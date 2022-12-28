Read full article on original website
The Trashmen's 'Surfin' Bird'Frank MastropoloMinneapolis, MN
Grease fire occurs at Panda Express in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
As the World Turns Star Rita Walter McLaughlin Dead at 71Soap HubOakdale, MN
Tragedy strikes: UW-River Falls student found dead on Christmas day after going missing in sub-zero temperaturesEdy ZooStillwater, MN
Five arrested in connection with the fatal Mall of America shootingLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Don't want the kids to stay up until midnight? Here are some family-friendly, daytime NYE events
MINNEAPOLIS — Ringing in the new year can look different when you have kids who are old enough to enjoy a party but not quite old enough to stay up until midnight on New Year's Eve. Here is a list of some daytime activities both you and your little ones will enjoy as 2022 comes to an end.
minnesotamonthly.com
New Northwoods Camper Cabins Blend Modern and Rustic
State parks are the pride of Minnesota. The state has the second-oldest state park system in the country, starting with Itasca State Park in 1891, and nearly 10 million people visit the 66 parks each year, while over a million of these visitors spend the night. Despite their popularity, Minnesota state parks face a dilemma—their aging infrastructure gets older each year. How does the state park system keep tradition and heritage alive, while modernizing at the same time?
Minnesota Bar Doing a Midnight “Bobber Drop” for New Years Eve
New York can keep their crystal-encrusted ball for new year's eve. Minnesota has a bobber to drop. Midway Saloon in St. Paul is one of the oldest bars in the state, and this year they are going to drop a giant fishing bobber as the clock strikes midnight. This will...
2023 Could Be Starting Off With a Winter Storm
If your New Years' resolution is to get back in shape, a great way to do that is to shovel. Lucky for you Mother Nature might be helping out with your goals. With the warmer temps we have had lately, there is potential for a large winter storm to hit the first week of January. The National Weather Service shared their prediction for the risk of heavy snow from January 6th through the 8th, but it might not be the snow we have to worry about...
Ice Palace wowing crowds at Delano winery
DELANO, Minn. – There's a new winter attraction that just opened in Delano. The two-acre Ice Palace is on the site of Fountain Hill Winery. The Ice Palace originated in Idaho, where it's been a popular attraction for the last five years. The owners thought Minnesota would be a perfect place to expand. "Minnesota is known for its winters. You guys have so much fun winter activities, we wanted to add the ice palace into that culture here," said Ice Palace CEO Brigham Youngstrom.Youngstrom ended up connecting with Fountain Hill Winery & Vineyard owner Juston Dooley."We definitely discussed, you know, kind...
VIDEO: Minnesota Goats Are Ready To Eat Your Christmas Tree!
"Wherever there's a need for a goat, I'll get a goat in there!" The G.O.A.T. Christmas tree removal system is available an hour from Rochester, Minnesota, or IN Rochester if you want to rent the machines to do it. Well, not machines, really. Animals. And by animals, I mean goats!
Have You Checked Out the Longest Covered Bridge – It’s Not Far Away
If you mention a bridge in Minnesota people may automatically think of the bridge of 35 that collapsed quite a few years ago. Your mind will just somehow go right to that place, which isn't great, and if you don't think of that first, good on you!. But if you...
voiceofalexandria.com
"Impactful" storm likely next Monday and Tuesday in Minnesota
(Chanhassen, MN)--The National Weather Service in Chanhassen says another round of impactful winter weather is appearing more likely for Monday-Tuesday here in Minnesota. The track of the storm remains uncertain, along with where the greatest winter weather impacts may be felt. Heavy snow, freezing rain, and rain all are possible depending on the storm track. Officials say this system looks quite significant with a lot of moisture present in model runs. Compared to a day ago there has been some increased agreement with the track.
What? The Minnesota Roadside Sign That’s So Subtle You Might Miss It
Minnesotans are resourceful and pretty darn funny when left to their own devices. For instance, take a look at this road sign located in St. Louis County! Did you see it? You might have missed the subtle addition, look again. Hats off to Jeff Wallager of Quirky Minnesota Places for...
Remember When a Frozen Caveman Showed Up in a Minnesota Park?
Remember this big news event from January 2021? What appeared to be a frozen caveman, this art installation popped up in Theodore Wirth Park in Minneapolis. Named Zug Zug, the caveman was encased in plexiglass for parkgoers to investigate as they walked through. WCCO news reported that Zug Zug's artists...
boreal.org
Video: Minnesota grandpa builds 200-foot sledding course for grandkids
Minnesota grandpa builds 200-foot sledding course for grandkids A grandfather in Minnesota constructed an impressive sledding course for his grandchildren, which they've named "Papa Bear Plunge" after their grandfather. Photo: Fox 9. A grandfather in Minnesota built his grandchildren their own personal sledding course. Nicole Warner shot the video on...
Monitoring potential for 'classic' winter storm track in Minnesota Monday-Tuesday
It's looking likely that parts of Minnesota will be in for a big winter storm early next week, though it's still a bit too early for the National Weather Service to say where the heaviest snow will fall and whether rain or freezing rain will impact totals. The NWS says...
fox9.com
Inside the ice palace at a Delano, Minn. winery
(FOX 9) - FOX 9 got a look inside the ice palace set up at the Fountain Hill Winery in Delano, Minnesota. Tuesday was opening day and the palace will be open throughout the season, Tuesdays through Saturdays. The palace was created by the Youngstrom Family, who created the original...
fox9.com
Mail issues plaguing Twin Cities metro delivers some holiday letdowns
Christmas looked different inside the Kittock household this year. Father Joe Kittock gifted his wife and daughter with empty boxes. Inside the boxes, a note said the gifts had yet to arrive.
New Year's Eve should be busy for Minnesota restaurants this year
The last couple of years, New Year’s celebrations have been met with nothing but warnings: social distance, wear a mask, get takeout, etc. It’s been very difficult for restaurants that count on big crowds for the ultimate “going out” holiday.
Long-time friends open north Minneapolis gym to bridge the gap between community and fitness
MINNEAPOLIS — A new north Minneapolis fitness gym is bringing the community into the conversation when it comes to fitness and health. This building on Minneapolis’ northside is home to Northside Barbell. "We moved over here, 1729 North 2nd and opened up," said co-owner, Greg Kimbrough. Long-time friends...
Businesses and law enforcement get ready for NYE events across the Twin Cities
MINNEAPOLIS — Many people are counting down to the new year on Saturday night. People have plenty of ways to celebrate across the Twin Cities and both businesses and law enforcement are putting a focus on safety. Before the ball drops to welcome 2023, Deputy Sheriff Matthew Petrone with...
Rain, snow Thursday; bigger storm potential next week
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard has the latest on the warmer temps sticking around, the rain/snow mix set to hit the area Thursday, as well as a big storm potentially hitting Minnesota next week.
10 Money Saving Tips for Minnesota Heating Costs This Winter
Experts are predicting an increase of somewhere between fifteen and twenty percent for heating costs in Minnesota this winter. That's the largest jump in more than a decade. And what Mother Nature decides to do to us over the next few months will determine just how hard of an impact that will be to our wallets.
Man looking to find his stolen snow plow truck
MINNEAPOLIS — Retirement for Ed Irwin doesn't look much like rest. Many days he is out shoveling or plowing snow, working along several young people he has hired. "I have a social entrepreneurship project that I started several years ago, working with young people, young adults and elders trying to bring them together," Irwin said.
