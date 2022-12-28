Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Imagination and urban legends have a long history, especially about Zombie Road outside of St. LouisCJ CoombsWildwood, MO
St. Louis City vs. St. Louis County: America's Costliest DivorceEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
St. Louis families would get $500 each month in new proposalR.A. HeimSaint Louis, MO
10 Jobs in St. Louis That Pay Over $100,000 a YearEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
Related
Maple Leafs HC Sheldon Keefe responds to $25K fine for ‘demeaning conduct’ toward refs
The Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the St. Louis Blues 5-4 in overtime on Tuesday night. However, their trip to St. Louis cost them a pretty penny a day later. Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe was hit with a fine, the NHL announced on Wednesday. The league fined Keefe $25,000 for “demeaning conduct directed at the officials.”
Yardbarker
The latest trade rumours surrounding Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, John Klingberg, Morgan Reilly returns to Toronto Maple Leafs lineup and more
A number of updates on players potentially linked to the Edmonton Oilers in a trade. The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun had updates on the status of Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews and John Klingberg. Here’s some of what he wrote:. I’m putting Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews together just because...
Yardbarker
Toronto Maple Leafs set to visit Arizona Coyotes in 5,000-seat Mullett Arena for the first time
The Toronto Maple Leafs will hit the ice for their first game at the 5,000-seat Mullett Arena in Tempe, AZ when they take on the streaking Arizona Coyotes on Thursday evening. The Coyotes (12–16–5) toppled the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche 6–3 on Tuesday. They’ve been one of the National Hockey League’s best teams at home this season, posting a 6–3–2 record through their first stretch of games at the brand-new arena.
Yardbarker
Kyle Okposo's first hat trick since 2016 lifts Sabres over Wings
Kyle Okposo recorded his third-career hat trick, Casey Mittelstadt scored twice, and the Buffalo Sabres extended their season-high winning streak to five games with a 6-3 victory over the visiting Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night. Jeff Skinner scored for the fifth time in four games, while JJ Peterka, Owen...
Yardbarker
2023 Will Be A Huge Year For Maple Leafs – One Way Or Another
The year 2022 was a mixed bag for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Buds set a new franchise record in standings points, with 115 last season. And superstar center Auston Matthews won his first-ever Hart Memorial Trophy as the NHL’s most valuable player while setting a new Leafs record for goals scored (60) in a single season. However, those achievements were overshadowed by another letdown in the post-season, with Toronto blowing a 3-2 first-round series lead and losing to the Tampa Bay Lightning in seven games.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Against the Refs, Again
The Toronto Maple Leafs enjoyed four days off to spend time with their families over the holidays. It was a chance to unwind and reset for a very busy January. Unfortunately, any stress that Sheldon Keefe may have stripped away over the break was quickly thrown back on him with another brutal example of NHL officiating. Of course, no one can say anything about the referees, and there are missed calls all over the ice, impacting every team. But, the boys in the stripped suits seem to be aiming at Toronto, which could be trouble.
Yardbarker
Streaking Coyotes take aim at another tough opponent in Tampa
The Arizona Coyotes are riding an unusual wave of momentum that, for a downtrodden franchise, is hard to fathom. After yet another victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday, the Coyotes will face a second Atlantic Division powerhouse when they put a three-game winning streak on the line against the host Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday afternoon in a New Year's Eve matchup.
Yardbarker
Mitch Marner’s record-breaking Toronto Maple Leafs points streak in numbers
2022 is coming to a close and one of the most memorable moments throughout the past calendar year was Mitch Marner’s franchise-record setting points streak for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Marner’s streak officially came to an end at 23 games, coinciding with the team narrowly missing out on setting...
theScore
NHL fines Leafs $100K for holiday travel, Keefe $25K for conduct toward refs
The NHL sent the Toronto Maple Leafs a pair of bills Wednesday. Toronto was fined $100,000 for violating a rule prohibiting team activities over the holiday break, the league announced. Additionally, head coach Sheldon Keefe has been docked $25,000 for "demeaning conduct directed at the officials" during Tuesday night's win over the St. Louis Blues.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Strange Fines, Rielly & Giordano
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I will report that two fines were assessed to the team for travelling on their Christmas break rather than waiting to fly out a few hours later. Also, I will share the news that Morgan Rielly might return tonight against...
FOX Sports
Sabres take on the Bruins after Okposo's hat trick
Buffalo Sabres (17-14-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Boston Bruins (28-4-3, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres visit the Boston Bruins after Kyle Okposo recorded a hat trick in the Sabres' 6-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings. Boston is 28-4-3 overall with a 6-3-1...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 7, Canadiens 2
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Hitting the ground running coming out of the holiday break, the Florida Panthers rode a first-period hat trick from captain Aleksander Barkov to a convincing 7-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens at FLA Live Arena on Thursday. With the win, Florida improved to 16-16-4 in the standings.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs’ Aston-Reese Appreciative Keefe Came to His Defense of Missed High-Sticking Call
But what bothered Aston-Reese more was the missed call stemming from the play and the chance it would have presented to his Toronto Maple Leafs teammates. “It was just a little rattling not getting on the scoresheet as much so it would have been nice to draw a four-minute power play for the fellas going into overtime.” He said before his team takes on the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena on Thursday.
FOX Sports
Okposo scores 3 times as Sabres beat Red Wings 6-3
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Kyle Okposo scored three times, Casey Mittelstadt had two goals and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-3 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory. Jeff Skinner also scored for Buffalo, and Owen Power, Zemgus Girgensons and JJ Peterka each had two...
WGRZ TV
Hamilton's year in review: Sabres show growth, endure growing pains
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As we wind down 2022, let’s take a look back at the Buffalo Sabres. From Jan.1 until now, the Sabres are 21st in the NHL with a points percentage .518. You may not have guessed this, but the Philadelphia Flyers are worst at .345. Buffalo...
Yardbarker
Redrafting the Toronto Maple Leafs’ first selection of the 2010 NHL Draft
We’re back with another edition of Redrafting the Toronto Maple Leafs, and once again we encounter an extremely forgettable class in 2010. Where most of the mid-to-late 2000s were largely disappointing classes for the Toronto Maple Leafs, the very first class of the 2010s fit in with its predecessors nicely. In this draft, the Leafs did not have a first round pick, with their first selection coming in the second round.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs fined $100,000 for violating collective bargaining agreement
The NHL announced Wednesday that the Toronto Maple Leafs have been assessed a $100,000 fine. The Maple Leafs were fined because the team travelled to St. Louis on December 26 when they were supposed to wait until the next day. The NHL rule book explicitly states, “December 24, Christmas Day,...
markerzone.com
THE NHL HAS FINED THE TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS FOR BREACHING CBA
The NHL has fined the Toronto Maple Leafs $100,000 for a breach of the Collective Bargaining Agreement. According to the CBA, NHL teams are to conduct no team activities between December 23-26. The Maple Leafs traveled to St. Louis late on the 26th (Monday) for Tuesday night's game against the Blues.
Comments / 0