Luke Combs Really Loves Miranda Lambert’s Divorce Record
On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) Knowing this, Combs' fans can better appreciate what it meant for him to record "Outrunnin' Your Memory" with Lambert on the Growin' Up album (2022). The two singers wrote the song together, but he didn't consider a duet partner until it was time to cut his record.
Miranda Lambert Gave Adele’s “Rolling In The Deep” Some Country Twang
We all know that Miranda Lambert can conquer any song out there – whether it is United States’ biggest crossover hit in the past decade, “Rolling In The Deep.”. The bluesy-gospel breakup anthem was one of the country star’s choices of songs during the 2011 Cause For the Paws event in Tyler, Texas – where she delivered a performance that kept her fans on their feet and filled with thrill.
George Strait Has a New Album in the Works
Country fans may not have to wait much longer to hear new music from George Strait. In an extensive recent interview with Cowboys & Indians, the 70-year-old country legend revealed that he's in the process of creating another album. "I like making records and plan on doing another one soon,"...
The sweet relationship between Garth Brooks and Gladys Knight
Who were the 45th Kennedy Center Honorees? How to watch the 45th Kennedy Center Honors. Garth Brooks honored Gladys Knight during the 45th Kennedy Center Honors. Garth Brooks sang Gladys Knight’s hit song “Midnight Train to Georgia.”
Miranda Lambert Talks Setting Her Arms on Fire During Las Vegas Residency
After announcing additional dates for her Las Vegas residency, Miranda Lambert noted three of her favorite moments from the high-energy show. This week, tickets go on sale for the second Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency show at Zappos Theater. In the meantime, Brendan and Lambert are enjoying touring Sin City and sharing their favorite moments of her shows in Vegas.
‘American Idol’ Fans Are Obsessed With Scotty McCreery’s Elvis Presley Cover
American Idol winner Scotty McCreery recently released a cover of Elvis Presley’s “Santa Claus Is Back In Town.” Upon hearing rendition, fans were quick to praise McCreery’s vocals. Scotty McCreery Performs Amazing “Santa Claus Is Back In Town” Rendition. Scotty McCreery has treated fans...
Former ‘American Idol’ Judge Paula Abdul Called Out for Major Photoshop Flub
Former American Idol judge Paula Abdul is causing a ruckus due to her Photoshop filter failure on Christmas Day. So, a lot of her Instagram followers were upset when Abdul, 60, shared photos of herself. Not that sharing the photos was a bad idea. But Abdul, for some reason, looked a lot younger than she is right now.
7 Songs You Didn’t Know Grand Ole Opry Legend Bill Anderson Wrote for Other Artists
Nearly every song Bill Anderson touched, as a writer, had the makings of a hit. In a career spanning 65 years, Bill Anderson has been a hit songwriter and recording artist, and even checked off radio and television along the way. Since joining in 1961, Anderson has also been a Grand Ole Opry staple and is the longest-standing member to date.
Carrie Underwood And Dolly Parton’s Duet Of “I Will Always Love You” Is Absolutely Beautiful
What a duo… Back in 2009, Carrie Underwood hosted her Carrie Underwood: All Star Holiday Special, and invited Dolly Parton to come sing one of her signature songs with her, one you’ve probably heard a time or two, “I Will Always Love You.” Dolly released it as a stand alone single in 1974, when it peaked at #1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs chart later that year, and then rereleased it October 1982, with a re-recording for The […] The post Carrie Underwood And Dolly Parton’s Duet Of “I Will Always Love You” Is Absolutely Beautiful first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Grammy predictions: Are we underestimating CMA Award winner Luke Combs for Best Country Album?
Heading into the Country Music Association (CMA) Awards in November, Gold Derby odds had Luke Combs‘ “Growin’ Up” ranked second behind Miranda Lambert‘s “Palomino” for Album of the Year. Combs not only surprised us with an upset in that category, but he took home Entertainer of the Year as well, after ranking dead last. So why are we now underestimating the crooner from North Carolina at the Grammys? SEE CMA Awards 2022: Luke Combs surprises (again!) as Entertainer of the Year, Lainey Wilson makes a big splash The 32-year old is ranked fourth in our current odds for Best Country Album behind...
Tanya Tucker Joins the Judds’ 2023 Final Tour Dates, Along With Repeat Guests Ashley McBryde + More
As Wynonna Judd looks ahead to 15 recently-announced new stops on The Judds: The Final Tour in 2023, she's bringing some familiar faces — and one exciting new addition — out on the road with her. Kelsea Ballerini, Ashley McBryde, Little Big Town and Brandi Carlile are all...
Kevin Costner’s Daughter Grace Is a Daddy’s Girl! Rare Photos of the Actor’s Youngest Child
Fatherhood has been delightful for Yellowstone star Kevin Costner! The Academy Award winner is a dad to seven kids: Annie, Lily, Joe, Liam, Cayden, Hayes and Grace. His youngest child, daughter Grace, arrived in June 2010 and has stepped out with her famous dad for a few rare public appearances over the years.
Walker Hayes Holds the Top Two Spots for Top-Selling Digital Country Songs of 2022
Walker Hayes is holding down the top two spots on Billboard's year-end Country Digital Songs chart. His working-class anthem-turned-unstoppable-juggernaut, "Fancy Like," is the top-selling song of 2022. Following close behind is "AA," its equally hooky follow-up single, whose No. 2 spot on the chart proves once and for all that "Fancy Like" was no fluke.
Pistol Annies’ Cover Of Merle Haggard’s Christmas Classic “If We Make it Through December” Is Absolutely Perfect
Pistol Annies cover Merle like nobody’s business. Last year, the girl group consisting of Miranda Lambert, Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley, released their first Christmas album Hell of a Holiday. Though the tracklist featured mostly-original Christmas songs, there were a couple covers on there, including one of the classic Merle Haggard tune “If We Make It Through December.” And with Christmas being next weekend and all of us in full-on holiday mode, this one just hits differently and is a great reminder that the […] The post Pistol Annies’ Cover Of Merle Haggard’s Christmas Classic “If We Make it Through December” Is Absolutely Perfect first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
‘The Hammer’ Star Reba McEntire Previews Role as ‘Spitfire’ Judge
The first time we see Reba McEntire employ her considerable powers of persuasion as no-nonsense judge Kim Wheeler in a new Lifetime movie, The Hammer, she’s dressing down a deputy pointing a gun at her after she was clocked going over 100 mph on a rural highway. The second time, she’s using her gavel to clean the clock of an angry perp as he rushes the bench. And so south-central Nevada’s new traveling circuit judge earns the nickname “The Hammer.”
Dolly Parton Reveals Details of Upcoming New Year’s Eve Performance With Miley Cyrus
With Christmas in the rearview, folks everywhere are preparing to ring in another new year. But country music fans are getting a special treat as we celebrate the start of 2023 with one of the genre’s living legends, Dolly Parton. With days until New Year’s Eve, Parton is preparing for her evening performance alongside her goddaughter, Miley Cyrus. Ahead of the event, the “Two Doors Down” singer teased a few more details about her and Cyrus’s performance.
Jimmie Allen Shares Heartfelt Version of ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’
Jimmie Allen is ushering in the holidays with a heartwarming, soulful cover of classic Christmas carol, "Have Yourself a Little Christmas." The singer posted a video of the full version of the song on Friday (Dec. 23). In the clip, Allen sits at his keyboard while singing to a pre-recorded...
Carly Pearce Sings Rockin’ ‘Here Comes Santa Claus’ on ‘CMA Country Christmas’ [WATCH]
Carly Pearce pulled double duty in 2022 as she both hosted and performed on ABC's CMA Country Christmas. It was her second year at the helm of the holiday television event, and she delivered a rocking version of "Here Comes Santa Claus" as a part of the night's festivities. The...
Jon Pardi Covers The Hell Out Of Alan Jackson’s Christmas Heater, “Honky Tonk Christmas”
Jon Pardi. covered Alan Jackson’s heater “Honky Tonk Christmas” as part of his CMT Campfire Sessions feature recently, and he brings in all sorts of fiddle-filled country goodness with his full band, acoustic performance. The title track to Alan’s 1993 Christmas album, “Honky Tonk Christmas” is a...
Drake Milligan Hat-Tips Elvis Presley and Shania Twain on Electrifying ‘Sounds Like Something I’d Do’ [Listen]
Fast-rising country newcomer Drake Milligan's dreams are finally becoming a reality. After moving to Nashville in 2018, inking a record deal with his now-label home BBR Music Group, dropping an introductory EP in 2021 and finishing second runner-up on Season 17 of America’s Got Talent, Milligan is getting the opportunity to hit the ground running with his debut country radio single, "Sounds Like Something I'd Do."
