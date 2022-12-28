ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Rain didn’t keep people from going about their business

By Tracy Lehr
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 2 days ago
Rain doesn't keep people inside in Santa Barbara
Tracy Lehr / KEYT
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=015Pyp_0jwADa9J00

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-As forecasters predicted rain fell consistently along the Central Coast.

Rain drops dampened down a pile of sand left for sandbagging in Montecito's Manning Park.

That is where a crew of professional meter readers learned they could head home early.

"Yeah to get the guys out of here is good we didn't die today," said Sean Hoskins.

Fewer farmers worked the Santa Barbara Certified Farmers Market giving them a good share of the rainy day business.

Tom Hall of J. B. Hall Ranch J.B. in Upper Ojai gave samples and sold bags of delicious persimmons.

Hall came prepared to poke his tent to help the water run off without soaking customers.

"We have this little ritual we tap our easy-up so that all the water splashes out hopefully not at customers or ourselves it's Santa Barbara it's sunny all the time, so we have rain, it is kind of like yeah lets out and have some rain, " said Hall.
Rainwater flowed down the gutters toward beaches where despite health concerns people surfed.

But, they didn't have to compete for waves like they did on the sunny days before the rain came.

The rain didn't keep people away from their RV vacation spots along the Rincon Parkway either.

In areas with shopping people opened their umbrellas.

It looked a bit like a raincoat and umbrella fashion show.

One young woman said she got her reverse or inverted umbrella for Christmas last year.

It is black on the outside and has a sunflower on the inside. She said it doesn't get her wet when she closes it.

As night fell and the evening got cooler people could see their breath.

But the cold temperatures didn't keep people from ordering ice cream at McConnell's Fine Ice Creams on State Street.

Ryan Ewart, who attends San Marcos High School, works there part time.

The teen didn't expect to be busy on a rainy day.

"I guess, like they just wanted a treat or something to do, yeah, we had a long line, it was awesome," said Ewart

The open businesses gave people enjoying time off between Christmas and New Year's something to do with friends and family.

The post Rain didn’t keep people from going about their business appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel 3-12

Stormy holiday ahead

Cool and mostly cloudy conditions on Friday, along with misting and patchy drizzle, will be followed by a significant storm on New Year's Eve. Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected on Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening, along with strong, gusty winds. The strong southwesterly winds will follow the storm for much of Saturday. A High The post Stormy holiday ahead appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Maria Ignacio Bike Path Closure and Sandbag Info

The Maria Ignacio Bike Path located East of Patterson Avenue on Hollister Avenue is closed at this time and will be periodically the next few weeks due to rain and scheduled maintenance work. We appreciate your patience as we make improvements to this approximately 1/4 mile long bike path. With...
GOLETA, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Garagiste ‘Southern Exposure’ Festival returns to Solvang

– The Garagiste ‘Southern Exposure’ Wine Festival, returns to Solvang in Santa Ynez Valley on Feb. 10 through 11, offering rare access to over 30 small-production winemakers from the Santa Barbara County area. Tickets are now on sale here. Following on the heels of another sold-out year of events, the festival also announced its line-up for 2023, which includes Sonoma, Los Angeles, and Paso Robles.
SOLVANG, CA
News Channel 3-12

Something “cooking” inside 1,000-degree oven at historic restaurant in Santa Ynez

SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif. - There’s something “cooking” in Santa Ynez. And you won’t find it at most restaurants. It’s sizzling at the Victor restaurant in Santa Ynez.  “It’s called Josper Grill … we use mesquit … and we cook pretty much anything in there. All the proteins. Steaks, salmon, chicken," said executive chef Beto The post Something “cooking” inside 1,000-degree oven at historic restaurant in Santa Ynez appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
daytrippen.com

Emma Wood State Beach Camping Reservations

With excellent beachfront camping and beautiful panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean, Emma Wood State Beach offers campers and day users an incredible place to unwind and soak up the golden rays of Southern California’s summer sunshine. Positioned along the southern California coast and christened after one of Ventura’s...
VENTURA, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy