Morning News Update December 29: WSP responds to rollovers, fire district scam alert and a house fire in Pasco
The State Patrol responded to two separate roll over crashes in Franklin County and is reminding drivers that there are still icy spots on the road. Franklin County Fire District #3 is warning of a clothing scam and Pasco fire crews responded to a house fire on Clark St.
Officers Seek to Locate Franklin County Prowler [VIDEO]
Strange 'prowler' sought by Franklin County Deputies. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, this man was seen walking and lurking around a Franklin County residence on Thursday. Deputies did not say where this incident occurred, but the homeowner was shaken enough that they reported it to authorities. They said...
Franklin County Fire District 3 hit by clothing scam
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- Franklin County Fire District #3 is the latest victim of a clothing scam. In the now well-known scam people are offered what appears to be official merchandise or clothing from a law enforcement organization. FCFD #3 is warning people to not click on the link and to...
Tri-Cities’ only hospice house reopens after partial roof collapse forces evacuation
The nonprofit is raising money to replace the aging building.
Roads in Benton County closed due to washouts
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - Benton County posted on Facebook that multiple roads are being closed due to washouts. Use different routes for your safety and the safety of Benton County Public Works and first responders on scene. Closures. C Williams Road between Locust Grove Road. Reese Road between Travis Road...
Standing water closes Keene Rd in West Richland
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. – Standing water has closed down Keene Rd between Watkins Way and Bombing Range Rd, according to a Facebook post by the West Richland Police Department. Use alternate routes. Crews are working to clear the standing water. FOX41 Yakima©FOX11 TriCities©
For the first time in county history, Benton County is looking for a forensic pathologist
KENNEWICK, Wash. — For the first time, Benton County is hiring a forensic pathologist to work alongside Coroner William Leach. “I can’t even talk about it I was so excited – I was almost dancing to tell you the truth,” Leach laughed. For years, Leach has...
Pasco Firefighter Injured in Early Morning Blaze
(Pasco, WA) -- An abandoned home catches fire in Downtown Pasco Thursday morning. This happened around 4am off 609 Clark Street. Crews arrived on scene to find the house with smoke and flames visible from the interior and exterior of the home. Neighbors told arriving firefighters people thought to be homeless had been been breaking into the home and coming and going from time to time. Nobody was found inside and both water power to the home had long since been shut off. One firefighter had what's described as a minor medical incident at the end of the fire response and was taken to the hospital. No one else was injured. The extent of how badly the firefighter was hurt is not known. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Local Sheriffs begin new terms
Franklin County Sheriff Jim Raymond was sworn into his third term on Wednesday, December 28. Walla Walla County Sheriff Mark Crider was sworn into his second term in office.
50+ mph gusts topple Tri-Cities power lines and trigger flooding
Some power lines fell across roadways.
Fire crews in Umatilla save dogs, goats trapped near fire
UMATILLA COUNTY, Wash. - Umatilla County Fire District 1 responded to a structure fire on Bensel Road around 4:18 a.m. on December 28, according to UCFD1. Crews reported arriving on scene to a trailer on fire next to an animal enclosure. Crews rescued multiple dogs, goats and a puppy from...
Animals Rescued During Fire on Bensel Road Early Wednesday
No injuries were reported after a fire broke out early Wednesday morning on Bensel Road. At 4:18 a.m. this morning, Umatilla County Fire District #1 was dispatched to a structure fire on Bensel Road. Upon arrival, crews came across a trailer fully engulfed in flames next to an animal enclosure.
Fire crews respond to Kennewick house fire twice
KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. 12-29-22 Fire crews returned to a house at 9004 W. Klamath Ct in Kennewick at 8:59 a.m. on December 28 when a fire they had put out the night before reignited. When firefighters got to the home they saw fire and heavy black smoke coming from the...
Snow expected overnight across north central WA, freezing rain in parts of Grant County
MOSES LAKE — The National Weather Service says most of north central Washington will see snow overnight, with some areas in Grant County possibly getting another round of freezing rain. Light snow will start to fall Thursday afternoon, with heavier snowfall expected overnight. Areas in Grant County could see...
Driver Sought On a LOT of Warrants Captured in Kennewick
Given the age of the suspect, you might think he would know better. 37-year-old suspect nailed on multiple driving warrants. The Kennewick Police Department's Criminal Apprehension Team, or CAT, rarely misses their 'prey.'. Tuesday afternoon, around 3 PM, CAT members saw this suspect, Joshua Bussel, operating a motor vehicle and...
Benton County Sheriff’s Office introduces new cruiser cameras
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is getting a technological upgrade. Dozens of patrol cars are now equipped with state of the art camera systems. “We implemented cameras, I think it was about 22 years ago. I was the first deputy to use one, and it was the old VHS system,” said Sheriff Tom Croskrey. The...
Fire Guts Pasco Structure, Was Possibly Used by Squatters
Pasco Fire crews battled a blaze at an empty residence early Thursday morning. The building was supposed to be unoccupied, but some people might have been living there. Ben Shearer, Public Information Officer for the Pasco Fire Department, reported Thursday an early morning fire gutted an empty residence. Around 4:08...
First Walla Walla County flu death reported
The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health has confirmed the first reported Influenza linked death in Walla Walla County. In a release, the WWCDCH says health officials were notified that a person over the age of 65 that tested positive for Influenza had died. The WWCDCH says this fall...
1 person sent to hospital after shooting in Othello
OTHELLO, Wash. – The Adams County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) is investigating a shooting that left one person in the hospital Tuesday evening. According to ACSO, deputies responded to the scene of a reported shooting on the 600 block of Kristina Road in Othello on the evening of Dec. 27.
Arrest warrant issued for Moses Lake man accused of running over his mother
MOSES LAKE — A 29-year-old man has been charged with vehicular assault after investigators say he ran over his mother in November near Moses Lake. Along with the vehicular assault charge, Raymond A. Surber was also charged Thursday with hit-and-run, according to court records. An arrest warrant was also issued on Thursday, with bail set at $100,000. Prosecutors say Surber currently has three active warrants in district court for failing to appear in court.
