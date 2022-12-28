Read full article on original website
Thrillist
These U.S. Airports Cancel the Most Flights Around the Holidays
Traveling around the holidays is a nightmare, no matter what. I've never met a single person in my entire life who said: “Yeah, actually traveling back from my parents' house was really easy and enjoyable after New Years.” It is possible no one on Earth has ever uttered that sentence. However, there are ways to avoid headaches, by planning ahead and maybe making a few prayers.
So your Southwest flight got canceled? Here’s what we know on refunds, re-bookings and baggage
As of Tuesday morning 71% of Southwest flights across the U.S. had been canceled, according to Flight Aware.
Unclaimed luggage is piling up at airports across the US after Southwest and other airlines canceled flights due to the winter storm: PHOTOS
Airports in California, New York, and Illinois were flooded with unclaimed luggage after Southwest and other airlines canceled flights.
Southwest Airlines fiasco: canceled flights, lost luggage keep bringing holiday woes
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A combination of the punishing winter storm that struck much of the country over the holiday, bad luck, and poor planning are behind a massive Southwest Airlines meltdown – with thousands of canceled flights and even more lost luggage.Days after Christmas, the crisis continues as the federal government begins to investigate what happened with Southwest. Meanwhile, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is also reaching out in an effort to get answers.Southwest canceled thousands more flights nationwide on Wednesday, accounting for nearly 90% of all canceled flights in the U.S., according to the flight tracking website Flight Aware. More...
Southwest Airlines cancels at least 70% of flights leaving travelers stranded, call centers swamped
Southwest has canceled more than half of its flights -- more than 2,300 total flights -- as 2:30 p.m. ET Monday, according to FlightAware.
These Are the Airports You Don't Want to Travel Through During the Holidays
While inflation has caused some people to nix their holiday travel plans and celebrate at home, the holidays are still an extremely busy time for passing through airports, and even though Christmas is just under two weeks away, there have already been reports of snaking lines and missed flights simply because people couldn't get through security fast enough.
Southwest warns of more flight cancellations
Southwest Airline's CEO is apologizing for the travel mess and the Transportation Department vows to hold the airline accountable. More than 90% of Wednesday’s US flight cancellations were Southwest flights, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. Southwest canceled more than 2,500 flights. The next highest: SkyWest, with 77. Southwest Airline's CEO Bob Jordan says more delays are likely The post Southwest warns of more flight cancellations appeared first on KVIA.
buzzfeednews.com
People Are Describing Chaotic Scenes Inside Airports After Southwest Canceled More Than 2,700 Flights
After extreme winter weather hit much of the US over the weekend, Southwest Airlines canceled most of its flights Monday, leaving holiday travelers frustrated and struggling to navigate chaos at multiple airports. The airline had canceled 68% of its 3,900 scheduled flights, and 731 were delayed, as of Monday evening,...
Airline passengers face extraordinarily high ticket prices amid flight cancellations
As this week's flight cancellation wave led by Southwest Airlines drags on, other major carriers have announced they will institute price caps — particularly in cities where Southwest operates — to limit the financial burden on stranded flyers trying to reach their destinations. Among them are American, United...
TODAY.com
Southwest Airlines continues to cancel flights by the thousands
As Southwest Airlines continues to cancel flights by the thousands, slashing nearly two-thirds of its schedule, more airline executives are apologizing and offering relief to frustrated travelers. NBC’s Blayne Alexander reports for TODAY.Dec. 29, 2022.
Southwest flight cancellations meltdown may not be the last for any airline, experts say
Southwest has taken heat for canceling thousands of flights this week, but other airlines know "our time in the headlines is just one event away."
US flight cancellations on Christmas Day top 3,100
With much of the United States still reeling from a nearly weeklong winter storm, flight cancellations and delays and other transportation challenges continued to pile up on Christmas Day.
Airlines have started rebooking flights across the U.S. as winter weather intensifies
Several airlines are waiving the fees to change flights as snow storms, high winds and low temperatures are expected across the U.S.
Southwest flights mostly back on track
Southwest Airlines returned to a relatively normal flight schedule Friday in Colorado and across the country as the carrier sought to make amends with thousands of passengers whose holiday travel plans were upended after a winter storm last weekend.The Dallas carrier, which had canceled thousands of flights every day this week, reported less than 50 cancellations at midday Friday, according to tracking service FlightAware. While that was still more than United, American and Delta combined, it marked significant progress following one of the most chaotic weeks in aviation history for a single airline.At Denver International Airport there were 14 Southwest...
Travel Alert December 2022: 10,000 Flights Canceled and Counting…
Winter weather has been causing chaos and wreaking havoc on travel since winter officially began with a vengeance on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, as at least 24 people have died and greater than 10,000 flights have been canceled — with thousands more flights delayed — and a minimum of 200 airports in at least 45 states of the United States and eight provinces in Canada which have been affected or impacted as a result.
Holiday travelers stranded by airline chaos
The travel nightmares continue for Southwest Airlines passengers who remain stranded as the airline continues to cancel thousands of flights daily. Amid the chaos, frustrated travelers have been unable to reach customer service. Tanya Rivero has the latest.
Iowa Airports Included in 2,600+ Southwest Airline Cancellations
Southwest Airlines is currently under fire all across the country. With over 2,600 flights canceled all over the United States (more than 62 percent of all domestic flights on Tuesday and Wednesday according to NBC News), the major airline has left thousands of travelers without a way home for the holidays and without a way to their New Year's Eve destination.
Travel Alert December 2022: Civil Unrest in Peru
If Peru is in your travel plans over the next few days, you may want to consider delaying your travel — or, at least, keep yourself updated as to the latest information pertaining to civil unrest in that country, as thousands of tourists and travelers are stranded across the country due to a network of road blocks, cancellations of flights, demonstrations, and protests by supporters of the president of that country as a result of his arrest and impeachment earlier this month.
disneyfoodblog.com
The Airline With the Most On-Time Flights in 2022
As airlines and the travel industry recovered from the pandemic, there were all kinds of issues with canceled flights and crowded airports. But despite the chaos, one airline reigned supreme as the one with the MOST on-time flights throughout the year. Between January 1st and December 15th, 2022 about 180,000...
Zacks.com
Airline Stock Roundup: Massive Flight Cancellations at LUV, UAL in Focus
LUV - Free Report) was the chief newsmaker, albeit for wrong reasons. The Dallas-based carrier was the worst affected U.S. airline in terms of flight cancellations due to unfavorable weather conditions during the Christmas holiday weekend. Meanwhile, United Airlines (. UAL - Free Report) management decided to resume operations to...
