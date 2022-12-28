On December 26, 2022 at 10:06 pm, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Justin N. Zamito, 24 of Lockport, NY for Criminal Mischief 4th and Criminal Contempt 2nd. On December 26, 2022, Troopers responded to a 911 report of a possible domestic disturbance on Strauss Road in the town of Lockport. Further investigation revealed that Zamito got into a physical altercation with the victim and intentionally damaged property within the residence. Additionally, the victim had a refrain from order of protection against Zamito. Subsequently, Zamito was arrested and transported to SP Lockport for processing.

LOCKPORT, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO