 p.m. for a shooting in the area of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue and U Street, SE. When police […]
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Detectives Ask for Assistance Locating Missing 36-Year-Old Woman

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 5th District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 36-year-old from Damascus. Janine Marie Garcia was last seen in the afternoon, on Sunday, December 25, 2022, in the 27600 block of Ridge Rd. She was traveling in a blue 2017 Hyundai Elantra with Maryland tag 3DW5801.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Police Respond to Shots Fired in Germantown on Thursday

Montgomery County Police responded to reports of shots fired in Germantown around 12:20AM on Thursday. According to public safety reporter Cordell Pugh, multiple residents called 911 reporting shots fired on Crystal Rock Drive, near Waters Landing Drive and Waters Landing Local Park. MCP Officers found several shell casings in the area. We will post an update if additional information becomes available.
GERMANTOWN, MD
truecrimedaily

16-year-old positively identified as victim found fatally shot in burning car near D.C.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (TCD) – Officials have positively identified a victim three months after human remains were discovered in the backseat of a burning car. On Sept. 27, Anne Arundel County Police officers and firefighters responded to a car fire call near Brock Bridge Road and Tribeca Trail. Officials located a vehicle "engulfed in flames" in a field about 100 yards off the roadway.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
alxnow.com

Woman assaulted and robbed near Braddock Road Metro station

A 38-year-old woman suffered minor injuries after being robbed of cash near the Braddock Road Metro station on Dec. 19, according to Alexandria police. The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. in 700 block of N. West Street. The victim was knocked down by a female suspect, who did not...
ALEXANDRIA, VA

