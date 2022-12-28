ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, WA

NEWStalk 870

Officers Seek to Locate Franklin County Prowler [VIDEO]

Strange 'prowler' sought by Franklin County Deputies. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, this man was seen walking and lurking around a Franklin County residence on Thursday. Deputies did not say where this incident occurred, but the homeowner was shaken enough that they reported it to authorities. They said...
FOX 11 and 41

Franklin County Fire District 3 hit by clothing scam

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- Franklin County Fire District #3 is the latest victim of a clothing scam. In the now well-known scam people are offered what appears to be official merchandise or clothing from a law enforcement organization. FCFD #3 is warning people to not click on the link and to...
nbcrightnow.com

Roads in Benton County closed due to washouts

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - Benton County posted on Facebook that multiple roads are being closed due to washouts. Use different routes for your safety and the safety of Benton County Public Works and first responders on scene. Closures. C Williams Road between Locust Grove Road. Reese Road between Travis Road...
FOX 11 and 41

Standing water closes Keene Rd in West Richland

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. – Standing water has closed down Keene Rd between Watkins Way and Bombing Range Rd, according to a Facebook post by the West Richland Police Department. Use alternate routes. Crews are working to clear the standing water. FOX41 Yakima©FOX11 TriCities©
NEWStalk 870

Pasco Firefighter Injured in Early Morning Blaze

(Pasco, WA) -- An abandoned home catches fire in Downtown Pasco Thursday morning. This happened around 4am off 609 Clark Street. Crews arrived on scene to find the house with smoke and flames visible from the interior and exterior of the home. Neighbors told arriving firefighters people thought to be homeless had been been breaking into the home and coming and going from time to time. Nobody was found inside and both water power to the home had long since been shut off. One firefighter had what's described as a minor medical incident at the end of the fire response and was taken to the hospital. No one else was injured. The extent of how badly the firefighter was hurt is not known. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
nbcrightnow.com

Local Sheriffs begin new terms

Franklin County Sheriff Jim Raymond was sworn into his third term on Wednesday, December 28. Walla Walla County Sheriff Mark Crider was sworn into his second term in office.
nbcrightnow.com

Fire crews in Umatilla save dogs, goats trapped near fire

UMATILLA COUNTY, Wash. - Umatilla County Fire District 1 responded to a structure fire on Bensel Road around 4:18 a.m. on December 28, according to UCFD1. Crews reported arriving on scene to a trailer on fire next to an animal enclosure. Crews rescued multiple dogs, goats and a puppy from...
northeastoregonnow.com

Animals Rescued During Fire on Bensel Road Early Wednesday

No injuries were reported after a fire broke out early Wednesday morning on Bensel Road. At 4:18 a.m. this morning, Umatilla County Fire District #1 was dispatched to a structure fire on Bensel Road. Upon arrival, crews came across a trailer fully engulfed in flames next to an animal enclosure.
nbcrightnow.com

Fire crews respond to Kennewick house fire twice

KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. 12-29-22 Fire crews returned to a house at 9004 W. Klamath Ct in Kennewick at 8:59 a.m. on December 28 when a fire they had put out the night before reignited. When firefighters got to the home they saw fire and heavy black smoke coming from the...
NEWStalk 870

Driver Sought On a LOT of Warrants Captured in Kennewick

Given the age of the suspect, you might think he would know better. 37-year-old suspect nailed on multiple driving warrants. The Kennewick Police Department's Criminal Apprehension Team, or CAT, rarely misses their 'prey.'. Tuesday afternoon, around 3 PM, CAT members saw this suspect, Joshua Bussel, operating a motor vehicle and...
NEWStalk 870

Fire Guts Pasco Structure, Was Possibly Used by Squatters

Pasco Fire crews battled a blaze at an empty residence early Thursday morning. The building was supposed to be unoccupied, but some people might have been living there. Ben Shearer, Public Information Officer for the Pasco Fire Department, reported Thursday an early morning fire gutted an empty residence. Around 4:08...
FOX 11 and 41

First Walla Walla County flu death reported

The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health has confirmed the first reported Influenza linked death in Walla Walla County. In a release, the WWCDCH says health officials were notified that a person over the age of 65 that tested positive for Influenza had died. The WWCDCH says this fall...
FOX 28 Spokane

1 person sent to hospital after shooting in Othello

OTHELLO, Wash. – The Adams County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) is investigating a shooting that left one person in the hospital Tuesday evening. According to ACSO, deputies responded to the scene of a reported shooting on the 600 block of Kristina Road in Othello on the evening of Dec. 27.
ifiberone.com

Arrest warrant issued for Moses Lake man accused of running over his mother

MOSES LAKE — A 29-year-old man has been charged with vehicular assault after investigators say he ran over his mother in November near Moses Lake. Along with the vehicular assault charge, Raymond A. Surber was also charged Thursday with hit-and-run, according to court records. An arrest warrant was also issued on Thursday, with bail set at $100,000. Prosecutors say Surber currently has three active warrants in district court for failing to appear in court.
