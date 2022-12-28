Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Dec. 29, 2022: Zion Moore, Quinton Martin lead Belle Vernon to tournament title
Zion Moore scored 31 points to lead Belle Vernon to an 87-68 victory over. in a matchup of Section 3-4A rivals in the championship game of the Charleroi holiday tournament Thursday night. Quinton Martin added 23 points, Alonzo Wade had 11 and Trevor Kovatch 10 for Belle Vernon (4-4). Ty...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Dec. 28, 2022: Hill fills score sheet as South Fayette beats Bethel Park
Elijah Hill hit for 33 points to lead South Fayette to a 66-61 victory over Bethel Park at the Holiday Bash at North Allegheny on Wednesday. Michael Plasko had 15 points and Gavin Orosz added 13 for South Fayette (6-2). Nick Brown scored 22 points and Ben Guffey had 16 for Bethel Park (5-2).
5 Aliquippa players among 12 WPIAL athletes picked for Class 4A all-state football team
The Aliquippa football team made its annual trip to the WPIAL championship game this fall and proceeded to roll all the way to the PIAA final, again. After finishing 13-1 and adding another WPIAL championship to the school’s trophy case, Aliquippa garnered some individual honors Friday, as five players were selected to the Pa. Football Writers Class 4A all-state team.
Belle Vernon trio, coach Matt Humbert awarded Class 3A all-state honors
Still riding high after winning the program’s first PIAA championship earlier this month, members of the Belle Vernon football team again have reason to celebrate. Three Leopards were recognized Thursday with selection to the Pa. Football Writers Class 3A all-state team, and head coach Matt Humbert was named the state’s coach of the year for the classification.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bethel Park girls basketball team beats short-handed Plum
Bethel Park came into Latrobe’s two-day holiday girls basketball tournament having won just once in its first seven games. The Black Hawks came away with a pair of victories to stretch their winning streak to three after the latest success Thursday, a 41-36 decision over short-handed Plum. The Mustangs,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Late basket lifts Steel Valley boys past Deer Lakes
The Steel Valley boys basketball team entered Wednesday’s holiday tournament game at Deer Lakes with an un-Steel Valley-like 1-7 record. That’s because the Ironmen were missing some of the school’s outstanding football players who won the WPIAL title last month. One of those players, 6-foot-5, 315-pound tackle...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Freeport defense clamps down on Obama Academy in second half, keys victory
Down by 12 with 16 seconds left in the first half, the Freeport boys basketball team welcomed the halftime break to change strategy. The adjustments worked, as the Yellowjackets held Obama Academy to 15 points in the second half to register a 50-43 victory Thursday night in the Freeport Holiday Tournament.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County girls basketball notebook: Former Latrobe standout makes return
Latrobe welcomed Jenny from the block back to town. The girls program saw its all-time basketball scoring leader return for a holiday tournament at “The Den.”. Jen Sobota coaches the McLean girls team from Virginia. McLean played Peters Township on Wednesday in the six-team tournament and will face host...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Brentwood’s Kevin Kissel retires after 40 years on sideline
Kevin Kissel is considered a Brentwood institution, particularly in the high school football program. Kissel, 66, has been coaching football for 40 years, or much more than half his life. After working 14 seasons as an assistant (from 1983-96), Kissel has been the Spartans’ head coach for the past 26...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Yough boys rally in 4th quarter to defeat Jeannette, end losing skid
Collectively, Yough exhaled as a five-game losing streak got smaller in the rearview mirror. Guard Terek Crosby adjusted the mirror so the team could see the troubling skid fade away. Crosby scored eight of his game-high 18 points in the fourth quarter, including two big 3-pointers, as the Cougars rallied...
WPIAL Basketball spotlight Week 4
Just a few of the questions this week: 1. How would your coaches and teammates describe you? - They would describe me as a hard worker and all-around player.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Duquesne loses Atlantic 10 opener to Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio — Daron Holmes had 22 points in Dayton’s 69-57 victory over Duquesne on Wednesday night to open the Atlantic 10 Conference schedule. Jimmy Clark III finished with 15 points, eight rebounds and three steals for the Dukes (10-4). Duquesne also got 11 points and four assists from Tevin Brewer, and Dae Dae Grant had eight points and two steals.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pa. state system universities try to rein in student costs to reverse enrollment losses
The promise of a new $90 million science hall, suite-style dorms and a scenic oak grove aren’t bad selling points for a public university. But these days, Indiana University of Pennsylvania can trumpet something else that might have seemed unlikely not long ago: It’s noticeably less expensive. The...
Canceled flights to Las Vegas ground Saint Vincent women's basketball team
The Saint Vincent women’s basketball team was set for a road trip west for a holiday tournament, but the Bearcats — and their plans — were grounded at the last minute. “The trip was a nightmare,” coach Jimmy Petruska said. “It was a mess from the start.”
pabucketlist.com
Remembering Ligonier Beach in Westmoreland County
For 93 summers, Ligonier Beach in Westmoreland County was an iconic spot to cool off in western PA. To this day, the remains of Ligonier Beach are one of the first landmarks you see when approaching Ligonier from the east, along the Lincoln Highway. The rise and fall of Ligonier...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Dec. 30, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Cornhole tournament to aid addiction recovery charity. An indoor cornhole...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Dec. 30-Jan. 1
This weekend begins in 2022 and ends in 2023 and there’s plenty to do in Pittsburgh in between, especially when it comes to ushering in the New Year. Produced by the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, this year’s First Night festivities get underway at 6 p.m. Saturday with Pyrotecnico Fireworks. There will also be fireworks when the clock strikes midnight to usher in 2023. The six hours in between will be filled with free celebratory entertainment including live music, dance, theater, visual arts, comedy, magic, children’s activities and a parade. The parade, featuring giant puppets, begins at 8 p.m. at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center and makes its way along Penn Avenue before taking a right turn onto Stanwix Street.
Abby Lee Miller sells ‘Dance Moms’ studio in Penn Hills
PENN HILLS, Pa. — Abby Lee Miller has sold the dance studio in Penn Hills where the reality show “Dance Moms” began. According to our partners at TribLIVE.com, Allegheny County real estate records say the studio on Saltsburg Road was sold this month. The Tribune-Review said the...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Brenda Tate hosting New Year’s program for seniors, Dec. 29
The Senior Jazz Connection program is hosting a New Year’s jazz and free lunch event for Pittsburgh seniors on Thursday, December 29, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Energy Innovation Center on Bedford Avenue in the Hill District. It’s hosted by 40-year Pittsburgh Police veteran and community...
A visit to Crawford Village
Having snowed intermittently throughout the morning, the icy white crystals began to fall once more as my father drove along Fifth Avenue in d
