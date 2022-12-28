New Mexico marine charged with raping teenager
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico marine has been arrested and charged with raping a 13-year-old girl. Investigators say 20-year-old Derrick Stanley had an ongoing sexual relationship with the girl earlier this year, while he was in Albuquerque on leave from the Marine Corps in North Carolina.
Story continues below:
- Trending: Two girls attempt skipping out on Albuquerque nail salon
- Community: BioPark class registration now open
- National: Las Vegas strip club offers freebies for stuck holiday travelers
- New Mexico: New program aims to aid low-income homebuyers with down payment assistance
The relationship came to light after the girl’s father found concerning messages on her phone between his daughter and Stanley. The girl told investigators she met Stanley when he was still a senior at her charter school.
He was arrested last week while once again returning to Albuquerque. Prosecutors are pushing to keep him in jail until trial.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.
Comments / 20