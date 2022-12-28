ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brighton, MN

New Northwoods Camper Cabins Blend Modern and Rustic

State parks are the pride of Minnesota. The state has the second-oldest state park system in the country, starting with Itasca State Park in 1891, and nearly 10 million people visit the 66 parks each year, while over a million of these visitors spend the night. Despite their popularity, Minnesota state parks face a dilemma—their aging infrastructure gets older each year. How does the state park system keep tradition and heritage alive, while modernizing at the same time?
2023 Could Be Starting Off With a Winter Storm

If your New Years' resolution is to get back in shape, a great way to do that is to shovel. Lucky for you Mother Nature might be helping out with your goals. With the warmer temps we have had lately, there is potential for a large winter storm to hit the first week of January. The National Weather Service shared their prediction for the risk of heavy snow from January 6th through the 8th, but it might not be the snow we have to worry about...
Ice Palace wowing crowds at Delano winery

DELANO, Minn. – There's a new winter attraction that just opened in Delano. The two-acre Ice Palace is on the site of Fountain Hill Winery. The Ice Palace originated in Idaho, where it's been a popular attraction for the last five years. The owners thought Minnesota would be a perfect place to expand.  "Minnesota is known for its winters. You guys have so much fun winter activities, we wanted to add the ice palace into that culture here," said Ice Palace CEO Brigham Youngstrom.Youngstrom ended up connecting with Fountain Hill Winery & Vineyard owner Juston Dooley."We definitely discussed, you know, kind...
"Impactful" storm likely next Monday and Tuesday in Minnesota

(Chanhassen, MN)--The National Weather Service in Chanhassen says another round of impactful winter weather is appearing more likely for Monday-Tuesday here in Minnesota. The track of the storm remains uncertain, along with where the greatest winter weather impacts may be felt. Heavy snow, freezing rain, and rain all are possible depending on the storm track. Officials say this system looks quite significant with a lot of moisture present in model runs. Compared to a day ago there has been some increased agreement with the track.
Video: Minnesota grandpa builds 200-foot sledding course for grandkids

Minnesota grandpa builds 200-foot sledding course for grandkids A grandfather in Minnesota constructed an impressive sledding course for his grandchildren, which they've named "Papa Bear Plunge" after their grandfather. Photo: Fox 9. A grandfather in Minnesota built his grandchildren their own personal sledding course. Nicole Warner shot the video on...
Inside the ice palace at a Delano, Minn. winery

(FOX 9) - FOX 9 got a look inside the ice palace set up at the Fountain Hill Winery in Delano, Minnesota. Tuesday was opening day and the palace will be open throughout the season, Tuesdays through Saturdays. The palace was created by the Youngstrom Family, who created the original...
Man looking to find his stolen snow plow truck

MINNEAPOLIS — Retirement for Ed Irwin doesn't look much like rest. Many days he is out shoveling or plowing snow, working along several young people he has hired. "I have a social entrepreneurship project that I started several years ago, working with young people, young adults and elders trying to bring them together," Irwin said.
