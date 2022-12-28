ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Winning numbers drawn in ‘5 Star Draw’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Idaho Lottery’s “5 Star Draw” game were:

10-30-31-39-40

(ten, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-nine, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $666,000

