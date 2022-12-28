Read full article on original website
Joseph Mangas
1d ago
Sounds to me like it was a witchhunt, and he suddenly got on the bad side of a new administrator who is about 35 years old and had a personal vendetta against him.
Reply
6
AP_000641.124b8558e55b459981c1eaa64695f07d.1441
2d ago
They found a scapegoat so the school system can run over people and get by with it
Reply
8
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
News Channel Nebraska
NPD holds swearing in, promotions ceremony
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The Norfolk Police Division held an Oath of Office and Promotion Ceremony Wednesday, and it was open to the public. A new officer, Michael Moser, was sworn into the Division in the City Council Chambers. The event also served to proudly congratulate Sgt. Ben McBride and Lt....
norfolkneradio.com
North Fork Transit Board issues statement
NORFOLK - Former North Fork Area Transit manager Jeff Stewart still hasn't been found and investigations are continuing into the Transit’s financial records. The NFAT Board recently issued a statement that starts off saying the board and employees are deeply shaken and saddened at the alleged actions of Mr. Stewart. They are working diligently to rebuild and regain the trust of their partners and the public that he put in jeopardy.
4 taken to hospital after crash in Pierce County, Nebraska
Poor road conditions played a role in a crash near Plainview, Nebraska that sent four people to the hospital.
albionnewsonline.com
Hohnholdt named to Nebraska LEAD healthcare group
Shalynne Hohnholdt of Good Samaritan Society – Albion was recently named one of 13 members of the Nebraska Health Care Association (NHCA) and Nebraska Health Care Foundation’s Class V of Nebraska Health Care LEAD, a year-long program designed to develop a workforce of leaders that can meet the health care needs of Nebraska’s aging population.
News Channel Nebraska
Christmas continues in Madison; annual light display will be held through January
MADISON, Neb. -- Though the Christmas season is over, one northeast Nebraska town is still celebrating. The city of Madison is holding its annual Madtown Holidazzle Christmas Light Display until Jan. 7. This is the third year that the display is being put on. Thirty different sponsors from Madison and...
News Channel Nebraska
Four injured in head-on crash in Pierce County
PIERCE, Neb. – Four people were injured in a head-on crash near Plainview Thursday afternoon. According to Pierce County Sheriff Rick Eberhardt, his office was called to the scene of an accident on Highway 20 in northeast Nebraska just before 3:00 p.m. The crash happened four miles east of...
Nebraska’s mansion might have a governor in it, after all
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s next governor, Jim Pillen of Columbus, plans to use the people’s mansion more than he has said. In an interview last week, Pillen clarified his previous comments about his living arrangements, saying he plans to spend much of the work week at the mansion when the Legislature is in session. He said he will spend weekends at home but will be in Lincoln overnight regularly.
KSNB Local4
One killed in head-on collision on Hwy 14
NANCE COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nance County Sheriff’s Office said one person was killed in a two-vehicle crash north of Fullerton. Around 7:25 a.m. Thursday, the sheriff’s office received multiple 911 calls for a crash at Highway 14 near north 490th Street. Initial investigation shows that a...
News Channel Nebraska
Columbus child donates birthday money to hospital
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A child from Columbus donated her remaining birthday money to a local hospital. Etta Nelsen said all she wanted for her 8th birthday was a new Junie B. Jones chapter book. After getting the book, Nelsen had leftover birthday money from her grandma and decided to donate the money to help someone in need.
Three arrested in Mills County
(Glenwood) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests. On Thursday, 21-year-old Nicholas Turnbull, of Red Oak, was arrested for Driving Under Suspension. 38-year-old Lambert Campuzano, of Columbus, NE, and 35-year-old Clayton Shane Geick, of Council Bluffs, were arrested in separate incidents on Friday. Campuzano is charged with OWI 1st and Geick Violated a No Contact Order.
News Channel Nebraska
Winter weather ready to strike again
HASTINGS, Neb. – Winter weather is returning for a swath of Nebraska. Valley, Greeley, Nance, Sherman, Howard, Merrick, Dawson, Buffalo, Hall, Gosper, Phelps, Furnas, Knox, Cedar, Thurston, Antelope, Pierce, Wayne, Boone, Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Platte, Garfield, Wheeler, Custer, Perkins, Lincoln, Chase, Hayes, Frontier, Dundy, Hitchcock and Red Willow Counties are all under a winter weather advisory until early Thursday evening.
News Channel Nebraska
One dead in Nance County two-vehicle accident
NANCE County, Neb. -- A two-vehicle accident left one dead in Nance County Thursday morning. The Nance County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a two-vehicle accident Thursday around 7:25 a.m. that happened on Highway 14 near north 490th St. Officials said that an initial investigation of the accident showed...
News Channel Nebraska
Auburn and Pierce boys to play for Shootout title; Pender and Wayne clash for girls' title
WAYNE, Neb. – Auburn and Pierce will square off in the boys’ championship of the Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout, while hometown Wayne will meet Pender in the girls’ final at Wayne State's Rice Auditorium. Iowa State football signee Ben Brahmer topped his day-one point total by erupting...
News Channel Nebraska
Pierce boys outlast Auburn, Pender girls top Wayne to claim Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout titles
WAYNE, Neb. – Champions have been crowned at the Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout in Wayne, with the Pender girls and the Pierce boys claiming tournament titles. It took double overtime, but Pierce maintained its unblemished record with a 50-39 win over perennial power Auburn. Though Pierce held the early...
Married couple die of cancer 12 hours apart just two days before Christmas
A married couple have tragically died of cancer within 12 hours of each other just two days before Christmas. The loved ones of Steve Hawkins, 58, and his wife Wendy, 52, are understandably devastated by the loss after they both passed away from different forms of the disease on Friday, 23 December.
News Channel Nebraska
Nance County man arrested after allegedly threatening to harm family
NANCE COUNTY, Neb. -- A Nance County man was arrested after allegedly threatening his family while on parole. The Nance County Sheriff's Office said it was contacted by the Nebraska Department of Corrections Division of Parole Supervision to help in apprehending Levi Laska for parol violations. The Sheriff's Office said...
Comments / 7