KOKI FOX 23
Man arrested after fighting OHP Trooper, hiding on rooftop, police say
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police arrested a man who they said assaulted an Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Trooper during a traffic stop early Thursday morning. According to police, OHP conducted a traffic stop around 12:40 a.m. near North Lewis Avenue and East 36th Street North. While conducting the traffic stop, the trooper got into an altercation with Montaiveon Hollins. He fought and ran from OHP, according to Tulsa Police.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa police arrest man for choking woman
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man is in custody after he reportedly choked a woman and tried to run away from police. A woman called police on Thursday night to report that her partner, Irwin Douglas, had assaulted and choked her. She told the 911 operator that Douglas went back inside an apartment, and she would be waiting for officers outside.
KOCO
2 taken to hospital, suspect arrested after shootout in northeast Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police arrested a suspect accused of shooting two people during a shootout Friday morning in northeast Oklahoma City. Authorities told KOCO 5 that the incident started as a shootout in the parking lot of a convenience store in the 9700 block of Northeast 63rd Street. "We...
2 arrested after armed robbery at Oklahoma bar
Court documents filed in Garfield County last week reveal new details about an armed robbery at an Enid bar earlier this month.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa man charged for leaving threatening voicemail, possession of loaded gun in federal facility
TULSA, Okla. — U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson confirmed a Tulsa man, Zachariah Kade McGuire, 31, was charged for leaving a voicemail threatening to “murder people” at the Ernest Childers Outpatient Clinic, a facility that serves veterans in Tulsa, then showing up at the clinic with a loaded gun.
okcfox.com
Shawnee Police Department conduct campaign in effort to reduce car crashes
SHAWNEE, Okla. (KOKH) — The Shawnee Police Department (SPD), Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) and the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) teamed together on Dec. 20 to conduct a Crash Reduction Enforcement Campaign. The focus area of this campaign was between Harrison and Kickapoo and between Mall Drive and MacArthur.
Police searching for escaped suspect in OKC
Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly escaped custody following a car chase on Thursday.
KOCO
Six arrested after early morning traffic stop in Stillwater
STILLWATER, Okla. — Authorities arrested six people after a traffic stop early Tuesday morning in Stillwater. Shortly before 2:40 a.m., an officer stopped an SUV for an equipment violation. Police said seven people were in the vehicle, including a person in the rear hatch area. According to a news...
KOCO
Felony charge filed against Oklahoma state representative following DUI arrest
EDMOND, Okla. — Oklahoma state Rep. Ryan Martinez has been charged with a felony in connection with his driving under the influence arrest. Court documents say Martinez was charged with actual physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated. Martinez, who represents State District 39, was arrested in late October...
KOCO
Driver in deadly hit-and-run Wednesday turns himself in
OKLAHOMA CITY — A man turned himself in following a deadly hit-and-run incident Wednesday at an Oklahoma City construction site. Oklahoma City police searched for the driver overnight into Thursday before he eventually walked into a police station. After viewing the surveillance video at the construction site and interviewing the driver, police said they believed this was an accident.
KOKI FOX 23
Authorities look for 2 people who set fire to north Tulsa dispensary
TULSA, Okla. — Investigators with the Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) are asking the public for help to identify people who were caught on surveillance video setting a fire at a north Tulsa dispensary. TFD said the arson happened on Dec. 18 around 2 a.m. at 3 Leafs Dispensary near...
KOCO
WATCH: Police chase, wrangle pig that got loose in Moore
MOORE, Okla. — Police were involved in an unusual chase Thursday morning in Moore. The police department received a report that a pig was blocking the road on Broadway. Body camera video shows multiple officers and Moore Animal Control trying to corner and chase the pig before eventually wrangling it.
kaynewscow.com
Ponca City police logs Dec. 25-29
The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 5:57 a.m. police arrested Larena Others in the 2500 block of Eagle. At 2:42 a.m. police responded to the Ashley Inn for a report of a disturbance. Charles Arkeketa was arrested for public intoxication. At 4:59 a.m. police responded to...
kaynewscow.com
Ralston resident injured in accident
LONE GROVE — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that a Ralston resident is in good condition following an accident that occurred at 9:41 p.m. Dec. 29 on Buck Skin Road west of Meridian Road, two miles south of Lone Grove in Carter County. Troopers report that David M. Wood,...
KOCO
Nearly 20 cars broken into at Oklahoma City apartment complex
OKLAHOMA CITY — Residents of an Oklahoma City apartment complex woke up Thursday to find 18 cars were broken into. When Morgan Coleman walked out of her unit at the Teagen Apartment Homes to start her day, she found glass shattered around her car. “First, I didn’t notice it,"...
KOKI FOX 23
Police: Man arrested for robbery after asking for cookies, money at a Tulsa McAlister’s Deli
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man has been arrested and charged with first degree robbery, according to Tulsa Police. But investigators said it all started when Tony Cozart asked for cookies at a Tulsa deli. Cozart was arrested on Dec. 21 after Tulsa Police’s Flock Camera license plate reading...
OHP: Two killed in Tecumseh crash
Authorities say two people were killed in an accident in Pottawatomie County on Christmas Eve.
KOKI FOX 23
Police respond to reports of a shooting in Turley, one man taken into custody
TURLEY, Okla. — UPDATE (12/28; 5:50 p.m.) — A FOX23 photographer at the scene confirmed police brought a man outside of a Turley house in handcuffs. Our crew at the scene did not see any shots fired at the scene. Tulsa Police are on the scene of a...
KOKI FOX 23
Transparency in question as City of Tulsa, TPD faces lawsuit over Open Records Act
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Watch and Whitney Bryen are suing the City of Tulsa over the Oklahoma Open Records Act (ORA) in connection to a mental health call Tulsa Police responded to regarding a mental health crisis with a woman called LaDonna Paris. Oklahoma Watch is a non-profit investigative...
1600kush.com
Asian man admits marijuana trafficking near Cushing
(Stillwater, Okla.) — An Asian man, who pleaded guilty to trafficking about 105 pounds of marijuana northeast of Cushing, was placed on 10 years of probation as part of a plea agreement with the prosecution that was approved in court on Dec. 20. Kou Yang, 47, of Yale, who...
