KIMT
Tom Miller leaves office as longest serving state Attorney General in history
DES MOINES, Iowa – After 40 years in office, Tom Miller will stop down as Iowa’s Attorney General on January 3, 2023. “I’m very thankful to Iowa voters. I feel fortunate to have served 10 terms in a job that I love,” says Miller, who is the longest serving attorney general in U.S. history. “We did it our way. We never compromised on our values and principles. That is enormously satisfying to me. I’m so thankful to my staff and impressed with their quality of work, their professionalism, and their dedication.”
rcreader.com
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate Honors Retiring Jasper County Auditor with NASS Medallion Award
DES MOINES, IOWA (December 29, 2022) — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate honored longtime Jasper County Auditor Dennis Parrott with the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) Medallion Award this week. Parrott is retiring on December 31. He has served as Jasper County Auditor since 2005. Sec...
newsfromthestates.com
Appeals court to hear arguments in Wolfe Eye Clinic anti-trust lawsuit
Claims that the Wolfe Eye Clinic unfairly controls more than 70% of the Central Iowa market for vitreoretinal care will be argued next month before the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals. Wolfe Eye Clinic, also known as Wolfe Clinic, and three of its individual owner-physicians, Dr. Jared Nielsen, Dr. Kyle...
Radio Iowa
Attorney General-elect Bird plans to hire more prosecutors
Brenna Bird will take over as Iowa’s attorney general Monday, the first Republican to hold the office in 40 years. Bird’s central campaign promise was to — in her words — see Joe Biden in court. “Yes, I will be standing up for Iowa and joining...
iheart.com
Governor Reynolds Appoints District Associate Judge In Judicial District 6
(Undated) -- Governor Kim Reynolds appoints a new district associate judge in Judicial District 6. Brandon Schrock, a staff attorney at the Linn County Advocate, will replace District Associate Judge Deborah Farmer Minot after her retirement. The district includes Benton, Iowa, Johnson, Jones, Linn, and Tama counties.
KCCI.com
Gov. Reynolds grateful for Title 42 immigration policy
DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds said she is grateful Title 42 remains in place. In her statement, she said this is only a temporary fix to, "A crisis that President Biden and his administration have ignored for two years." Immigration advocates say the U.S. has moral and...
cbs2iowa.com
AG Tom Miller announces $5 million agreement with JUUL Labs over advertising to Iowa youth
Des Moines — Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller has reached an agreement with JUUL Labs Inc. requiring a payment of $5 million over four years and a revamp of its targeted advertising to resolve potential violations of Iowa’s Deceptive Trade Practices Act. The settlement will also provide resources...
Corydon Times-Republican
The City in Iowa Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
Iowa’s public universities prepare program expansions in 2023, 2024
Iowa’s three public universities are planning to expand several programs over the next two academic years. Starting in 2023, Iowa State University is helping students retain the flexibility of the online options originally offered during the COVID-19 pandemic while the University of Northern Iowa works to finalize its new nursing program by 2024. The University […] The post Iowa’s public universities prepare program expansions in 2023, 2024 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kscj.com
IOWA LOTTERY PLANS TO UPGRADE HOW WINNERS ARE PAID
THE IOWA LOTTERY PLANS TO MOVE TO SOME MORE MODERN METHODS OF PAYMENT FOR PRIZES IN THE NEW YEAR. SPOKESPERSON, MARY NEUBAUER, SAYS PAPER CHECKS HAD BEEN THE STANDARD. NEUBAUER SAYS CASH PAYMENTS WON’T GO AWAY, BUT THEY DO PLAN TO START USING PREPAID DEBIT CARDS THAT ALLOW RETAILERS OR LOTTERY OFFICES TO LOAD THE PRIZE MONEY ONTO THE CARD.
northwestmoinfo.com
Iowa Farmland Sales Involve More Investors, But Still Remains Low
(Radio Iowa) The annual Iowa State University survey finds more farmland sales in the last two to three years compared to five or six years ago. But survey manager, Wendong Zhang, says the farmland turnover rate is still very low and the buyer profile has only changed slightly. “Iowa farmland...
Iowa Attorney General official: $5M JUUL settlement terms match other states’ settlement
(The Center Square) – Iowa's Attorney General has reached a $5 million settlement with JUUL Labs to resolve potential violations of the state’s Deceptive Trade Practices Act, the state announced Wednesday. AG Tom Miller said JUUL exposed Iowans under age 21 to its electronic nicotine delivery system, or...
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Thursday, December 29th, 2022
(Fort Dodge) -- A $1,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to an arrest in the shooting death of a man found dead early Christmas morning in Fort Dodge. That man was identified as 46-year-old Montreal Dungy of Fort Dodge. Investigators are continuing to follow up on this homicide and ask anyone with information on the case to contact Webster County Crimestoppers or the Fort Dodge Police Department.
KCCI.com
Close Up: Respiratory illnesses, Iowa's new gun rights amendment
DES MOINES, Iowa — In this episode of Close Up, central Iowa clinics and hospitals are flooded with patients suffering from RSV, the flu and COVID-19. These respiratory illnesses are particularly tough on young children. We also take a look at Iowa's new gun rights amendment and what it...
agupdate.com
Proposition 12 about more than the oink
Even though it’s a thousand miles away, what happens in California has far-reaching consequences for Nebraska, Iowa and all of the United States. Take for instance this fall’s lettuce shortage due to a soil virus at Salinas Valley, California. If price hikes for leafy greens is disconcerting, imagine the effects on the pork industry should Proposition 12 become law in California.
iheart.com
New laws go into effect in Iowa on January 1st
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa's lawmakers passed more than 150 bills during the 2022 Legislative Session, and four of them will go into effect on January 1st. House File 2317 brings income tax reforms to Iowa. The state's nine individual income tax rates will be consolidated into four, ranging from 4.4% to 6%. Each of the four tax brackets will gradually lower to 3.9% in 2026. The law also exempts retirement income from taxes.
New Iowa Laws To Take Effect
(Des Moines, IA) Iowa’s lawmakers passed more than 150 bills this year, eleven of which will go into effect on January 1. The state’s nine individual income tax rates will be consolidated into four, ranging from four-point-four percent to six percent. An update to Iowa’s bottle bill raises the handling fee for redemption centers and grocery stores to three cents. It also allows for mobile redemption centers and lets retailers opt out of the practice. Another new law will stop healthcare organizations from backing out on reimbursement agreements after the service was already provided. One of the new laws updates the legal definition of autism spectrum disorder, making it easier for Iowans to get coverage to care for the condition.
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list.
KCCI.com
Iowa Medical Cannabidiol Board recommends increasing number of dispensaries in the state
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa's Health and Human Services says the state needs more medical marijuana dispensaries. That's just one recommendation its Medical Cannabidiol Board released Wednesday. Currently, Iowa law limits the number of medical marijuana dispensaries at five statewide. The Board says increasing the number of dispensaries would...
cbs2iowa.com
Red Cross, police organizations partner to increase blood supply
IOWA — The American Red Cross, Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.), and the Iowa chapter of C.O.P.S are joining forces to boost the blood supply and help save lives through a series of blood drives. January is National Blood Donor Month and can be a challenging time to collect...
