ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schaumburg, IL

Schaumburg middle school teacher promotes teamwork, shines light on STEM

By Gaynor Hall, Neshmia Malik
WGN News
WGN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RhxKo_0jwAEltV00

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — WGN’s December Teacher of the Month is a STEM teacher in Schaumburg who helps teaches her students new ways of understanding how they live their everyday lives.

Ms. Charley Shroyer uses problem solving, teamwork and critical thinking to expand the horizons of the students’ abilities and create a holiday paper circuit project.

“We’re trying to make a circuit to make our picture illuminate,” Shroyer said.

Shroyer is in her 14th year at Frost Junior High School and has always appreciated the open-mindedness of middle schoolers to try new things.

“They’re willing to cut apart paper and color but they’re also willing to learn about higher topics. That’s what I like about this age group they’re willing to be vulnerable and watching them experience new things is exciting,” Shroyer said.

The eighth graders in her class have been so impressed by Ms. Shroyer’s classes.

WGN-TV’s Teacher of the Month Award nomination application

“I just feel like Ms. Shroyer is such a good teacher. She helps push you towards what you need to do. She doesn’t just give you the answers, she helps you work towards the answers,” Noah Vega said.

Her students joined forces writing nominations to honor her for ‘Teacher of the Month.’

Jodi Eisenstadt from Award Sponsor Ankin Law did the honors, handing over $1,000 to the school.

“I thank them it means more than they’ll ever know that they nominated me for this,” Shroyer said.

‘She’s there for us’: Berwyn teacher motivates fifth-grade classroom

Ms. Shroyer says she wants all her students to feel seen and cared for.

“Knowing that I’ve made a difference in even just a couple of their lives is why I continue to teach every day and so it’s an honor but it’s just what I do. I show up because I love to make a difference in their life.”

She helps them decode lessons they can carry throughout high school and beyond.

If you want to shine a light on a truly inspiring teacher, just head to our website to submit a nomination for teacher of the month.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

Woodlawn elementary school to house newly arrived migrants

CHICAGO — Reports from the Sun Times state that the city will turn a vacant Woodlawn elementary school into a temporary shelter for some of the nearly 4,000 migrants bussed to Chicago. The shelter would be at the Old Wadsworth School in the 6600 block of South Ellis Street that has been empty for years. […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

New details emerge in Buffalo Grove murder-suicide

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. - New details were released Thursday about the murder-suicide in Buffalo Grove last month. Police say Andrei Kisliak murdered his family, then killed himself. According to newly released reports, police responded to 14 domestic-related calls involving the Kisliak family. Many of those calls happened in the months...
BUFFALO GROVE, IL
WGN News

Supt. David Brown on the CPD’s consent decree, officer suicides, gun violence and how long he’ll lead the department

CHICAGO — As of Christmas, the city of Chicago recorded 682 murders throughout 2022 — a 14% decline in killings from the year prior, according to data from the Chicago Police Department. Violence totals, however, remain above pre-pandemic levels. With the year drawing to a close, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown spoke via phone with WGN News […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Midwestern University grad, doctor found dead in Michigan pond

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A graduate of Midwestern University and doctor of psychiatry was found dead in a Michigan pond Tuesday. Dr. Bolek Payan, a 2017 D.O. graduate of Midwestern University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Downers Grove, was found dead around 12:30 p.m. in a pond near his home, according to the Blackman-Leoni […]
JACKSON, MI
thehinsdalean.com

Hinsdale's happiest baby

Six-month-old Grace Harris, winner of The Hinsdalean's happiest baby contest for 2022, has plenty to smile about as 2023 arrives, including her first birthday. See the photo that won her the spot on the cover on Page 6 and learn more about her parents and older brother in the 60 Seconds feature on Page 9. (Jim Slonoff photo)
HINSDALE, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Residential burglary crew busted in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - A man and two teens were arrested in connection with a series of residential burglaries in counties across the Chicago area. Al Miller, 35, and two boys, ages 16 and 17, were taken into custody on Dec. 10 after law enforcement witnessed them burglarizing a home in Glencoe, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

5 charged in attack that seriously wounded man on CTA platform

CHICAGO - Five men are facing charges in an attack that seriously wounded a man at a CTA platform Wednesday night in the Loop. The men, whose ages range from 19 to 32, are accused of beating and kicking a 26-year-old around 10:51 p.m. at the Monroe Red Line station following an altercation that began on a train. The victim was also hit in the face with a bottle.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 57, shot while walking in South Shore

CHICAGO - A woman was shot and wounded early Friday in the South Shore neighborhood. The 57-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 3 a.m. in the 1900 block of East 72nd Street when gunfire broke out, according to police. She was shot in the leg and transported by paramedics...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

University of Chicago employee robbed at gunpoint in alley

CHICAGO - A University of Chicago employee was robbed in an alley on the South Side Wednesday afternoon. At about 5:35 p.m., a University of Chicago contract employee was walking in the alley at 801 E. 60th Street when they were approached by an offender who displayed a handgun and demanded the victim's property, the school said.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

38K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy