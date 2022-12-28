Read full article on original website
Ja Morant hands out 17 assists, Grizz down Raptors
Ja Morant scored 13 of his 19 points in the third quarter and added a career-best 17 assists as the visiting Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Toronto Raptors 119-106 Thursday night. Dillon Brooks scored 25 points and Steven Adams had 14 points and 17 rebounds for the Grizzlies, who won for...
Shaquille O'Neal surprises customers at Houston restaurant by paying for their meals on Christmas Eve
Shaquille O'Neal is known for a few different things, most notably his legendary NBA career. In his post-NBA life, Shaq is also known for his random acts of kindness. The latest example came on Christmas Eve, when O'Neal spread some holiday cheer by paying for meals at a Houston deli and restaurant. In a post shared to Facebook earlier in December, Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen explained the encounter.
NBA roundup: Luka Doncic's second straight triple-double carries Mavs
December 30 - Luka Doncic recorded his eighth triple-double of the season, while Christian Wood scored 12 of his 21 points in the third period as the host Dallas Mavericks sprinted past the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday for their fifth consecutive victory.
Terrell Owens, Cowboys reportedly unable to agree on contract details
The Dallas Cowboys have been checking out their options for reinforcements at wide receiver, but they will not get any from the legendary Terrell Owens. Despite reports that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had been in contact with Owens about a possible return, the two sides could not come to an agreement. According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, Owens wanted more money from the team, and the contract talks fell apart.
Celtics’ Damon Stoudamire Gives Update On Joe Mazzulla’s Eye Injury
BOSTON — Boston Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla will miss his second consecutive game Thursday, but his absence isn’t expected to extend much longer. Damon Stoudamire, who is filling in for Mazzulla, provided an update on the interim coach prior to the Celtics’ matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers at TD Garden.
Notre Dame OC Tommy Rees goes viral for reaction to pick-six
Few coaches go through the roller coaster of emotions during a game quite like Tommy Rees. Rees went viral on Friday for his reaction to a pick-six thrown by Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner during the Fighting Irish’s 45-38 win over South Carolina in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. Notre Dame trailed for most of the... The post Notre Dame OC Tommy Rees goes viral for reaction to pick-six appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla questionable for Clippers game with corneal abrasions
BOSTON — Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla is questionable for Thursday’s game against the Clippers because of corneal abrasions, according to the team. Mazzulla suffered the injury during a recent pickup game, which also forced him to sit out Tuesday’s win over the Rockets. Mazzulla was a late...
Clippers And Celtics Injury Reports
The Los Angeles Clippers and Boston Celtics have announced their injury reports for Thursday’s game.
Warriors Updated Injury Report Against The Trail Blazers
The Golden State Warriors have added James Wiseman to their injury report for Friday's game.
Damon Stoudamire pushes right buttons as Celtics acting head coach in key win over Clippers | Brian Robb
The Celtics found themselves facing as good of a measuring stick game as they will see all season on Thursday night at TD Garden. A healthy Clippers squad that had been rolling (winners of seven of their past nine) came into town completely healthy in the midst of an East Coast swing. The Celtics were down Malcolm Brogdon (illness) but had their full complement of rotation players otherwise and were well-rested amid a lengthy homestand.
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Starting Friday
Murray (knee) is available and in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Heat, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports. Murray was in danger of missing his second straight game due to a knee issue. However, Denver has given him the green light and the star guard will presumably take on his usual workload assuming his knee is up to the challenge.
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Trending in right direction
Coach Darvin Ham intimated that Davis' foot pain has "just about dissipated" and that he's trending in the right direction regarding a ramp-up to return, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports. Davis is set to be re-evaluated during the first week of January, and it's encouraging to hear he's almost pain-free....
Lightning's Brayden Point: Nets 20th for sixth straight season
Point scored a goal in regulation and in the shootout in a 2-1 win over the Rangers on Thursday. It was his 20th of the season. He wired a low shot that deflected off Igor Shesterkin's blocker at 5:32 of the third period. Point is riding a three-game, four-goal streak and has 35 points in 34 games overall. He continues to sit third in team scoring behind Nikita Kucherov (51) and Steven Stamkos (39). It's the sixth consecutive season that Point has hit the 20-goal mark.
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Leaves Tuesday's game
Martinez (undisclosed) left Tuesday's game after the first period, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Sun reports. There was no update on Martinez's status following the contest. He blocked a shot late in the first period and didn't come out for the second, so that may be the reason for his absence. If Martinez misses time, Ben Hutton figures to draw into the lineup.
Broncos' Kendall Hinton: Practices in limited fashion
Hinton (hamstring) will be a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports. After not practicing in any capacity the past two weeks while sitting out a win over the Cardinals and a loss to the Rams, Hinton has now turned in a pair of limited practices to begin Week 17 prep. Fellow receivers Courtland Sutton (hamstring) and Jerry Jeudy (ankle) have joined Hinton as limited participants in both of the Broncos' first two practices of the week, but since those two played in the Christmas Day loss to Los Angeles, they both appear to be good bets to suit up Sunday in Kansas City. Hinton, on the other hand, may need to graduate to full participation at Friday's practice to prove his injury is behind him and guarantee his availability for Sunday.
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: No designation for Sunday
Sutton (hamstring) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game in Kansas City, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports. Sutton picked up a hamstring injury Week 13 at Baltimore and sat out the next two games as a result. He was able to return this past Sunday at the Rams, hauling in five of seven targets for 64 yards on a 79 percent snap share. Fellow wide receivers Jerry Jeudy (ankle) and Kendall Hinton (hamstring) are questionable for Week 17 action, so if one or both sit out Sunday, Sutton could be in line for even more targets.
Giants' Xavier McKinney: Practice window begins
The Giants announced Thursday that McKinney (hand) has been designated for a return to practice from the reserve/non-football injury list, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Coach Brian Daboll said Monday he doesn't expect McKinney to return in time for Sunday's contest against the Colts, but it's encouraging to see the safety at least resume practicing. New York will have a 21-day window to evaluate McKinney's health, and he can be fully activated at any point during that stretch.
