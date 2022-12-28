Read full article on original website
Ohio State Fans Expected to Overwhelm Georgia for Peach Bowl
With the Peach Bowl taking place at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium — less than a two-hour drive from the University of Georgia’s Athens campus — the Bulldogs would seem to have a home-field advantage when they take on Ohio State in Saturday’s College Football Playoff semifinal.
College Football Announcer 'Indefinitely Suspended' After Insensitive Comment
During the Duke's Mayo Bowl this Friday afternoon, NC State play-by-play announcer Gary Hahn apparently made a reference to "illegal aliens." Several people reportedly heard Hahn say "down among all the illegal aliens in El Paso it’s UCLA leading Pitt" while providing the score of the Sun Bowl. Hahn's...
Jack Sawyer, Ohio State DE, says Buckeyes have been 'very pissed off' in Peach Bowl practices
Jack Sawyer appears to be very motivated. The Ohio State defensive end used some choice words to describe his team’s upcoming matchup against Georgia in the Peach Bowl. The Buckeyes collide with the Bulldogs with a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship on the line. Ohio State looks to hand Georgia its first loss since December of last year.
Cowboys BREAKING: Titans Starting 3rd-String QB Josh Dobbs
On a short week, the Dallas Cowboys travel to face the Tenneesee Titans on Thursday night from Nissan Stadium. The Cowboys are hoping to reach 12 wins and add to the Titans’ five-game losing streak. And the Titans are apparently making a call that helps Dallas’ cause. Tennessee...
Georgia football injury report for Ohio State in Peach Bowl
ATLANTA, Ga. — The College Football Playoff is almost hear. It’ll get started tomorrow when Michigan takes on TCU in the VRBO Fiesta Bowl. Then the primetime clash will feature No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl. The Bulldogs have been battling...
Shaq Thompson Explains the Panthers’ Turnaround Under Steve Wilks
Matt Rhule's stint as the head coach of the Carolina Panthers lasted just two seasons and some change. He was fired after a 1-4 start to the 2022 season, following a 37-15 defeat at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers. Rhule had a history of turning programs around, albeit...
Look: Paul Finebaum Has Stunning Admission On Georgia, Nick Saban
Kirby Smart is coming for the crown. Paul Finebaum said on First Take on Friday that if Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs win back-to-back national championships, Smart will dethrone Alabama coach Nick Saban as the best in the business. "[If Georgia wins back-to-back championships this year], I think ...
Georgia’s Will Muschamp shades Ohio State alum Kirk Herbstreit before College Football Playoff
There’s nothing like a good old-fashion shadefest ahead of a major matchup. With Saturday’s College Football Playoff Semifinal between Ohio State and Georgia looming, the Bulldogs’ co-defensive coordinator, Will Muschamp, reflected on the schools’ previous meeting in 1993 when he was a safety at Georgia. Muschamp joked Tuesday about how he knew the Bulldogs would win, thanks in part to a pregame toss from the Buckeyes’ then-quarterback, Kirk Herbstreit. “It was a good win for the ‘dogs,” Muschamp said of Georgia’s 21-14 victory over Ohio State in the Citrus Bowl. “We had a pregame luncheon and Herbstreit got up and threw a pass...
Paul Finebaum has prediction for college football world if Georgia wins back-to-back national titles
Paul Finebaum thinks that Nick Saban’s football crown could be in Jeopardy if Georgia were to win back-to-back national championships. The analyst recently joined ESPN’s ‘First Take’ to talk about the upcoming College Football Playoff matchups. Georgia will meet Ohio State in the Peach Bowl on Saturday.
CFP analyst explains Ohio State's keys to upsetting No. 1 Georgia
College football analyst Heather Dinich believes Ohio State “absolutely” has what it takes to down No. 1 and undefeated Georgia in the Peach Bowl. She named her keys to Ohio State pulling off the upset, namely placing emphasis on the offensive line versus dominant Georgia DL Jalen Carter. She also mentioned limiting big, explosive plays from Georgia’s offense and not letting the game get out of hand early.
Mazi Smith On The Last Month, Unwavering Support From Jim Harbaugh
It has been an up and down month-plus for Mazi Smith as news became public that he was pulled over with a gun and large amounts of ammunition back in October. At the time of the traffic stop, Smith did not have the correct paperwork to have the gun in his possession and he was ultimately arrested and charged with a felony. Since then, Smith has taken a plea bargain, pleading guilty to a misdemeanor firearm possession charge in Washtenaw County.
Clinton-Dix Tackles New Phase of Football Career
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Former Green Bay Packers safety HaHa Clinton-Dix retired on Friday as a member of the team that drafted him in the first-round in 2014. He’s staying involved in the game as director of player development on coach Nick Saban’s staff at his alma mater, Alabama. It was an opportunity he said stemmed from his return to Tuscaloosa as part of a reunion for the Crimson Tide’s 2012 national championship team. While there, he met with some of his academic advisors.
Kirk Herbstreit wishes he would have played better in Ohio State's '93 Citrus Bowl vs Georgia
Ohio State’s only QB to have ever faced UGA, Kirk Herbstreit will be ESPN's color commentator for Buckeyes’ second-ever game vs. Bulldogs on Saturday.
Crowl leads No. 15 Wisconsin past Western Michigan 76-66
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Steven Crowl scored 20 of his career-high 25 points after halftime as No. 15 Wisconsin ended a layoff of over two weeks and won its fifth straight by beating Western Michigan 76-66 on Friday night. Wisconsin (10-2) hadn’t played since a 78-56 victory over Lehigh on Dec. 15. A winter storm led to the cancellation of a scheduled Dec. 23 home game with Grambling State. One night after Central Michigan surprised Michigan 63-61, Wisconsin avoided another potential Mid-American Conference vs. Big Ten upset by pulling away early in the second half. The Badgers led 29-27 at halftime and outscored Western Michigan 16-4 in the first 4 ½ minutes of the second half. Wisconsin made its first seven shots from the floor during the second half.
David Pollack breaks down Ohio State’s key playmakers for CFP semifinal with Georgia
David Pollack loves his Georgia Bulldogs, but he also loves watching talented players. In a sense, you could say he’s pulling for both sides down in Atlanta at the Peach Bowl. Pollack praised Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud for his production and consistency over the past two seasons during...
Juice Scruggs delivers massive prediction for Penn State's 2023 season
Penn State center Juice Scruggs might not be back with Penn State in 2023, but he is certain the future entails a trip to the College Football Playoff. Scruggs announced that he would bypass his final year of eligibility to enter the NFL draft in April. A lifelong dream of his, Scruggs’ stock might be at an all-time high after producing one of the best run-blocking grades in the B1G.
Georgia vs Ohio State College Football Playoff Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Prediction Game Preview
Georgia vs Ohio State prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. College Football Playoff Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, December 31, 2022. Georgia vs Ohio State College Football Playoff Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Prediction Game Preview. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Georgia vs Ohio State How To Watch. Date: December 31, 2022. Game...
Ohio State drops amazing 'opportunity' hype video for Playoff semifinal matchup with Georgia
Ohio State is back in the College Football Playoff, making a third appearance under Ryan Day after missing the field in 2021. This time around, the Buckeyes snuck into the Playoff as a 4-seed and without a B1G Championship following the loss to Michigan. As a result, Day and company...
