Effective: 2022-12-31 04:30:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-02 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks where water may be swift. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 915 AM CST. Target Area: Angelina; Houston; Polk; Trinity; Tyler The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Neches River Near Diboll affecting Trinity, Angelina, Houston, Tyler and Polk Counties. For the Neches River...including Lake Palestine, Neches, Alto, Diboll, Rockland...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO EARLY MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Neches River Near Diboll. * WHEN...From late tonight through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding occurs. Expect flooded boat ramps and trails. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 AM CST Friday the stage was 4.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight to a crest of 12.4 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage on Monday afternoon. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

ANGELINA COUNTY, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO