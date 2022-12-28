Read full article on original website
13 WHAM
RPD officer "nearly killed" while being dragged by car shoots at suspect
Rochester, N.Y. — A police officer and a suspect are both hospitalized after a shooting Thursday night at the corner of Culver Road and University Avenue. An officer responded just before midnight for a report of a robbery at a corner gas station. The suspect allegedly tried to flee...
13 WHAM
One man arrested, another still being sought after burglary at Penfield Target
Penfield, N.Y. — One man faces charges and police are still looking for a second suspect after deputy from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office was injured trying to stop a burglary at Target on Penfield on Tuesday night. Deputies responded to the store around 8:30 p.m. for a report...
MCSO: Deputy pulled by car while struggling to arrest larceny suspect
The other fleeing suspect was arrested, according to MCSO.
nyspnews.com
Lockport man arrested for DWI
On December 26, 2022 at 07:04 pm, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested John T. Madden III, 66 of Lockport, NY for Driving while Intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On December 26, 2022, Troopers responded to Robinson Road in the town of Lockport for a reported erratic operation...
iheart.com
Deputy Dragged by Fleeing Shoplifter's Vehicle in Penfield
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect who allegedly dragged a deputy while getting away. They say the men stole from the Penfield Target just after 8:30 last night. One got into a car and pulled away, as the deputy was trying to arrest him. The deputy...
13 WHAM
Amid surge in car thefts, police note increase in younger suspects
Rochester, N.Y. — The number of car thefts in the city in all of 2012 was 632. That number has nearly doubled in 10 years, currently sitting at just under 1,100 in 2022. And those charged with the thefts are younger than ever. Last week, the Monroe County Sheriff's...
RPD: Man shot on Portland Avenue after attempted robbery
Police began life-saving measures before he was transported to Strong Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
nyspnews.com
Lockport man arrested after domestic disturbance
On December 26, 2022 at 10:06 pm, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Justin N. Zamito, 24 of Lockport, NY for Criminal Mischief 4th and Criminal Contempt 2nd. On December 26, 2022, Troopers responded to a 911 report of a possible domestic disturbance on Strauss Road in the town of Lockport. Further investigation revealed that Zamito got into a physical altercation with the victim and intentionally damaged property within the residence. Additionally, the victim had a refrain from order of protection against Zamito. Subsequently, Zamito was arrested and transported to SP Lockport for processing.
nyspnews.com
Rochester man arrested for Theft of Services
On December 27, 2022 at 8:44 pm, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Andrew J. Setter, 61 of Rochester, NY for Theft of Services. On December 27, 2022, Troopers responded to Aguacates Mexican Restaurant on South Transit Road in the town of Lockport for a reported theft of services complaint. Further investigation revealed that Setter refused and/or couldn’t pay his restaurant bill totaling $174.42. Subsequently, Setter was arrested and transported to SP Lockport for processing.
WHEC TV-10
Three under 14 face charges after RPD recovers stolen car
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Three teens are facing charges after Rochester Police officers recovered a stolen car on Tuesday. Rochester Police say tried to pull over a Cadillac that they identified as stolen from Redline Transmission. According to police, when the car stopped on Wilkins Street, children ran from the car and three were taken into custody after foot chases.
13 WHAM
Police arrest three teens for car thefts in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Police arrested three teenagers Tuesday, after a total of 10 cars were reported stolen from three locations in the city that morning. Police said six vehicles were stolen from A-1 Auto Repair on North Goodman Street, three more were stolen from Redline Transmission on Atlantic Avenue, and a man was carjacked on East Main Street — all overnight Monday into Tuesday. Two of the stolen vehicles were involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon on Roth Street, though the suspects escaped.
wwnytv.com
Troopers: Woman possessed cocaine with intent to sell
MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - State police say a Rochester woman possessed baggies of cocaine when she was pulled over in the town of Morristown on Thursday. Troopers say 35-year-old Shameika West was pulled over on County Route 6 shortly after noon. Police say she also had drug paraphernalia that...
Niagara Falls man arrested after police chase Wednesday night in Wheatfield
WHEATFIELD, N.Y. — A man from Niagara Falls faces a long list of charges following a police pursuit in Niagara County Wednesday night. Jevon I. Flynn, 28, of Niagara Falls, is charged with:. Unlawful Fleeing an Officer in a Motor Vehicle 3rd (A Misdemeanor) Reckless Endangerment 2nd (A Misdemeanor)
WHEC TV-10
Canandaigua man killed in crash
BRISTOL, N.Y. – A 54-year-old Canandaigua man was killed in a crash Thursday. Ontario County Sheriff’s deputies say it happened on State Route 64 in Bristol. Deputies say Christopher Green, 54, was driving when his pickup crossed the center line and crashed in a ditch. He was pronounced...
iheart.com
Two Rochester Teens Accused of Crashing Stolen Car
Two Rochester teens have been charged for allegedly triggering a three-vehicle crash in a stolen car. Police say the two 15-year-old girls ran a stop sign at Glenwood and Dewey Avenues near dinnertime yesterday, causing the chain-reaction crash. No one was seriously injured. The teens' car was reported stolen out...
Rochester man shot overnight on Cameron St., RPD investigating
According to RPD, the investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 911.
13 WHAM
Two stolen cars involved in crash; Police investigating string of 10 vehicle thefts
Rochester, N.Y. — Police are investigating a string of car thefts in the city, including a carjacking, that led to a crash involving two stolen vehicles Tuesday afternoon. Officers responded to A-1 Auto Repair on North Goodman Street for a report of a burglary and stolen vehicles Tuesday morning. The investigation found at least one suspect stole six vehicles overnight after breaking into the shop and stealing keys. The vehicles have not been found.
YAHOO!
Monroe County deputy arrested after fight with wife, deputies say
A Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested for simple battery-family violence after a fight with his wife, deputies say. On Dec. 25 at around 9:30 p.m., deputies responded to a domestic dispute call near Abercrombie Road. Deputies spoke with the woman who called, who said she and her...
13 WHAM
5 people arrested for trespassing at abandoned hotel near Rochester airport
Gates, N.Y. — Police arrested five people and charged them with misdemeanor criminal trespass for entering the abandoned Holiday Inn hotel on Brooks Avenue, near the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport. The Gates Police Department says the 5 individuals arrested were Jason Benedict (40), Julie Adner (33), Eduardo Hernandez (18), Jesenya Valle (18), and Angela Andino-Garcia (19.)
WHEC TV-10
Man accused of abusing dog during fight in Seneca Falls
SENECA FALLS, N.Y. – A New Jersey man was arrested after reports of animal cruelty. Police say Terrell Hammonds, 21, “subjected a dog to animal cruelty” during a fight with a partner. He is facing a slew of charges, including overdriving, torturing and injuring animals, criminal obstruction...
