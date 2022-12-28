ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

247Sports

Luke Fickell details experience of coaching Wisconsin's bowl win over Oklahoma State shortly after taking job

Luke Fickell was on the sidelines with a headset helping coach Wisconsin in its 24-17 Guaranteed Rate Bowl win over Oklahoma State at Chase Field in Phoenix. It was a unique experience for Fickell, who took the job earlier this month. Interim head coach Jim Leonhard — who will not return next season — and offensive coordinator Bobby Engram also helped run the show.
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

WATCH: Braelon Allen Puts Badgers Up 17 On OSU With Touchdown Run

Braelon Allen and the Badgers dominated through the third quarter. The Wisconsin Badgers dominated through the third quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. The Badgers were leading 17-7 before a Garret Rangel interception set the Wisconsin offense up with excellent field position. Two plays later, Braelon Allen ran for a 20-yard touchdown to put the Badgers up 24-7 with about six minutes left in the third quarter.
MADISON, WI
KRMG

Racer disqualified after brawl at Tulsa Shootout

TULSA, Okla. — A racer at the Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout was disqualified from competition on Tuesday for getting into a fight. Blake Scott was disqualified after a brawl with racer Nicholas Howard during race 17 on the first day of the competition, which is the largest micro sprint car racing event in the world.
TULSA, OK
sprintcarandmidget.com

Bacon Adds Petroleum Alliance Of Oklahoma For Chili Bowl

Brady Bacon and The Petroleum Alliance of Oklahoma have joined forces for the 37th Annual Chili Bowl Nationals being held in the SageNet Center at Tulsa‘s Expo Square January 10-15. Bacon is once again slated to pilot the TKH Motorsports No. 21H entry, which will promote all the hardworking...
TULSA, OK
107.3 PopCrush

Guy Fieri’s Favorite Oklahoma Restaurant

If you're a foodie the Sooner State has some of the very best places to eat. We have all kinds of tasty, mouth-watering cuisine that's sure to please any palate from fine dining to barbeque and burgers. We've got it all. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE WHAT GUY FIERI'S FAVORITE OKLAHOMA...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
spectrumnews1.com

The most popular food delivery spots of 2022 in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN — Who’s hungry?. Madison, Wis., definitely is. Eat Street, a third party delivery service, released savory stats it collected over the past year. It revealed that Madison, Wis., ordered out the most this year. Appleton and Oshkosh came in second and third, respectively. Across the entire state,...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Belleville community mourns loss of teacher

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Belleville community is mourning the loss of a beloved technology education teacher. In a message sent out to all families and staff Monday, the School District of Belleville District stated it was notified that teacher Ed Neumann had died while hunting on Christmas. Neumann was...
BELLEVILLE, WI
News On 6

Oklahoma Representative Facing Felony Charge Following October Arrest

A state representative is a facing felony charge following an incident in October in Edmond. Rep. Ryan Martinez was arrested outside of an Edmond bar on Oct. 26 and is now charged with actual physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated. State law said anybody convicted of a felony cannot...
EDMOND, OK
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Famous Rockford steakhouse closing its doors

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A popular Rockford steakhouse and oyster bar announced on Wednesday that it will be permanently closing its doors. Josef’s said that they will be closed for good after business on December 30. The restaurant thanked all of its loyal customers, friends and family in the announcement. They said that the decision […]
ROCKFORD, IL
marlowreview.com

Ranchers from Stephens County donate beef to Ronald McDonald House

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - County Line Beef donated more than 40 pounds of beef to the Ronald McDonald House Charity in Oklahoma City in mid-December. Owners of County Line Beef, Alex and Stephen Morcom delivered the beef. County Line Beef, located near Central High, is a member of the Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
solarpowerworldonline.com

Alliant Energy completes 50-MW southern Wisconsin solar project

The rural community of Fulton, Wisconsin, is the latest to benefit from the recent surge in solar development across the state. Alliant Energy completed its 50-MW North Rock Solar Project. “The jobs and economic impact created by this project have already benefited our community,” said Connie Winter, Rock County board...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Icy roads causes six-vehicle crash on Madison’s east side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police believe ice was a factor in a six-vehicle crash on Madison’s east side last week. The wreck occurred around 7 p.m. Friday, December 23, on the Stoughton Rd. bridge and it resulted in a road closure, according to an incident. Police said there were...
MADISON, WI

