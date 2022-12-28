ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, NE

Joseph Mangas
1d ago

Sounds to me like it was a witchhunt, and he suddenly got on the bad side of a new administrator who is about 35 years old and had a personal vendetta against him.

2d ago

They found a scapegoat so the school system can run over people and get by with it

News Channel Nebraska

NPD holds swearing in, promotions ceremony

NORFOLK, Neb. -- The Norfolk Police Division held an Oath of Office and Promotion Ceremony Wednesday, and it was open to the public. A new officer, Michael Moser, was sworn into the Division in the City Council Chambers. The event also served to proudly congratulate Sgt. Ben McBride and Lt....
NORFOLK, NE
norfolkneradio.com

North Fork Transit Board issues statement

NORFOLK - Former North Fork Area Transit manager Jeff Stewart still hasn't been found and investigations are continuing into the Transit’s financial records. The NFAT Board recently issued a statement that starts off saying the board and employees are deeply shaken and saddened at the alleged actions of Mr. Stewart. They are working diligently to rebuild and regain the trust of their partners and the public that he put in jeopardy.
NORFOLK, NE
albionnewsonline.com

Hohnholdt named to Nebraska LEAD healthcare group

Shalynne Hohnholdt of Good Samaritan Society – Albion was recently named one of 13 members of the Nebraska Health Care Association (NHCA) and Nebraska Health Care Foundation’s Class V of Nebraska Health Care LEAD, a year-long program designed to develop a workforce of leaders that can meet the health care needs of Nebraska’s aging population.
ALBION, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Four injured in head-on crash in Pierce County

PIERCE, Neb. – Four people were injured in a head-on crash near Plainview Thursday afternoon. According to Pierce County Sheriff Rick Eberhardt, his office was called to the scene of an accident on Highway 20 in northeast Nebraska just before 3:00 p.m. The crash happened four miles east of...
PLAINVIEW, NE
Panhandle Post

Nebraska’s mansion might have a governor in it, after all

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s next governor, Jim Pillen of Columbus, plans to use the people’s mansion more than he has said. In an interview last week, Pillen clarified his previous comments about his living arrangements, saying he plans to spend much of the work week at the mansion when the Legislature is in session. He said he will spend weekends at home but will be in Lincoln overnight regularly.
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

One killed in head-on collision on Hwy 14

NANCE COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nance County Sheriff’s Office said one person was killed in a two-vehicle crash north of Fullerton. Around 7:25 a.m. Thursday, the sheriff’s office received multiple 911 calls for a crash at Highway 14 near north 490th Street. Initial investigation shows that a...
FULLERTON, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Columbus child donates birthday money to hospital

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A child from Columbus donated her remaining birthday money to a local hospital. Etta Nelsen said all she wanted for her 8th birthday was a new Junie B. Jones chapter book. After getting the book, Nelsen had leftover birthday money from her grandma and decided to donate the money to help someone in need.
COLUMBUS, NE
Western Iowa Today

Three arrested in Mills County

(Glenwood) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests. On Thursday, 21-year-old Nicholas Turnbull, of Red Oak, was arrested for Driving Under Suspension. 38-year-old Lambert Campuzano, of Columbus, NE, and 35-year-old Clayton Shane Geick, of Council Bluffs, were arrested in separate incidents on Friday. Campuzano is charged with OWI 1st and Geick Violated a No Contact Order.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Winter weather ready to strike again

HASTINGS, Neb. – Winter weather is returning for a swath of Nebraska. Valley, Greeley, Nance, Sherman, Howard, Merrick, Dawson, Buffalo, Hall, Gosper, Phelps, Furnas, Knox, Cedar, Thurston, Antelope, Pierce, Wayne, Boone, Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Platte, Garfield, Wheeler, Custer, Perkins, Lincoln, Chase, Hayes, Frontier, Dundy, Hitchcock and Red Willow Counties are all under a winter weather advisory until early Thursday evening.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

One dead in Nance County two-vehicle accident

NANCE County, Neb. -- A two-vehicle accident left one dead in Nance County Thursday morning. The Nance County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a two-vehicle accident Thursday around 7:25 a.m. that happened on Highway 14 near north 490th St. Officials said that an initial investigation of the accident showed...
NANCE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nance County man arrested after allegedly threatening to harm family

NANCE COUNTY, Neb. -- A Nance County man was arrested after allegedly threatening his family while on parole. The Nance County Sheriff's Office said it was contacted by the Nebraska Department of Corrections Division of Parole Supervision to help in apprehending Levi Laska for parol violations. The Sheriff's Office said...
NANCE COUNTY, NE

