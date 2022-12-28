Braelon Allen and the Badgers dominated through the third quarter. The Wisconsin Badgers dominated through the third quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. The Badgers were leading 17-7 before a Garret Rangel interception set the Wisconsin offense up with excellent field position. Two plays later, Braelon Allen ran for a 20-yard touchdown to put the Badgers up 24-7 with about six minutes left in the third quarter.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO