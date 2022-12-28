Read full article on original website
No. 15 Wisconsin faces W. Michigan, aims to extend win streak
Wisconsin will look to shake off the rust when the 15th-ranked Badgers host Western Michigan on Friday night in Madison,
Wisconsin vs. Western Michigan: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
Current Records: Western Michigan 4-8; Wisconsin 9-2 The #15 Wisconsin Badgers will finish 2022 at home by hosting the Western Michigan Broncos at 8 p.m. ET Friday at Kohl Center. Both teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games. Wisconsin made easy work of...
Luke Fickell details experience of coaching Wisconsin's bowl win over Oklahoma State shortly after taking job
Luke Fickell was on the sidelines with a headset helping coach Wisconsin in its 24-17 Guaranteed Rate Bowl win over Oklahoma State at Chase Field in Phoenix. It was a unique experience for Fickell, who took the job earlier this month. Interim head coach Jim Leonhard — who will not return next season — and offensive coordinator Bobby Engram also helped run the show.
WATCH: Braelon Allen Puts Badgers Up 17 On OSU With Touchdown Run
Braelon Allen and the Badgers dominated through the third quarter. The Wisconsin Badgers dominated through the third quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. The Badgers were leading 17-7 before a Garret Rangel interception set the Wisconsin offense up with excellent field position. Two plays later, Braelon Allen ran for a 20-yard touchdown to put the Badgers up 24-7 with about six minutes left in the third quarter.
Former Sooner Myles Tease signs with Tulsa Oilers Football
The Tulsa native played high school football at Booker T. Washington High School and was an All-District performer his senior year.
Madison La Follette’s Alayna West leads state in scoring following record-breaking games | Sports
MADISON (WKOW) — Madison La Follette junior Alayna West is a gamechanger and describes herself as a “very intense player.” However, she doesn’t let that competitive nature interfere with her love of the game. “Honestly, I just try to have fun and I feel like I...
John Torchio Mulling a Return to Wisconsin in 2023
Senior safety John Torchio could opt to return for a sixth season and play for Luke Fickell in 2023.
Racer disqualified after brawl at Tulsa Shootout
TULSA, Okla. — A racer at the Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout was disqualified from competition on Tuesday for getting into a fight. Blake Scott was disqualified after a brawl with racer Nicholas Howard during race 17 on the first day of the competition, which is the largest micro sprint car racing event in the world.
Look: Mike Gundy Threatens To Revoke Reporter's Access Over Question
On Tuesday night the Oklahoma State Cowboys fell to the Wisconsin Badgers in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl by a final score of 24-17. After the game, Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy was furious with a reporter's question. The reporter asked about potential staff changes, which sent Gundy off. "Do...
Bacon Adds Petroleum Alliance Of Oklahoma For Chili Bowl
Brady Bacon and The Petroleum Alliance of Oklahoma have joined forces for the 37th Annual Chili Bowl Nationals being held in the SageNet Center at Tulsa‘s Expo Square January 10-15. Bacon is once again slated to pilot the TKH Motorsports No. 21H entry, which will promote all the hardworking...
Madison basketball team takes 30-hour bus ride to Florida after canceled flight
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Madison high school basketball team would not settle for being stranded at the airport amid thousands of flight delays and cancelations this past week. Vel Phillips Memorial High School's boys' team was scheduled to play in a tournament in Florida, but when they reached...
Guy Fieri’s Favorite Oklahoma Restaurant
If you're a foodie the Sooner State has some of the very best places to eat. We have all kinds of tasty, mouth-watering cuisine that's sure to please any palate from fine dining to barbeque and burgers. We've got it all. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE WHAT GUY FIERI'S FAVORITE OKLAHOMA...
The most popular food delivery spots of 2022 in Wisconsin
WISCONSIN — Who’s hungry?. Madison, Wis., definitely is. Eat Street, a third party delivery service, released savory stats it collected over the past year. It revealed that Madison, Wis., ordered out the most this year. Appleton and Oshkosh came in second and third, respectively. Across the entire state,...
Belleville community mourns loss of teacher
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Belleville community is mourning the loss of a beloved technology education teacher. In a message sent out to all families and staff Monday, the School District of Belleville District stated it was notified that teacher Ed Neumann had died while hunting on Christmas. Neumann was...
Oklahoma Representative Facing Felony Charge Following October Arrest
A state representative is a facing felony charge following an incident in October in Edmond. Rep. Ryan Martinez was arrested outside of an Edmond bar on Oct. 26 and is now charged with actual physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated. State law said anybody convicted of a felony cannot...
Famous Rockford steakhouse closing its doors
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A popular Rockford steakhouse and oyster bar announced on Wednesday that it will be permanently closing its doors. Josef’s said that they will be closed for good after business on December 30. The restaurant thanked all of its loyal customers, friends and family in the announcement. They said that the decision […]
Pipe burst leaves parts of Platteville school inoperable for 8 weeks
PLATTEVILLE, WI (KCRG) - On December 26th, the Neal Wilkins Early Learning Center experienced a burst pipe that knocked out a significant amount of classroom space just before students were set to come back to the school. Officials say the burst pipe took out 8 classrooms, which will now be...
Ranchers from Stephens County donate beef to Ronald McDonald House
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - County Line Beef donated more than 40 pounds of beef to the Ronald McDonald House Charity in Oklahoma City in mid-December. Owners of County Line Beef, Alex and Stephen Morcom delivered the beef. County Line Beef, located near Central High, is a member of the Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association.
Alliant Energy completes 50-MW southern Wisconsin solar project
The rural community of Fulton, Wisconsin, is the latest to benefit from the recent surge in solar development across the state. Alliant Energy completed its 50-MW North Rock Solar Project. “The jobs and economic impact created by this project have already benefited our community,” said Connie Winter, Rock County board...
Icy roads causes six-vehicle crash on Madison’s east side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police believe ice was a factor in a six-vehicle crash on Madison’s east side last week. The wreck occurred around 7 p.m. Friday, December 23, on the Stoughton Rd. bridge and it resulted in a road closure, according to an incident. Police said there were...
