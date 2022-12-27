Read full article on original website
KIMT
Fire destroys home in rural Winneshiek County
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A home outside of Fort Atkinson in rural Winneshiek County was deemed a total loss due to a fire. Local firefighters from the surrounding communities of Fort Atkinson, Decorah, Calmar, St. Lucas, & Waucoma responded to provide mutual aid. Photos provided by the Calmar Fire...
Decorah Public Opinion
Reports from the Winneshiek County Sheriff
Keaton Fordyce, 18, of West Union, was cited for failure to yield upon entering through highway following an accident Dec. 13, on U.S. Highway 52 South. Fordyce reportedly failed to yield and his vehicle struck a southbound vehicle driven by Ricky Rea, 60, of Decorah. There were $3,000 in damages to Fordyce’s vehicle and $8,000 in damages to the Rea vehicle. No injuries were reported.
kwayradio.com
Bridge to Close
A bridge in Janesville will close on Tuesday and will remain closed, likely for the entirety of 2023. The Seventh Street Bridge over the Cedar River will undergo construction beginning next week. Signage will lead drivers through a detour that includes Marquis Road, Taylor Road, Union Road, Cedar Wapsi Road, and Waverly Road.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Two Injured in Fayette Co. Crash
Two people were injured after an accident last night in Fayette County. Just after 7pm, a vehicle driven by 92 year old Eldon Knipper of Arlington was traveling southbound on Hwy 150 when it crossed the center line and hit another vehicle driven by 64 year old Debra Husted of Oelwein.
kchanews.com
Three people injured in Fayette County collision
Three people were injured in a collision east of Maynard Wednesday afternoon. The Iowa State Patrol says 92-year-old Eldon Anthony Knipper of Arlington was driving a 2000 Buick LeSabre southbound on Highway 150 in Fayette County when he crossed the center line and collided with a 2007 Chevrolet Equinox driven by 64-year-old Debra Sue Husted of Oelwein who was northbound shortly after 3pm.
kwayradio.com
HI-3 Crash Sends Drivers to the Hospital
A crash on Highway 3, near Oelwein sent two drivers to the hospital Wednesday morning. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene around 6:35 in the morning. According to deputies 41 year old Allen Krum was traveling eastbound when he crossed the center line and collided with a vehicle driven by 52 year old Lillian Smith. Both drivers were transported to the hospital, both vehicles are believed to be totaled. Krum was cited for Failure to Secure Liability Insurance and for Driving on the Wrong Side of the Roadway.
KCRG.com
Guttenberg man shoots 5 vehicles at Dubuque County residence
GUTTENBERG, Iowa (KCRG) - On December 21st, 2022, Dubuque County Dispatch responded to a 911 call of a subject who had shot windows out of vehicles in the 17000 block of Balltown Rd. Investigators say two people heard gunshots coming from outside the residence. Security cameras revealed that 28-year-old Timothy...
Decorah Public Opinion
County to work with Jackson Junction on bridge replacement
The City of Jackson Junction has been recently notified by the DOT that the bridge 208E is eligible to be replaced through the City Bridge Fund, managed by the DOT in Winneshiek County. Engineer Lee Bjerke is currently working on a 28E Agreement with Jackson Junction to be able to...
Very Popular Burger Restaurant Opening Cedar Falls Location
If you're a fan of burgers and fries, and you live in or near the Cedar Valley, this is news that's sure to whet your appetite! A very popular burger chain is set to open its first location in Cedar Falls, not too far from UNI. The restaurant is Five...
iheart.com
One Person Seriously Injured in Black Hawk County Crash
(Black Hawk County, IA) -- One person is hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash in Black Hawk County. The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office says the initial investigation shows the driver of a sedan failed to stop at a stop sign when his vehicle was hit by a truck in the rear drivers side. The driver of the sedan was ejected from the vehicle. He was later taken to an area hospital in critical but stable condition.
Donations pour in after 11 families lose everything in Spring Grove Fire
SPRING GROVE, Minn. (WKBT) — 11 Spring Grove families lost everything in the fire that destroyed six apartments and a hardware store. Local businesses are coming together to help the families. It’s the days after a tragedy, the kindness of a community shines through. “We had so many donations coming in,” said Chamber of Commerce treasury, Teresa Fegyak. In Spring...
KAAL-TV
Construction site reports $15K in stolen copper wiring
(ABC 6 News) – A job site in the 1300 block of Skyview Circle NW fell victim to a burglary between Dec. 21 and the morning of Dec. 27, according to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office. The job site owners reported 35 missing rolls of 10-, 12- and...
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: NW Rochester death considered suspicious; body found by dog-walker
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday, Dec. 28 that they would still not officially confirm the woman’s identity until the investigation had progressed further. Capt. James Schueller with the OCSO said there was still no danger to the public, and that the...
Decorah Public Opinion
First plans of North Alley project deemed a positive work in progress
Ideas for overhauling Decorah’s North Alley district have circulated through the city for more than a decade, but no plan ever congealed. In June 2022, the Decorah City Council resurrected the discussion, meeting with consulting and design firm Bolton & Menk (B&M) to once-and-for-all put the North Alley dream into action.
Easy: A Cedar Falls Man Turned $5 into $50,000
Winning the lottery is a thrill. I once won $100 off a scratch ticket and thought I was on top of the world. I can't imagine winning a scratch ticket jackpot. Especially if that jackpot is a massive $50,000!. Well, that's exactly what happened this month to a Cedar Falls...
KAAL-TV
Southeast MN Casey’s out of gas following winter storm
(ABC 6 News) – A Kasson employee confirmed Monday that several Casey’s General Store locations in SE MN are out of gas, following shipment delays. The winter storm conditions Thursday-Saturday and continued road closures meant trucks carrying unleaded fuel were unable to reach the Kasson, Rochester, and Stewartville stores, the employee said Dec. 26.
1650thefan.com
Waterloo Man Injured in Christmas Eve Shooting
An 18-year-old man had a gunshot wound to the back in Waterloo on Saturday afternoon. Police were dispatched just after 2:00PM to the area of Toland Avenue. The 18-year-old went to the hospital with “non-life-threatening injuries.” The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. The wound was self-inflicted, according to Waterloo Police.
superhits106.com
Clayton County man sentenced for allegedly flipping car with skid loader while intoxicated
A Clayton County man has been sentenced to two days of jail for allegedly flipping over his son’s vehicle with a skid loader. 45 year old Chad Harbaugh of Garber was sentenced after pleading guilty to a charge of operating while intoxicated. A report says that a Clayton County deputy responded March 20th to a residence in rural Clayton County after receiving a report of an intoxicated man tipping over cars with a skid loader. Harbaugh then shoved his wife and assaulted his son and then flipped over his son’s vehicle as retribution for the son defending his mother.
Decorah Public Opinion
Decorah Covenant Church installs new pastor
The Decorah Covenant Church has called Pastor Julie Chamberlain to a full-time pastor position. Chamberlain succeeds Pastor Don Holmertz who will retire Dec. 31, 2022. With her family at her installation service, Pastor Julie Chamberlain and husband Brad are pictured with sons Drew (far left) and Liam (far right). (submitted photo)
marketplace.org
On their first date, this now-married couple decided to open a business
“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy. In 2006, Aryn Henning Nichols was living with her parents in Decorah, Iowa, working at...
