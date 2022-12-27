Read full article on original website
7 ‘Strong Buy’ Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks May Be Huge 2023 Winners
These seven stocks from Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway portfolio are dividend-paying market leaders that appear poised to not only thrive in the higher interest rate environment but could very possibly benefit in 2023.
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life
A variety of factors shook up financial markets in 2022: decades-high inflation, the war between Russia and Ukraine, ongoing supply chain issues, and soaring interest rates, to name a few. With the S&P 500 index down 19.7% year to date and stocks across several sectors falling as much or more, there haven't been many places for investors to hide from negative returns.
NASDAQ
This Powerful Dividend-Paying Stock Hit Its 52-Week Low. Should You Buy Before 2022 Ends?
In investing, short-term volatility often leads to long-term opportunities. This means that deep bear markets in stocks in the near term can result in valuations that are detached from reality. But since such markets can sometimes be justified by poor business fundamentals, it can be difficult to separate the wheat...
NASDAQ
See a Recession in 2023? Stock Up on These 3 Ultra-Safe Dividend Stocks.
There's a lot of talk that the economy could be heading toward a recession in 2023. The Federal Reserve has continued raising interest rates to cool off inflation, which has already started to slow several sectors of the economy. A full-blown downturn could cause more economically sensitive companies to reduce their dividends.
NASDAQ
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Worth Buying in January 2023
Economic uncertainty, high inflation, and rising interest rates could keep the equity market volatile. However, investors can still earn a high yield from dividend stocks. Using the TipRanks Dividend Calendar, we have zeroed in on three high-yield dividend stocks with ex-dividend dates in January. All these stocks offer a yield of over 6%. Let’s begin.
4 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Never Sell
Legendary investor Warren Buffett’s holding company Berkshire Hathaway has outperformed the broader market over the past year. His investment portfolio has been a guide for several long-term investors for decades....
2 Strong Buy Stocks You Should Never Sell
The Fed announced a 50-bps rate hike this week, stepping down from its 75-bps raises for four consecutive times. With cooling inflation and reduced interest rate hikes, the economy might...
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before 2022 Ends
The passive income that dividend stocks generate can add up to a lot of money in the long run. The best income stocks are those where management is committed to increasing the payout regularly, and where the dividends are backed by cash-flow growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
NASDAQ
Elon Musk Faces Margin Call on Loan Used to Purchase Twitter
Tesla (US:TSLA) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk had to meet a margin call from creditors holding the stock as collateral for loans financing his Twitter acquisition, Barron's reported on Thursday. A margin call is triggered when the value of the collateral securing the loan falls below an agreed ratio, and...
These 4 REITs are Trading Below Book Value and Paying Dividends
Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. ACRE is a mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) now going for just 78% of book value. The Atlanta-based mREIT’s market capitalization comes to $586 million, a relatively small figure for a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust. Funds from operations (FFO) are up by 115% this year and the past five-year FFO results increased by 9.3%. Bank of America Securities issued a Buy on Ares in October with a price target of $13. The mREIT pays a hefty 12.07% dividend.
NASDAQ
VNO Dividend Yield Pushes Past 10%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Wednesday, shares of Vornado Realty Trust (Symbol: VNO) were yielding above the 10% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.12), with the stock changing hands as low as $20.75 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) back on 12/31/1999 — you would have paid $146.88 per share. Fast forward to 12/31/2012 and each share was worth $142.41 on that date, a decrease of $4.67/share over all those years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $25.98 per share in dividends over the same period, for a positive total return of 23.36%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.6%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 10% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Vornado Realty Trust (Symbol: VNO) is an S&P 500 company, giving it special status as one of the large-cap companies making up the S&P 500 Index.
Tech Stocks Hit Hardest Since 2008 Collapse: 7 ‘Strong Buy’ Sector Leaders for 2023 Pay Big Dividends
The opportunity to add some alpha-generating tech stocks at bargain prices makes sense now for aggressive growth investors with some dry powder. These seven pay big, dependable dividends and have solid upside potential for 2023.
NASDAQ
Ex-Dividend Reminder: The Gap, New York Times and Comcast Corp
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/3/23, The Gap Inc (Symbol: GPS), New York Times Co. (Symbol: NYT), and Comcast Corp (Symbol: CMCSA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. The Gap Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 1/25/23, New York Times Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 1/19/23, and Comcast Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 1/25/23. As a percentage of GPS's recent stock price of $11.23, this dividend works out to approximately 1.34%, so look for shares of The Gap Inc to trade 1.34% lower — all else being equal — when GPS shares open for trading on 1/3/23. Similarly, investors should look for NYT to open 0.28% lower in price and for CMCSA to open 0.78% lower, all else being equal.
NASDAQ
This Safe Stock Has Raised Its Dividend for 13 Years. Will It Continue in 2023?
The stock market has been unpredictable in 2022, and it doesn't look like 2023 will be any better. Investors are still worried about how prevalent inflation will be in the new year. That's not to mention the fears about a recession impacting the U.S. economy. This unpredictability often translates into...
3 High-Yielding, Discounted Dividend Growth Stocks
I've been working with Portfolio Insight to develop a Dividend Quality Grade for dividend stocks. The system evaluates all dividend-paying stocks and assesses the likelihood of a dividend increase in the next twelve months. It also identifies stocks at risk of freezing or cutting their dividends. In backtests, the system accurately predicted a failure to continue dividend increases in more than 98% of cases.
NASDAQ
Why Edison International Is a Top 10 Utility Dividend Stock (EIX)
Edison International (Symbol: EIX) has been named as a Top 10 dividend paying utility stock, according to Dividend Channel, which published its weekly ''DividendRank'' report. The report noted that among utilities, EIX shares displayed both attractive valuation metrics and strong profitability metrics. For example, the recent EIX share price of $64.40 represents a price-to-book ratio of 1.8 and an annual dividend yield of 4.58% — by comparison, the average utility stock in Dividend Channel's coverage universe yields 3.9% and trades at a price-to-book ratio of 2.7. The report also cited the strong quarterly dividend history at Edison International, and favorable long-term multi-year growth rates in key fundamental data points.
CNBC
These elite dividend stocks consistently hike and beat the market
The Nasdaq had its worst year since 2008. These are the best and worst performers and what to expect in 2023.
NASDAQ
Franklin BSP Realty Trust (FBRT) Passes Through 11% Yield Mark
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Thursday, shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: FBRT) were yielding above the 11% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.42), with the stock changing hands as low as $12.87 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 11% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: FBRT) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
NASDAQ
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Plymouth Industrial REIT, Spirit Realty Capital and AvalonBay Communities
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/29/22, Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc (Symbol: PLYM), Spirit Realty Capital Inc (Symbol: SRC), and AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (Symbol: AVB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 1/31/23, Spirit Realty Capital Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.663 on 1/13/23, and AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.59 on 1/17/23. As a percentage of PLYM's recent stock price of $19.56, this dividend works out to approximately 1.12%, so look for shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc to trade 1.12% lower — all else being equal — when PLYM shares open for trading on 12/29/22. Similarly, investors should look for SRC to open 1.63% lower in price and for AVB to open 0.98% lower, all else being equal.
NASDAQ
3 Must-Haves for Any Dividend Growth Stock
With just days to go in 2022, the market has experienced a hard reset. Stocks are down, sure, but much more than that has happened. The Fed has been aggressively raising interest rates, bringing the end to an era of zero-interest rate monetary policy. Suddenly, investing in profitable businesses that pay dividends is back in style.
