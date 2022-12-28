Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Kyle Okposo's first hat trick since 2016 lifts Sabres over Wings
Kyle Okposo recorded his third-career hat trick, Casey Mittelstadt scored twice, and the Buffalo Sabres extended their season-high winning streak to five games with a 6-3 victory over the visiting Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night. Jeff Skinner scored for the fifth time in four games, while JJ Peterka, Owen...
Yardbarker
Predators - 2, Stars - 3: Late Goal by Roope Hintz Robs Preds of Valuable Points
The Nashville Predators faced off against the top team in the Central Division tonight at Bridgestone Arena as they welcomed the Dallas Stars to town. The 20-9-6 Stars entered tonight's game after a comeback win Friday night against the Montreal Canadiens, a game in which the Stars capitalized on three of their five power play chances. Stars forward Jason Robertson has scored a team leading 24 goals, and Rope Hintz, Joe Pavelski, Jamie Benn, and rookie Wyatt Johnston have contributed to an offense that ranks fourth in the league for goals scored.
FOX Sports
Johnston, Seguin lead Stars over Wild 4-1
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Wyatt Johnston scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and Tyler Seguin scored twice as the Dallas Stars defeated the Minnesota Wild 4-1 on Thursday. Jamie Benn also scored for the Stars, who outshot Minnesota 43-25. Jake Oettinger made 24 saves for...
FOX Sports
Kings rally, edge Avalanche 5-4 in shootout
DENVER (AP) — Adrian Kempe scored the shootout winner and the Los Angeles Kings rallied from two goals down in the third period to beat Colorado 5-4 on Thursday night and snap a nine-game losing streak to the Avalanche. Trailing 4-2 entering the the third, Alex Iafallo scored on...
Yardbarker
The latest trade rumours surrounding Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, John Klingberg, Morgan Reilly returns to Toronto Maple Leafs lineup and more
A number of updates on players potentially linked to the Edmonton Oilers in a trade. The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun had updates on the status of Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews and John Klingberg. Here’s some of what he wrote:. I’m putting Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews together just because...
FOX Sports
Coyotes visit the Lightning after McBain's 2-goal game
Arizona Coyotes (12-16-5, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (22-11-1, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit the Tampa Bay Lightning after Jack McBain scored two goals in the Coyotes' 6-3 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Tampa Bay has a 14-4-1 record...
Yardbarker
Ducks, building 'chemistry,' take on Predators
It hasn't been an easy season for the Anaheim Ducks, languishing among the bottom three teams in the NHL. But there have been some positives of late, which the team will look to build on when they host the Nashville Predators on Friday. The Ducks enter the contest with a...
Yardbarker
Stars topple Wild in St. Paul; Kaprizov scores great goal
Marc-Andre Fleury put on a show but it wasn't enough to boost the Minnesota Wild to a win over the Dallas Stars Thursday night. Dallas outshot the Wild 43-25 and skated away with a 4-1 win in St. Paul. The first three Dallas goals were tipped in front of the...
FOX Sports
Okposo scores 3 times as Sabres beat Red Wings 6-3
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Kyle Okposo scored three times, Casey Mittelstadt had two goals and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-3 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory. Jeff Skinner also scored for Buffalo, and Owen Power, Zemgus Girgensons and JJ Peterka each had two...
The Hockey Writers
Minnesota Wild Gameday Preview: Dallas Stars – 12/29/22
The Minnesota Wild came off the holidays ready to play, downing their Central Division rival Winnipeg Jets on Dec.27 to move within one point of second place. Tonight they line up against the Dallas Stars, ranked first in the Central. The battle for the top spot is a tight one and has the injury-riddled Colorado Avalanche down in fourth, while a Wild win tonight would give the top three teams an equal 21 wins on the season. With less than half of the 2022-23 season completed, there is plenty of room for movement in both directions, but there’s already a sense that this division will be a battle until the end.
Yardbarker
Another strong third period sends Stars past Wild
Tyler Seguin scored two goals and Wyatt Johnston had a goal and an assist as the Dallas Stars recorded a 4-1 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Thursday in Saint Paul, Minn. With the score tied 1-1 after the second intermission, Dallas jumped ahead on Johnston's tip-in score at 3:29 of the third period. Jamie Benn extended the Stars' lead with a power-play marker 10 minutes later, and Seguin iced the game with a late empty-net score.
FOX Sports
San Jose visits Dallas after Hertl's 2-goal game
San Jose Sharks (11-19-6, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (21-9-6, first in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks visit the Dallas Stars after Tomas Hertl's two-goal game against the Philadelphia Flyers in the Sharks' 4-3 overtime loss. Dallas is 21-9-6 overall and 10-4-3 in...
Yardbarker
Jack McBain, Coyotes keep home wins coming, beat Leafs
Jack McBain scored two goals, including the game-winner with 6:17 remaining, and Karel Vejmelka made 29 saves as the Arizona Coyotes defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-3 on Thursday night in Tempe, Ariz. Barrett Hayton had a goal and two assists, Nick Bjugstad had a goal and an assist, and...
Yardbarker
Kings tie game in third period, beat Avalanche in shootout
Viktor Arvidsson and Adrian Kempe scored shootout goals, Pheonix Copley made 23 saves through overtime and two more in the shootout, and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-4 in Denver on Thursday night. Arvidsson added two assists, Alex Iafallo had a goal and an assist and Gabriel...
FOX Sports
Sabres take on the Bruins after Okposo's hat trick
Buffalo Sabres (17-14-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Boston Bruins (28-4-3, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres visit the Boston Bruins after Kyle Okposo recorded a hat trick in the Sabres' 6-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings. Boston is 28-4-3 overall with a 6-3-1...
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ Chiarot Is Not a First-Pairing Defenseman
Ben Chiarot is a Detroit Red Wings defenceman who is a divisive topic of conversation. Some view him as a blueliner with offensive instincts who likes to join the rush and plays adequate defense in a top-two pairing role. Others believe he needs a veteran defensive stalwart to play with and brings down anyone who doesn’t match that description.
FOX Sports
St. Louis takes losing streak into matchup with Chicago
Chicago Blackhawks (8-21-4, eighth in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (16-16-2, fifth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues come into a matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks after losing three in a row. St. Louis has gone 16-16-2 overall with a 3-4-1 record in Central...
Yardbarker
Blues chasing playoff picture ahead of first meeting with rival Wild
The St. Louis Blues have earned points in eight of their last nine games, but they are still playing catch-up in the Western Conference playoff race. So the Blues will carry a sense of urgency when they host the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. St. Louis, which is 5-1-3 during that...
Yardbarker
Hurricanes’ Max Pacioretty Could Return Within Next 10 Games
The Carolina Hurricanes are about to get an early trade-deadline acquisition, but from within. Offseason trade acquisition Max Pacioretty, who has missed the entire season to this point after an off-season Achilles tear — is set to make his Hurricanes debut within the next 10 games, according to head coach Rod Brind’Amour.
FOX Sports
St. Louis plays Minnesota in Central Division action
Minnesota Wild (20-12-2, third in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (16-16-3, fifth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild take on the St. Louis Blues in Central Division action on Saturday. St. Louis is 16-16-3 overall with a 4-4-1 record in Central Division games. The Blues...
