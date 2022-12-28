Read full article on original website
The Most Reviewed Restaurant in 2022, According to YelpLet's Eat LAAnaheim, CA
All new buildings in LA must be electric-only.Raj guleriaLos Angeles, CA
Free Activities at Downtown Disney DistrictTiffany T.Anaheim, CA
L.A. residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
First In the Series of Storm Fronts to Move into Southern California Today, Bringing Renewed RainfallSouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
LeBron James Threatens To Leave The Lakers: "I Don't Wanna Finish My Career Playing At This Level. I Still Want To Compete For Championships."
LeBron James has finally voiced his dissatisfaction with how the Lakers have treated him, hinting towards a future exit from the franchise.
"Dennis is walking around eating off people's plates" — Charles Oakley on the time he kicked Dennis Rodman out of his steakhouse
Charles Oakley believes that behind Dennis Rodman's bad boy persona is a soft and sensitive man.
"Instead of making $33 million, I was pretty much available for $1 million" - Why Rick Fox left the Boston Celtics for the Los Angeles Lakers
Rick Fox opened up about how furious he was when the Boston Celtics gave him up for a backup center.
NBA
Stoudamire Steps in as Head Coach, C’s Soar Past Rockets
Damon Stoudamire was 10 minutes from taking his seat on Boston’s bench Tuesday night when he was notified that he wouldn’t be needing to take a seat at all. Shortly before tip-off against the visiting Houston Rockets, the second-year Celtics assistant coach learned that he’d been bumped up the depth chart and would be manning the sideline in his first game as an acting NBA head coach.
Lakers Fans Blast Rob Pelinka And Jeanie Buss: "They Don't Want LeBron James Winning Another Championship"
Lakers fans ferociously call out Rob Pelinka and Jeanie Buss for wasting LeBron James' final years in the NBA.
“He could play all five positions on the court" - Rick Pitino described how lethal Jamal Mashburn was in college
Rick Pitino is one of many who described Jamal Mashburn as a once-in-a-generation talent.
Russell Westbrook’s insane feat never seen since box score invention in 1970 in Lakers win vs. Magic
Another night, another historic triple-double for Russell Westbrook. Westbrook sparked the Los Angeles Lakers to a 129-110 win over the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center on Tuesday with a 15-point, 13-rebound, 13-assist performance. In 29 minutes, he shot 6-of-11 from the field and put up a team-high +18. Westbrook finds a cutting Troy Brown […] The post Russell Westbrook’s insane feat never seen since box score invention in 1970 in Lakers win vs. Magic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
"That Trade Request LeBron Asks For In The Offseason Is Going To Be Insane", NBA Fan Fuels The Fire On King James Leaving The Lakers Next Summer
Social media and discussion forums were buzzing with speculations of James opting out of LA as the side continues to struggle.
Former Lakers Champion James Worthy Thinks The Lakers Shouldn't Trade Draft Picks And Focus On Building Chemistry
James Worthy's comments on the back of the Lakers going through an inconsistent run this season.
Zion Williamson Says A Lot Of Old School Players Had The Same Mindset: "I Want People To Say That I Was A Winner"
Williamson has had only five games where he's scored below 20 points which speaks volumes about his performance this year.
NBA Legend John Stockton Claims 'Thousands' Of Athletes Have Died From The Vaccine
John Stockton shares bizarre theory on COVID-19 vaccine.
Drake gets into war of words with LA Clippers after game
The salt was definitely flowing through Drake’s veins this week. The Toronto Raptors faced off on Tuesday against the LA Clippers. It being a Raptors home game, the “Her Loss” rapper Drake was in his usual courtside seat. Drake is a Raptors superfan and also has an official title with the team as their global... The post Drake gets into war of words with LA Clippers after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Twitter goes nuclear after Kyrie Irving brutally takes Aaron Holiday’s ankles with sick move
Kyrie Irving is still a master in the art of breaking people’s ankles. His latest victim was Atlanta Hawks guard Aaron Holiday, who got taught a tough lesson on the perils of guarding the Brooklyn Nets guard early in Wednesday night’s game when he got sent by Irving crashing to the ground after a sick […] The post Twitter goes nuclear after Kyrie Irving brutally takes Aaron Holiday’s ankles with sick move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ja Morant gets ultimately clowning after getting crushed by Suns sans Devin Booker
It hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing for Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies of late. The team’s detractors are keeping quiet about it, either. Ever since Ja Morant claimed that he’s not worried about any Grizzlies rival in the Western Conference, they can’t seem to figure out a way to fend off those same foes […] The post Ja Morant gets ultimately clowning after getting crushed by Suns sans Devin Booker appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James had very concerning comments after Lakers’ latest loss
The Los Angeles Lakers and their constant losing may have finally broken LeBron James. James and the Lakers dropped another game on Wednesday against the Miami Heat, trailing by as many 22 points before losing 112-98. Speaking during his press conference after the game, James, who finished with a 27-9-6 line in the loss, sounded... The post LeBron James had very concerning comments after Lakers’ latest loss appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
rcrusadernews.com
Curry, Antetokoumpo predicted as Western & Eastern Conference MVPs this NBA season
With over a month since the NBA season kicked off, key players such as Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard, Zion Williamson, and Ben Simmons have returned after being injured, offering unexpected twists and turns. The Utah Jazz, a team that was expected to tank, started out the season 12-7 and sat...
D'Angelo Russell Heavily Calls Out Zion Williamson Saying He Plays Football And Not Basketball: "We Can't Touch Him Or Guard Him"
Williamson's style of play though came under some criticism from the Timberwolves guard.
RUMOR: Celtics sharpshooter drawing trade interest
The Boston Celtics undoubtedly got deeper this offseason with the addition of former Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon. Yet, even though his acquisition has helped the C’s to a league-best 25-10 record, not everyone has benefitted from it. Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard has seen his minutes greatly...
NBA trade rumors: Latest buzz on Kyle Kuzma, the Lakers and more
Bookmark. Save. Do your thing. We will be providing constant updates on this page as it relates to the biggest
Shaquille O'Neal Gets Real About Why He Chose TNT Over ESPN
It appears that O'Neal knew what he was getting into when he signed with TNT.
