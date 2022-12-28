Read full article on original website
Mardi Gras
2d ago
That's so sad. When he said he had to go out, you have to wonder if he was meeting someone. No mention of a cellphone. I hope just because they found blood it was from an injury. Head wounds tend to bleed. My thoughts are with his family.
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Mother Of Five Vanished, Her Son Caught A Convicted Murderer Driving Her Car And The Police Lost All Her Case EvidenceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWashington, DC
Congressman Announces Cancer DiagnosisNews Breaking LIVE
New aid for the war in Ukraine is more than most states get in a yearEmily RoyWashington, DC
D.C Council Unanimously Approved Measure to Make Changes to District’s Medical Cannabis ProgramWilliam DavisWashington, DC
Gov. Abbott Sends Busloads of Immigrants to Vice President Harris’ Residence on Christmas EveKendra M.Texas State
Related
Christmas Day fire determined to be arson, suspect arrested in Stafford County
Stafford County Sheriff's Office and the Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department have arrested a suspect in connection to a Christmas Day fire that has now been deemed arson.
20-year-old father in Woodbridge missing for a week, family seeks help
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (DC News Now) — A heartbroken Prince William County family is pleading for help looking for their loved one, who is still missing a week after he was last seen. 20-year-old Jose Guerrero was last seen in Woodbridge around 8 p.m. on December 21. Police said he left his home on Lynn St. […]
Prince William County Police arrest three-time Virginia bank robbery suspect
The Prince William County Police Department has arrested the man suspected of being connected to three bank robberies in northern Virginia in the past few months.
Family heartbroken after hit-and-run kills father of four
BALTIMORE — The family of a man killed in a hit-and-run crash needs your help to find the driver responsible.The victim is Delroy Ben, 54, of Glen Burnie."My brother had the kindest heart," his sister Hope Ben said. "He would give you the shirt off of his back. He was a brother, son, uncle and father of four."You just don't know the devastation that this has touched our entire family," Hope Ben said. "Hearts are literally broken."State police say Ben died after he was hit by a car near the intersection of I-97 South and Route 648 in Glen Burnie just...
Leesburg Police looking for commercial burglary suspect
The Leesburg Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating the suspect of a commercial burglary.
Pedestrian seriously injured in Va. crash
ANNANDALE, Va. (DC News Now) — A pedestrian is facing life-threatening injuries after a crash in Annandale on Thursday. Police said that the crash happened at Little River Turnpike and Medford Drive. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital for treatment. Officials said that the driver of the car stayed on the scene after the […]
Do you know them? Baltimore police seeking to identify two in connection with train station murder
BALTIMORE, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore Police Department are asking the public to help them identify two suspects wanted in connection with a murder that occurred on Monday. At around 5 pm on Monday, the two men were seen at the Mondawmin train station shortly after 22-year-old Caleb Thompson was shot and killed. In order to identify two individuals who were at the scene during the shooting, the homicide detectives are asking the public for assistance. One of the men was wearing all black, whereas the other wore blue jeans, a black coat, eyeglasses, a tan hoodie, and a The post Do you know them? Baltimore police seeking to identify two in connection with train station murder appeared first on Shore News Network.
Deadly shooting outside of Bus Boys & Poets restaurant
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a deadly double shooting in Southeast D.C. that took place near the Bus Boys & Poets restaurant on Thursday evening. Police said the call came in at 9:38 p.m. for a shooting in the area of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue and U Street, SE. When police […]
mocoshow.com
Detectives Ask for Assistance Locating Missing 36-Year-Old Woman
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 5th District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 36-year-old from Damascus. Janine Marie Garcia was last seen in the afternoon, on Sunday, December 25, 2022, in the 27600 block of Ridge Rd. She was traveling in a blue 2017 Hyundai Elantra with Maryland tag 3DW5801.
Virginia woman killed in fiery crash in Fauquier County
Police said the woman, 50-year-old Anna M. Frye, of Bealeton, was driving a 2009 Ford Focus west on Route 651 around 11:30 p.m. in Fauquier when the crash occurred. Police say Frye failed to maneuver a curve, ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree before her car caught fire.
BPD looking for man connected to deadly shooting at gas station
Police released photos of a man who left the scene in a silver Hyundai Sonata with Maryland tags. Call police if you have information.
Busted Serial Bank Robber Facing Fresh Charges In Prince William County
Officials say that a Maryland man picked up by police this week for a bank robbery in Fairfax County has been implicated in at least two others in Prince William County as the investigation unfolds. Zachary Allen Hunter, 37, of Landover, is now facing two additional robbery charges in Virginia...
WJLA
Off-duty officer helps arrest Md. man connected to DMV bank robberies, police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — An off-duty officer helped in the Wednesday arrest of a Maryland man charged with robbing a Fairfax County Wells Fargo, and who is believed to be connected to multiple regional bank robberies, according to the Fairfax County Police Department. Around 9:30 a.m., officers were...
fox5dc.com
Questions remain after child shoots self with gun in Temple Hills
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - How does a child grab hold of a gun and shoot themselves?. That's what police in Prince George's County are investigating after a kid was sent to the hospital Wednesday shortly after they discharged a firearm inside a Temple Hills apartment. Prince George's County police said...
mocoshow.com
Police Respond to Shots Fired in Germantown on Thursday
Montgomery County Police responded to reports of shots fired in Germantown around 12:20AM on Thursday. According to public safety reporter Cordell Pugh, multiple residents called 911 reporting shots fired on Crystal Rock Drive, near Waters Landing Drive and Waters Landing Local Park. MCP Officers found several shell casings in the area. We will post an update if additional information becomes available.
16-year-old positively identified as victim found fatally shot in burning car near D.C.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (TCD) – Officials have positively identified a victim three months after human remains were discovered in the backseat of a burning car. On Sept. 27, Anne Arundel County Police officers and firefighters responded to a car fire call near Brock Bridge Road and Tribeca Trail. Officials located a vehicle "engulfed in flames" in a field about 100 yards off the roadway.
alxnow.com
Woman assaulted and robbed near Braddock Road Metro station
A 38-year-old woman suffered minor injuries after being robbed of cash near the Braddock Road Metro station on Dec. 19, according to Alexandria police. The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. in 700 block of N. West Street. The victim was knocked down by a female suspect, who did not...
mocoshow.com
Detectives From Special Investigations Unit are Asking For Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing 14-Year Old
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old from Silver Spring. Catherine Madrid Flores was last seen on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at approximately 8:30 p.m., in the 100 block of Colony Road.
WJLA
Police search for suspects who fired shots during Fairfax Co. car meet
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Police are looking for suspects who fired shots into a crowd during a car meet in Fairfax County Tuesday night. The Fairfax County Police Department said officers responded to an incident in Bailey's Crossroads where they say someone began shooting a BB gun or pellet gun at officers.
FBI ID's Baltimore Teen Fatally Hit By Truck Christmas Morning
A Baltimore teenager who was fatally hit by a truck on Christmas morning has been identified by the FBI, authorities say.Carlos Enrique Ho-Macz, 18, was struck by a pickup truck in the area of Church Street and Liberty Terrace in Brooklyn Park around 3:30 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 25, according to Anne Ar…
Comments / 3