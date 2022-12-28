Read full article on original website
NBA roundup: Zion Williamson's career night propels Pelicans
December 29 - Zion Williamson scored his team's final 14 points as part of a career-high 43-point night as the host New Orleans Pelicans came from behind to defeat the Minnesota Timberwolves 119-118 on Wednesday night.
Ja Morant hands out 17 assists, Grizz down Raptors
Ja Morant scored 13 of his 19 points in the third quarter and added a career-best 17 assists as the visiting Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Toronto Raptors 119-106 Thursday night. Dillon Brooks scored 25 points and Steven Adams had 14 points and 17 rebounds for the Grizzlies, who won for...
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Toronto Raptors: Live updates
Playing on the road has been unkind to the Memphis Grizzlies. After losing three of their last four away from home, Memphis is headed north of the border to face the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors (15-19 ) are not playing their best basketball right now. They have a 10-7 home...
Heat conclude homestand vs. Lakers
The Miami Heat conclude a four-game homestand on Wednesday, hosting a Los Angeles Lakers team at the midpoint of a
NBA Legend John Stockton Claims 'Thousands' Of Athletes Have Died From The Vaccine
John Stockton shares bizarre theory on COVID-19 vaccine.
Miami's All-Stars, Three-Point Shooting Overpower Lakers
Your Los Angeles Lakers sans Anthony Davis couldn't make it a clean Florida sweep tonight, falling to Jimmy Butler's Miami Heat 112-98. The Heat, who've had seven games decided by five or fewer points already this year, didn't have to worry about a close contest down the stretch of this one.
Ja Morant sets career high in assists as Memphis Grizzlies get back on track vs. Raptors
Suddenly, the Memphis Grizzlies looked like they were having fun again. Ja Morant was doing the "griddy" dance; Dillon Brooks was screaming at the top of his lungs after big plays; Steven Adams was owning the rebounds; and the Grizzlies were throwing alley oops. Desmond Bane also was back knocking down 3-pointers.
Thunder struggles to 'protect the paint' as Lamelo Ball, Hornets hold off OKC in Charlotte
Lamelo Ball grabbed a rebound and sprinted downcourt with Josh Giddey trailing him at his hip. Ball quickly tossed the basketball to Terry Rozier at the 3-point line, who threw a lob to the streaking PJ Washington. The Hornets forward threw the pass down through the rim for an emphatic alley-oop slam as...
NBA
Grizzlies defeat Raptors 119-106
The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Toronto Raptors 119-106 on Thursday at Scotiabank Arena. Dillon Brooks led the Grizzlies with 25 points and six assists, while Ja Morant posted his 12th double-double of the season behind 19 points and a career-high 17 assists. Desmond Bane followed with 16 points and five rebounds, and Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 15 points and five rebounds. Steven Adams posted his eighth double-double of the season with 14 points and 17 rebounds, and John Konchar added 11 points and seven rebounds off the bench. All five of the Grizzlies starters scored in double digits.
Thunder starting Jaylin Williams for Aleksej Pokusevski (leg) on Thursday
Oklahoma City Thunder power forward Jaylin Williams is starting in Thursday's lineup versus the Charlotte Hornets. Williams will make his first start this season after Aleksej Pokusevski was ruled out with a leg injury. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 53.2 minutes this season with Pokusevski off the floor, Williams is...
Player grades: DeRozan, Bulls outlast Giannis, Bucks in overtime
The Chicago Bulls outlasted the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night in an overtime victory, 119-113, to give the Bucks their fourth-straight loss. Chicago rallied from an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter to force overtime on a DeMar DeRozan steal on an inbounds pass, which led to the game-tying layup from Ayo Dosunmu.
Prolific Prep wins John Wall Holiday Invitational championship, remains undefeated
Auburn signee Aden Holloway earned tournament MVP honors as the No. 3 team in the country improved its record to 17-0
Jokic leads Denver against Miami after 40-point performance
Miami Heat (18-17, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (22-12, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver faces the Miami Heat after Nikola Jokic scored 40 points in the Denver Nuggets' 127-126 loss to the Sacramento Kings. The Nuggets are 12-3 in home games. Denver is 4-4...
NBA Odds: Thunder vs. Hornets prediction, odds and pick – 12/29/2022
The Oklahoma City Thunder will clash with the Charlotte Hornets as the two teams face off at the Spectrum Center on Thursday night. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Thunder-Hornets prediction and pick. The Thunder defeated the San Antonio Spurs 130-114 on Tuesday. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander...
Eastern Conference Recap, Dec. 29: The Knicks Have Fallen On Tough Times
The New York Knicks haven’t had any luck winning games lately. After a 122-115 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, they now have lost a season-high five games. Julius Randle scored a season-high 41 points while grabbing 11 rebounds. Immanuel Quickley had a career-high 36 points while playing in place of Jalen Brunson, who was out with a hip injury.
Hurricanes defeat Panthers for team-record 10th straight win
Stefan Noesen, Andrei Svechnikov and Teuvo Teravainen scored on power plays and Antti Raanta’s 19 saves produced a shutout as
Fans Think Dennis Schroder And Robert Sacre Had The Two Worst Shots In NBA History
Dennis Schroder had the most brunt to bear especially after clattering a three-pointer against the Charlotte Hornets earlier this month.
Thunder hit with brutal Aleksej Pokusevski injury blow
The Oklahoma City Thunder are hit with another painful injury blow, with Aleksej Pokusevski expected to miss several weeks after suffering a lower-body injury in last Tuesday’s meeting against the San Antonio Spurs at home (via Tim MacMahon of ESPN). Aleksej Pokuševski sustained a non-displaced tibial plateau fracture in...
OKC Thunder news: Jaylin Williams recalled from the G League's Blue
The Oklahoma City Thunder announced on Wednesday that rookie forward Jaylin Williams had been recalled from the G League’s OKC Blue. This comes a day after Williams dropped his first career triple-double in a Blue win: 21 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists. In seven games with the Thunder,...
