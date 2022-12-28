ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

KOKI FOX 23

Man arrested after fighting OHP Trooper, hiding on rooftop, police say

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police arrested a man who they said assaulted an Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Trooper during a traffic stop early Thursday morning. According to police, OHP conducted a traffic stop around 12:40 a.m. near North Lewis Avenue and East 36th Street North. While conducting the traffic stop, the trooper got into an altercation with Montaiveon Hollins. He fought and ran from OHP, according to Tulsa Police.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa police arrest man for choking woman

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man is in custody after he reportedly choked a woman and tried to run away from police. A woman called police on Thursday night to report that her partner, Irwin Douglas, had assaulted and choked her. She told the 911 operator that Douglas went back inside an apartment, and she would be waiting for officers outside.
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Shawnee Police Department conduct campaign in effort to reduce car crashes

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KOKH) — The Shawnee Police Department (SPD), Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) and the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) teamed together on Dec. 20 to conduct a Crash Reduction Enforcement Campaign. The focus area of this campaign was between Harrison and Kickapoo and between Mall Drive and MacArthur.
SHAWNEE, OK
KOCO

Six arrested after early morning traffic stop in Stillwater

STILLWATER, Okla. — Authorities arrested six people after a traffic stop early Tuesday morning in Stillwater. Shortly before 2:40 a.m., an officer stopped an SUV for an equipment violation. Police said seven people were in the vehicle, including a person in the rear hatch area. According to a news...
STILLWATER, OK
KOCO

Driver in deadly hit-and-run Wednesday turns himself in

OKLAHOMA CITY — A man turned himself in following a deadly hit-and-run incident Wednesday at an Oklahoma City construction site. Oklahoma City police searched for the driver overnight into Thursday before he eventually walked into a police station. After viewing the surveillance video at the construction site and interviewing the driver, police said they believed this was an accident.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Authorities look for 2 people who set fire to north Tulsa dispensary

TULSA, Okla. — Investigators with the Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) are asking the public for help to identify people who were caught on surveillance video setting a fire at a north Tulsa dispensary. TFD said the arson happened on Dec. 18 around 2 a.m. at 3 Leafs Dispensary near...
TULSA, OK
KOCO

WATCH: Police chase, wrangle pig that got loose in Moore

MOORE, Okla. — Police were involved in an unusual chase Thursday morning in Moore. The police department received a report that a pig was blocking the road on Broadway. Body camera video shows multiple officers and Moore Animal Control trying to corner and chase the pig before eventually wrangling it.
MOORE, OK
kaynewscow.com

Ponca City police logs Dec. 25-29

The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 5:57 a.m. police arrested Larena Others in the 2500 block of Eagle. At 2:42 a.m. police responded to the Ashley Inn for a report of a disturbance. Charles Arkeketa was arrested for public intoxication. At 4:59 a.m. police responded to...
PONCA CITY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Ralston resident injured in accident

LONE GROVE — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that a Ralston resident is in good condition following an accident that occurred at 9:41 p.m. Dec. 29 on Buck Skin Road west of Meridian Road, two miles south of Lone Grove in Carter County. Troopers report that David M. Wood,...
RALSTON, OK
1600kush.com

Asian man admits marijuana trafficking near Cushing

(Stillwater, Okla.) — An Asian man, who pleaded guilty to trafficking about 105 pounds of marijuana northeast of Cushing, was placed on 10 years of probation as part of a plea agreement with the prosecution that was approved in court on Dec. 20. Kou Yang, 47, of Yale, who...
CUSHING, OK

