Heading into the Country Music Association (CMA) Awards in November, Gold Derby odds had Luke Combs‘ “Growin’ Up” ranked second behind Miranda Lambert‘s “Palomino” for Album of the Year. Combs not only surprised us with an upset in that category, but he took home Entertainer of the Year as well, after ranking dead last. So why are we now underestimating the crooner from North Carolina at the Grammys? SEE CMA Awards 2022: Luke Combs surprises (again!) as Entertainer of the Year, Lainey Wilson makes a big splash The 32-year old is ranked fourth in our current odds for Best Country Album behind...

2 DAYS AGO