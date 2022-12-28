ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

New Mexico marine charged with raping teenager

By Scott Brown
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico marine has been arrested and charged with raping a 13-year-old girl. Investigators say 20-year-old Derrick Stanley had an ongoing sexual relationship with the girl earlier this year, while he was in Albuquerque on leave from the Marine Corps in North Carolina.

The relationship came to light after the girl’s father found concerning messages on her phone between his daughter and Stanley. The girl told investigators she met Stanley when he was still a senior at her charter school.

He was arrested last week while once again returning to Albuquerque. Prosecutors are pushing to keep him in jail until trial.

Raymond Sweetland
2d ago

the real story as I was reading they had sexual relationship since he waz a senior @ charter school. I waz thinking maybe there should be an investigation.

IrishVet
2d ago

Marines think they run this world. It is what they are brainwashed with in boot camp. Have a few marine buddies of my own that are great citizens but they told me some of the stories of boot camp and the crap they brainwash them with and it is sad.

