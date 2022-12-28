New Mexico marine charged with raping teenager

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico marine has been arrested and charged with raping a 13-year-old girl. Investigators say 20-year-old Derrick Stanley had an ongoing sexual relationship with the girl earlier this year, while he was in Albuquerque on leave from the Marine Corps in North Carolina.

The relationship came to light after the girl’s father found concerning messages on her phone between his daughter and Stanley. The girl told investigators she met Stanley when he was still a senior at her charter school.

He was arrested last week while once again returning to Albuquerque. Prosecutors are pushing to keep him in jail until trial.

