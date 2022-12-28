Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
HPD seeking suspect in credit card fraud investigation
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect in an ongoing credit card fraud investigation. According to HPD, the suspect is wanted in connection to stolen credit cards reportedly used at the Walmart Supercenter on Highway 49. If you can identify the person pictured...
WDAM-TV
Police pursuit at Jones County checkpoint ends in one arrest
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A driver led Jones County deputies on a short car and foot chase after failing to stop at a safety checkpoint. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department reported that deputies Matt Bailey, Jarron Guy and Lou Lower were manning a checkpoint at the intersection of McLemore Road and Monroe Road on Thursday, Dec. 29.
WDAM-TV
Waynesboro police asking for public’s help in Dec. 21 shootings
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Waynesboro police are still searching for those responsible for last week’s shooting deaths of 24-year-old Cam Carter and 16-year-old Tiera Harris. Lt. Don Hopkins is the lead investigator, and he said the department has heard rumors, but is yet to hear directly form witnesses. “As...
WDAM-TV
ATV theft ring ramps up in Laurel, Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A string of ATV thefts in Laurel and Jones County have law enforcement officers concerned for residents. Both the Laurel Police Department and Jones County Sheriff’s Department are working together on investigations. Although some people have been arrested in connection to the case because...
WDAM-TV
JCSD makes arrest at site of Tuesday shooting
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A 42-year-old Jones County man who did not show up in court to handle a gun possession charge now faces a second gun possession charge. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant Thursday afternoon at the same residence on Smith Chapel Road that was the scene of a shooting incident on Tuesday.
WDAM-TV
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect in vandalism spree
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Some people in Lamar County are working on repairing their vehicles after falling victim to an unknown vandal. The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office has reported eight different incidents between Christmas Eve and Dec. 28 off of Oak Grove Road where windows were shattered by a pellet or BB gun.
WLBT
Poplarville K9 company assists in finding more remains in Forrest Co., sheriff’s office says
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Poplarville K9 company assisted the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office in locating more remains near Camp Shelby Thursday. According to a Facebook post made by the sheriff’s office, DNA K9, along with students and faculty with the University of Southern Mississippi’s Anthropology Department, helped them find the remains.
WDAM-TV
New Laurel police officers say public safety institute a challenge, but worth it
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department is adding two new officers to its ranks. Both just recently graduated from the Southern Regional Public Safety Institute at Camp Shelby. New officers Isaac Allen and Brandon Stringer said the academy was a challenge -- but it was worth it. Allen...
WWL-TV
Man shot to death in Bogalusa appears to be 'justifiable homicide,' police say
NEW ORLEANS — Bogalusa Police are investigating a shooting death of 27-year-old Bobby Chance Thomas that occurred just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. The shooting occurred in the 1000 block of Lona Rester Place. Police say they received an initial call of a disturbance before receiving a subsequent call from the same location that someone had been shot after a door had been kicked in.
theadvocate.com
After Bogalusa man fatally shoots alleged intruder, police say it's the town's deadliest year
Bogalusa police say a homeowner shot and killed someone who he said burst through his door Wednesday — and they say 2022 is now the town's deadliest year on record. Police say officers were called to the 100 block of Lona Rester Place shortly after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning regarding a disturbance. Before officers arrived, the man called a second time to tell them he shot a man who had kicked his door down.
WDAM-TV
6pm Headlines 12/27
MHP is going all hands on deck during the holiday season to try to make sure drivers are staying safe. Multiple Jones County fire departments are on the scene of a structure fire at an Ellisville home. DUI and seatbelt grants. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. The grants will allow...
WDAM-TV
man arrested after assault in Jones County
MHP is going all hands on deck during the holiday season to try to make sure drivers are staying safe. Multiple Jones County fire departments are on the scene of a structure fire at an Ellisville home. DUI and seatbelt grants. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The grants will allow...
darkhorsepressnow.com
MHP Responds To Deadly Wreck In Pearl River County
On Monday, December 26, at approximately 9:04 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 11 in Pearl River County. A 2008 Toyota Tundra driven by 37-year-old William T. Jones, of Picayune, MS, was traveling north on Highway 11. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned.
WDAM-TV
Waynesboro Police Department receives DUI and seat belt grants
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) -Recently the City of Waynesboro has faced several tragic shootings, which the Assistant Police Chief, Johnathon Platt, offered condolences on before discussing the grants the department recently received. Although the grants cannot help the situations that previously unfolded, Platt hopes that these will lower the likelihood of...
WDAM-TV
Lamar County awaiting the drawing back of the alcohol curtain
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Thanks to a recently-passed referendum, Lamar County residents will no longer have to cross the line into Forrest or Marion counties to obtain their beer and wine. Businesses like Piggly Wiggly in Lumberton are optimistic about the future, now that the county is no longer...
WDAM-TV
3 dogs rescued from afternoon house fire in Hattiesburg; 1 rushed to vet care
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Fire Department responded to a house fire Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of 5th Avenue and Corinne Street. According to HFD Assistant Chief Chris Carr, the department received a call about the fire around 1 p.m. Five fire engines arrived at the scene, according...
WDAM-TV
Things to know before celebrating NYE in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Columbia is proud to partner with Experience Columbia to host this year’s New Year’s Eve celebration. Main Street will be open during the morning hours Saturday, and around mid-morning, it may close at Second Street between the stage and the Christmas tree.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Picayune man dies in wreck on Highway 11
A Picayune man has died after a Monday night wreck. On Monday around 9:04 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 11 in Pearl River County. A 2008 Toyota Tundra driven by William T. Jones, 37, of Picayune, MS, was traveling north on Highway 11. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned.
WDAM-TV
Roads to close Saturday for Midnight on Front Street event
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A few of the main downtown roads will close in preparation for Midnight on Front Street, Hattiesburg’s 2022 NYE Celebration, on Saturday. At 4 p.m., the following roads in Downtown Hattiesburg will close for event set-up: West Front Street, between Forrest Street and Mobile Street.
WLOX
Picayune man dies after truck leaves Highway 11, overturns
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - One man is dead after a Monday night crash on Highway 11 in Pearl River County. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, 37-year-old William T. Jones from Picayune received fatal injuries from the crash. MHP says Jones was driving a 2008 Toyota Tundra, traveling...
