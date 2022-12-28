ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckeesport, PA

Tribune-Review

5 Aliquippa players among 12 WPIAL athletes picked for Class 4A all-state football team

The Aliquippa football team made its annual trip to the WPIAL championship game this fall and proceeded to roll all the way to the PIAA final, again. After finishing 13-1 and adding another WPIAL championship to the school’s trophy case, Aliquippa garnered some individual honors Friday, as five players were selected to the Pa. Football Writers Class 4A all-state team.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bethel Park girls basketball team beats short-handed Plum

Bethel Park came into Latrobe’s two-day holiday girls basketball tournament having won just once in its first seven games. The Black Hawks came away with a pair of victories to stretch their winning streak to three after the latest success Thursday, a 41-36 decision over short-handed Plum. The Mustangs,...
BETHEL PARK, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Late basket lifts Steel Valley boys past Deer Lakes

The Steel Valley boys basketball team entered Wednesday’s holiday tournament game at Deer Lakes with an un-Steel Valley-like 1-7 record. That’s because the Ironmen were missing some of the school’s outstanding football players who won the WPIAL title last month. One of those players, 6-foot-5, 315-pound tackle...
MUNHALL, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Freeport defense clamps down on Obama Academy in second half, keys victory

Down by 12 with 16 seconds left in the first half, the Freeport boys basketball team welcomed the halftime break to change strategy. The adjustments worked, as the Yellowjackets held Obama Academy to 15 points in the second half to register a 50-43 victory Thursday night in the Freeport Holiday Tournament.
FREEPORT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Brentwood’s Kevin Kissel retires after 40 years on sideline

Kevin Kissel is considered a Brentwood institution, particularly in the high school football program. Kissel, 66, has been coaching football for 40 years, or much more than half his life. After working 14 seasons as an assistant (from 1983-96), Kissel has been the Spartans’ head coach for the past 26...
BRENTWOOD, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Yough boys rally in 4th quarter to defeat Jeannette, end losing skid

Collectively, Yough exhaled as a five-game losing streak got smaller in the rearview mirror. Guard Terek Crosby adjusted the mirror so the team could see the troubling skid fade away. Crosby scored eight of his game-high 18 points in the fourth quarter, including two big 3-pointers, as the Cougars rallied...
JEANNETTE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Duquesne loses Atlantic 10 opener to Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio — Daron Holmes had 22 points in Dayton’s 69-57 victory over Duquesne on Wednesday night to open the Atlantic 10 Conference schedule. Jimmy Clark III finished with 15 points, eight rebounds and three steals for the Dukes (10-4). Duquesne also got 11 points and four assists from Tevin Brewer, and Dae Dae Grant had eight points and two steals.
DAYTON, OH
pabucketlist.com

Remembering Ligonier Beach in Westmoreland County

For 93 summers, Ligonier Beach in Westmoreland County was an iconic spot to cool off in western PA. To this day, the remains of Ligonier Beach are one of the first landmarks you see when approaching Ligonier from the east, along the Lincoln Highway. The rise and fall of Ligonier...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The Stroller, Dec. 30, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley

Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Cornhole tournament to aid addiction recovery charity. An indoor cornhole...
TARENTUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Dec. 30-Jan. 1

This weekend begins in 2022 and ends in 2023 and there’s plenty to do in Pittsburgh in between, especially when it comes to ushering in the New Year. Produced by the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, this year’s First Night festivities get underway at 6 p.m. Saturday with Pyrotecnico Fireworks. There will also be fireworks when the clock strikes midnight to usher in 2023. The six hours in between will be filled with free celebratory entertainment including live music, dance, theater, visual arts, comedy, magic, children’s activities and a parade. The parade, featuring giant puppets, begins at 8 p.m. at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center and makes its way along Penn Avenue before taking a right turn onto Stanwix Street.
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Brenda Tate hosting New Year’s program for seniors, Dec. 29

The Senior Jazz Connection program is hosting a New Year’s jazz and free lunch event for Pittsburgh seniors on Thursday, December 29, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Energy Innovation Center on Bedford Avenue in the Hill District. It’s hosted by 40-year Pittsburgh Police veteran and community...
PITTSBURGH, PA

