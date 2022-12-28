ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jack Sawyer, Ohio State DE, says Buckeyes have been 'very pissed off' in Peach Bowl practices

Jack Sawyer appears to be very motivated. The Ohio State defensive end used some choice words to describe his team’s upcoming matchup against Georgia in the Peach Bowl. The Buckeyes collide with the Bulldogs with a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship on the line. Ohio State looks to hand Georgia its first loss since December of last year.
COLUMBUS, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Cowboys BREAKING: Titans Starting 3rd-String QB Josh Dobbs

On a short week, the Dallas Cowboys travel to face the Tenneesee Titans on Thursday night from Nissan Stadium. The Cowboys are hoping to reach 12 wins and add to the Titans’ five-game losing streak. And the Titans are apparently making a call that helps Dallas’ cause. Tennessee...
NASHVILLE, TN
On3.com

Georgia football injury report for Ohio State in Peach Bowl

ATLANTA, Ga. — The College Football Playoff is almost hear. It’ll get started tomorrow when Michigan takes on TCU in the VRBO Fiesta Bowl. Then the primetime clash will feature No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl. The Bulldogs have been battling...
ATHENS, GA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Shaq Thompson Explains the Panthers’ Turnaround Under Steve Wilks

Matt Rhule's stint as the head coach of the Carolina Panthers lasted just two seasons and some change. He was fired after a 1-4 start to the 2022 season, following a 37-15 defeat at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers. Rhule had a history of turning programs around, albeit...
CHARLOTTE, NC
New York Post

Georgia’s Will Muschamp shades Ohio State alum Kirk Herbstreit before College Football Playoff

There’s nothing like a good old-fashion shadefest ahead of a major matchup. With Saturday’s College Football Playoff Semifinal between Ohio State and Georgia looming, the Bulldogs’ co-defensive coordinator, Will Muschamp, reflected on the schools’ previous meeting in 1993 when he was a safety at Georgia. Muschamp joked Tuesday about how he knew the Bulldogs would win, thanks in part to a pregame toss from the Buckeyes’ then-quarterback, Kirk Herbstreit. “It was a good win for the ‘dogs,” Muschamp said of Georgia’s 21-14 victory over Ohio State in the Citrus Bowl. “We had a pregame luncheon and Herbstreit got up and threw a pass...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

CFP analyst explains Ohio State's keys to upsetting No. 1 Georgia

College football analyst Heather Dinich believes Ohio State “absolutely” has what it takes to down No. 1 and undefeated Georgia in the Peach Bowl. She named her keys to Ohio State pulling off the upset, namely placing emphasis on the offensive line versus dominant Georgia DL Jalen Carter. She also mentioned limiting big, explosive plays from Georgia’s offense and not letting the game get out of hand early.
COLUMBUS, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Mazi Smith On The Last Month, Unwavering Support From Jim Harbaugh

It has been an up and down month-plus for Mazi Smith as news became public that he was pulled over with a gun and large amounts of ammunition back in October. At the time of the traffic stop, Smith did not have the correct paperwork to have the gun in his possession and he was ultimately arrested and charged with a felony. Since then, Smith has taken a plea bargain, pleading guilty to a misdemeanor firearm possession charge in Washtenaw County.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Clinton-Dix Tackles New Phase of Football Career

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Former Green Bay Packers safety HaHa Clinton-Dix retired on Friday as a member of the team that drafted him in the first-round in 2014. He’s staying involved in the game as director of player development on coach Nick Saban’s staff at his alma mater, Alabama. It was an opportunity he said stemmed from his return to Tuscaloosa as part of a reunion for the Crimson Tide’s 2012 national championship team. While there, he met with some of his academic advisors.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Associated Press

Crowl leads No. 15 Wisconsin past Western Michigan 76-66

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Steven Crowl scored 20 of his career-high 25 points after halftime as No. 15 Wisconsin ended a layoff of over two weeks and won its fifth straight by beating Western Michigan 76-66 on Friday night. Wisconsin (10-2) hadn’t played since a 78-56 victory over Lehigh on Dec. 15. A winter storm led to the cancellation of a scheduled Dec. 23 home game with Grambling State. One night after Central Michigan surprised Michigan 63-61, Wisconsin avoided another potential Mid-American Conference vs. Big Ten upset by pulling away early in the second half. The Badgers led 29-27 at halftime and outscored Western Michigan 16-4 in the first 4 ½ minutes of the second half. Wisconsin made its first seven shots from the floor during the second half.
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Juice Scruggs delivers massive prediction for Penn State's 2023 season

Penn State center Juice Scruggs might not be back with Penn State in 2023, but he is certain the future entails a trip to the College Football Playoff. Scruggs announced that he would bypass his final year of eligibility to enter the NFL draft in April. A lifelong dream of his, Scruggs’ stock might be at an all-time high after producing one of the best run-blocking grades in the B1G.
